GOP states ask appeals court to preserve Title 42 border policy

By Suzanne Monyak CQ-Roll Call
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court could rule as soon as Friday on a bid from a group of Republican-led states to preserve pandemic-related border controls, with just days remaining until a court order forces the Biden administration to lift the restrictions.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit set a fast-tracked schedule to consider a request filed Monday night to pause that lower court ruling against the so-called Title 42 policy.

