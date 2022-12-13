The story goes that almost anybody Black from the South Side of Chicago either went to Mayfair Academy or knew someone who went there. The academy closed in 2021 after six decades of training dancers, musicians, and actors. The building was sold to the Chicago Human Rhythm Project aka CHRP (pronounced “chirp”) and thanks to the community and performers who came out of Mayfair a wonderful tradition is thriving as Black Girls Dance. This weekend founder Erin Barnett and her team of choreographers is staging Mary—A Holiday Dansical, Barnett’s take on The Black Nativity.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO