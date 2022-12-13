ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

AdWeek

Sally Schulze Leaving WFLD in Chicago

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFLD anchor and reporter Sally Schulze is leaving the Fox owned Chicago station this week. When congratulated on her “new adventure,” Schulze...
CHICAGO, IL
nileswestnews.org

Irena Petryk: Rhodes Scholar

Irena Petryk is not a name known to all, but many Niles West alumni know that Petryk has made a large impact on the Niles West community. Not only has Petryk made her mark at West, but she also has made a huge impact in her college community as well. Currently a senior at Northwestern University, double majoring in economics and international studies, Petryk graduated from Niles West in 2020.
Third Coast Review

Preview: Mary—A Holiday Dansical by Erin Barnett and Black Girls Dance Ensemble

The story goes that almost anybody Black from the South Side of Chicago either went to Mayfair Academy or knew someone who went there. The academy closed in 2021 after six decades of training dancers, musicians, and actors. The building was sold to the Chicago Human Rhythm Project aka CHRP (pronounced “chirp”) and thanks to the community and performers who came out of Mayfair a wonderful tradition is thriving as Black Girls Dance. This weekend founder Erin Barnett and her team of choreographers is staging Mary—A Holiday Dansical, Barnett’s take on The Black Nativity.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Free Food Market in Woodlawn offers fresh food to Chicagoans in need

CHICAGO - The Free Food Market is a pantry where choice is key. Like any local grocery store, the Free Food Market in Woodlawn has fresh produce, milk and eggs. There are also shelves filled with canned goods, cereal, bread and meat of every kind. You pick what you like, so nothing goes to waste.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Officials raise ‘life or death’ safety concerns about some ETHS Black students

Evanston Township High School officials struck an urgent tone at a school board meeting Monday, Dec. 12, discussing safety and wellbeing concerns for young Black students. “There are definitely Black students who are achieving and doing remarkable things, so we’re not talking about all of them,” ETHS board Vice President and McGaw YMCA President Monique Parsons said. “But there are students where if we don’t intervene, it’s a matter of life or death. And that is how bad it is for a certain population in our community.”
EVANSTON, IL
Thrillist

The Most Dazzling Light Displays in Chicago This Holiday Season

There’s really nothing like the holidays in Chicago. It’s that enchanting time of year when the Macy’s windows get an Elf-like makeover, when fire-side s’mores help soften the blow of polar wind chill, and when guzzling glühwein at Christkindlmarket becomes an entirely acceptable way to spend an afternoon. Before winter really sinks its icicle-like fangs, the holiday season is a time to celebrate and savor the magic of the solstice and all the merriment that comes with it, and few American cities shine as bright as Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
nbc16.com

Video of student with special needs being thrown to ground outrages Illinois community

ELMHURST, Ill. (CITC) — Thousands in a Chicago suburb are calling for change after video surfaced of a student with special needs being thrown to the ground by a classmate. The incident took place in a York Community High School bathroom Thursday. In a video called "deeply disturbing" by Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205 (District 205), a student with special needs is seen being shoved to the ground. As he stands up to seemingly hide in a bathroom stall, several others continue taunting him.
ELMHURST, IL
better.net

Hanukkah Takeover at Glencoe Home Is a Holiday Must-See

Gary Hazan doesn’t get it. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, but where are the lights?. For the past four years, Hazan and his family have provided that answer and then some in the 700 block of Valley Road in Glencoe. “Ironically it’s the festival of lights but we...
GLENCOE, IL
ems1.com

Rejected applicants decry new Chicago FD exam procedures that shrink testing pool

CHICAGO — Retired Chicago first responder Monica Davis said she and her son Eulice thought he’d have a leg up in landing a job as a Chicago firefighter-EMT during an upcoming exam thanks to city rules aimed at giving a preference to young city residents. City rules give preference in hiring to city residents, Chicago Public Schools graduates, those with relatives killed in the line of duty or armed services and veterans.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Swastika drawings reportedly found at elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - There was an awful discovery at a grade school on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday. Anti-Semitic drawings were reportedly discovered at Edgebrook Elementary over the past few days. They reportedly included swastikas. Chicago Public Schools is investigating and provided a statement that read:. "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

An outrageous Forest Preserves whodunit

I’m normally a fan of the Cook County Forest Preserves. But this holiday season, I’m tempted to send headquarters a stocking of coal. I’ve wandered many trails in Thatcher Woods since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020. Suffering from the angst and depression that COVID brought to us, I found peace being outside in the woods. I was not the only one. In winter of 2020, Thatcher Woods trails slowly filled with parents and children looking for relief from the boredom and anxiety caused by COVID.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Chicago Parents

Wrigley Field Transforms into Winter Wonderland

It is beginning to feel a lot like the holidays, which means it’s time to check out all the festivities Chicago has to offer — including Winterland at Gallagher Way. For the first time ever, the beloved holiday event will now be taking place inside Wrigley Field — and you won’t want to miss the premiere attraction of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US

If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL

