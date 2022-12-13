Read full article on original website
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park ZooLightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
offtackleempire.com
As Northwestern Basketball Butchers Taste and Decency...Should the Rest of the Big Ten Follow Suit?
Well, in their quest to remind you they’re “Chicago’s Big Ten Team”, the Northwestern Wildcats have thrown taste, decency, and the color purple out the window in their latest senior-designed jerseys:. This is a yearly thing for the ‘Cats, who have gone with ‘90s NBA-themed outfits...
AdWeek
Sally Schulze Leaving WFLD in Chicago
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFLD anchor and reporter Sally Schulze is leaving the Fox owned Chicago station this week. When congratulated on her “new adventure,” Schulze...
nileswestnews.org
Irena Petryk: Rhodes Scholar
Irena Petryk is not a name known to all, but many Niles West alumni know that Petryk has made a large impact on the Niles West community. Not only has Petryk made her mark at West, but she also has made a huge impact in her college community as well. Currently a senior at Northwestern University, double majoring in economics and international studies, Petryk graduated from Niles West in 2020.
Preview: Mary—A Holiday Dansical by Erin Barnett and Black Girls Dance Ensemble
The story goes that almost anybody Black from the South Side of Chicago either went to Mayfair Academy or knew someone who went there. The academy closed in 2021 after six decades of training dancers, musicians, and actors. The building was sold to the Chicago Human Rhythm Project aka CHRP (pronounced “chirp”) and thanks to the community and performers who came out of Mayfair a wonderful tradition is thriving as Black Girls Dance. This weekend founder Erin Barnett and her team of choreographers is staging Mary—A Holiday Dansical, Barnett’s take on The Black Nativity.
School resource officers continue to help, mentor former Chicago high school student now in college
Since he's been at college, the officers have remained involved, checking up on him. They have also raised enough money to put him through all four years.
Fat Rosie’s in Naperville expands with a new location
Fat Rosie’s is a family-friendly Mexican Taqueria, with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
fox32chicago.com
Free Food Market in Woodlawn offers fresh food to Chicagoans in need
CHICAGO - The Free Food Market is a pantry where choice is key. Like any local grocery store, the Free Food Market in Woodlawn has fresh produce, milk and eggs. There are also shelves filled with canned goods, cereal, bread and meat of every kind. You pick what you like, so nothing goes to waste.
Dancing With The Stars Live coming to Rosemont
Busting out of the ballroom, Dancing With the Stars Live is about to come to life on stage!
evanstonroundtable.com
Officials raise ‘life or death’ safety concerns about some ETHS Black students
Evanston Township High School officials struck an urgent tone at a school board meeting Monday, Dec. 12, discussing safety and wellbeing concerns for young Black students. “There are definitely Black students who are achieving and doing remarkable things, so we’re not talking about all of them,” ETHS board Vice President and McGaw YMCA President Monique Parsons said. “But there are students where if we don’t intervene, it’s a matter of life or death. And that is how bad it is for a certain population in our community.”
Thrillist
The Most Dazzling Light Displays in Chicago This Holiday Season
There’s really nothing like the holidays in Chicago. It’s that enchanting time of year when the Macy’s windows get an Elf-like makeover, when fire-side s’mores help soften the blow of polar wind chill, and when guzzling glühwein at Christkindlmarket becomes an entirely acceptable way to spend an afternoon. Before winter really sinks its icicle-like fangs, the holiday season is a time to celebrate and savor the magic of the solstice and all the merriment that comes with it, and few American cities shine as bright as Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - UpRising bakery in Lake in the Hills has canceled another drag show. The Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular was scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a recent Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the reason. The bulletin was...
nbc16.com
Video of student with special needs being thrown to ground outrages Illinois community
ELMHURST, Ill. (CITC) — Thousands in a Chicago suburb are calling for change after video surfaced of a student with special needs being thrown to the ground by a classmate. The incident took place in a York Community High School bathroom Thursday. In a video called "deeply disturbing" by Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205 (District 205), a student with special needs is seen being shoved to the ground. As he stands up to seemingly hide in a bathroom stall, several others continue taunting him.
better.net
Hanukkah Takeover at Glencoe Home Is a Holiday Must-See
Gary Hazan doesn’t get it. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, but where are the lights?. For the past four years, Hazan and his family have provided that answer and then some in the 700 block of Valley Road in Glencoe. “Ironically it’s the festival of lights but we...
ems1.com
Rejected applicants decry new Chicago FD exam procedures that shrink testing pool
CHICAGO — Retired Chicago first responder Monica Davis said she and her son Eulice thought he’d have a leg up in landing a job as a Chicago firefighter-EMT during an upcoming exam thanks to city rules aimed at giving a preference to young city residents. City rules give preference in hiring to city residents, Chicago Public Schools graduates, those with relatives killed in the line of duty or armed services and veterans.
fox32chicago.com
Swastika drawings reportedly found at elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - There was an awful discovery at a grade school on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday. Anti-Semitic drawings were reportedly discovered at Edgebrook Elementary over the past few days. They reportedly included swastikas. Chicago Public Schools is investigating and provided a statement that read:. "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed...
oakpark.com
An outrageous Forest Preserves whodunit
I’m normally a fan of the Cook County Forest Preserves. But this holiday season, I’m tempted to send headquarters a stocking of coal. I’ve wandered many trails in Thatcher Woods since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020. Suffering from the angst and depression that COVID brought to us, I found peace being outside in the woods. I was not the only one. In winter of 2020, Thatcher Woods trails slowly filled with parents and children looking for relief from the boredom and anxiety caused by COVID.
Wrigley Field Transforms into Winter Wonderland
It is beginning to feel a lot like the holidays, which means it’s time to check out all the festivities Chicago has to offer — including Winterland at Gallagher Way. For the first time ever, the beloved holiday event will now be taking place inside Wrigley Field — and you won’t want to miss the premiere attraction of the season.
Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US
If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures
19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
