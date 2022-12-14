Read full article on original website
Get Ready For Massive Police Presence Around New York State For Holidays
There will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State this holiday season. If you drive high or impaired this holiday season, New York State Police will be looking for you! The law enforcement agency announced its "Drive High Get a DUI" campaign has kicked off.
Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack
No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
New York State Man Allegedly Had BAC Nearly 3X Limit When He Crashed Into Mobile Home Park
Police say a New York state man is facing charges after a Saturday morning crash that left two passengers injured. Witnesses say the vehicle the suspect was allegedly operating was traveling at a high rate of speed through a mobile home park when the crash occurred. And according to officials, the suspect was driving with a revoked license for a previous Driving While Ability Impaired by alcohol conviction.
New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person
Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
Parents Charged After New York Child Accidentally Ingests THC, Cocaine
According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, two New York parents are facing charges after their now three-years-old child accidentally ate a THC-laced candy bar and ingested cocaine. According to the report, the parents, 33-year-old Jeffrey Jessmer and 30-year-old Lisa Pitts of Winthrop, were arrested by state police...
Driving In New York With Your Hazard Lights On, Legal or Illegal?
Whether you have lived in New York State your entire life or you have lived through at least one winter here, you know we are going to get snow storms. As a matter of fact, by all accounts, we are expected to see snow falling on and off right through the weekend.
Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days
Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Robert Hoagland, Missing For 10 Years, Found in Sullivan County
A person who has been declared missing for almost ten years has finally been discovered. Robert Hoagland of Newtown, Connecticut was discovered in Sullivan County, New York. Hoagland was pronounced dead on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Missing Man Living Double Life in Sullivan County. Robert Hoagland was a local chef...
Man Robs McDonald’s in New York, Steals Cheeseburgers and Chicken McNuggets
Ba da ba ba DUHHH! Police say a real life Hamburgler may have been lovin' it a little too much recently. Surveillance video shows the alleged robber hop over the counter of the fast food establishment and make off with his stash. But police say it may not have been money he was after in this case. Maybe this guy never had a Happy Meal?
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
theharlemvalleynews.net
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK BILL OF PARTICULARS – against – ROY A. JOHNSON, Ind. No. 87(1)/2022
– against – ROY A. JOHNSON, Ind. No. 87(1)/2022. ———————————————————————–x The Plaintiff, as and for its Bill of Particulars, alleges:. As to Counts One through Five,...
What Is New York States Famous Issue with Railroad Ties?
Do you have old railroad ties around your house? Maybe they are being used for landscaping? Maybe they are on the border of a garden or doing something greater like holding back dirt in a retaining wall. The railroad ties listed above may or may not be coated with creosote,...
Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming
Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.
Major News For Electric Customers In New York State
The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
What Happens to the Deposit Money From Cans and Bottles Not Returned in New York?
If you live in New York, returning your cans and bottles to get the deposit back is second nature – it’s just something you do and probably have been doing for the majority of your life but do you know how it all started?. The New York State...
Sheriff Says Hudson Valley Man Tried to Bring Controlled Substance into Jail
It's probably not the wisest of ideas to bring narcotics into a correctional facility. Then again, this genius here allegedly tried to steal from a "shop with a cop" event in Florida recenlty. Sometimes people just aren't thinking. Hudson Valley Man Faces Charges. Offcials say one local man is facing...
constructiondive.com
11 former NY union officials plead guilty to accepting bribes
Eleven former officials from several New York labor unions have pleaded guilty to charges of accepting bribes and illegal cash payments from a construction contractor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. One of them, James Cahill, is the former president of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council.
Gov. Hochul Signs Law Making Major Changes To Gift Cards In New York State
New York has made some major changes to gift card laws, right in time for the holiday season. The changes work in favor of consumers in New York, offering added protections and options. It's nice to see these changes since most of us actually lose out when it comes to gift cards. According to USA Today,
wbfo.org
'Racism is the issue here': Advocate pushes for prison reform after New York State Inspector General report
A leading statewide advocate is calling for reform after a recent New York State Inspector General report found Black and Hispanic individuals are more likely to face disciplinary action than others incarcerated in New York state. "You can't reform something that is inherently broken, you have to change it completely,"...
