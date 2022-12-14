ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack

No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
UNADILLA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Allegedly Had BAC Nearly 3X Limit When He Crashed Into Mobile Home Park

Police say a New York state man is facing charges after a Saturday morning crash that left two passengers injured. Witnesses say the vehicle the suspect was allegedly operating was traveling at a high rate of speed through a mobile home park when the crash occurred. And according to officials, the suspect was driving with a revoked license for a previous Driving While Ability Impaired by alcohol conviction.
COEYMANS, NY
Daily Voice

Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days

Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
ELBRIDGE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Abdul Ghani

Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming

Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major News For Electric Customers In New York State

The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
constructiondive.com

11 former NY union officials plead guilty to accepting bribes

Eleven former officials from several New York labor unions have pleaded guilty to charges of accepting bribes and illegal cash payments from a construction contractor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. One of them, James Cahill, is the former president of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council.
