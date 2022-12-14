Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden Valley to get $5.5 million to help conserve and reuse water
EDEN, Utah — Water usage continues to be an issue across the state, and now Ogden Valley is making an effort to reuse and conserve it. The Wolf Creek Water and Sewer Improvement District is looking at $5.5 million to upgrade sewer systems and drill a new well for the Eden area.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah distillery business booming despite small business hurdles
SALT LAKE CITY — While small businesses across the nation are struggling, one industry is doing well. Craft distilling. But running a distillery in Utah comes with complications. Alan Scott, the co-owner of Waterpocket Distillery, said they are struggling to deal with rising costs, “It’s not just inflation. It’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s employment rate sees slight increase
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Workforce Services released the November jobs report on Friday morning. In the past 12 months, employment increased an estimated 2.6%. Additionally, the state added a cumulative 43,100 jobs since last November making Utah’s current job count 1,688,600. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment...
kslnewsradio.com
Gov. Cox’s 2024 budget proposal includes raise for teachers, UEA grateful
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah teachers could get a $6,000 raise in 2024 if Gov. Cox’s proposed 2024 budget is approved. Utah Education Association President Renée Pinkney joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss what this potential raise means for teachers. Pinkney says $6,000 is...
kslnewsradio.com
Gov. Cox announces state will loosen hiring requirements
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox announced Tuesday the state of Utah will be loosening its hiring requirements. According to Cox, the state will no longer be requiring four-year degrees for potential employees. He said employers have been focusing too much on what is on a piece of paper and not on experience.
kslnewsradio.com
The Division of Wildlife Resources rock water levels in Utah lakes by adding millions of fish
SALT LAKE CITY — Did you know the restocking of native and angler fish in Utah’s various bodies of water across the state first started in 1871?. Historically, fish were transported from other states by train and were stocked into lakes along the rail route. In 1897 Utah opened its first hatcheries and started raising trout locally.
kslnewsradio.com
Four-year degrees will no longer be required for jobs
SALT LAKE CITY — Higher education is not a one-size fits all solution for hopes of getting a great career. Gov. Cox and the state of Utah are now doing away with a four-year degree requirement for state jobs. “Far too often degrees have become blanketed barriers to entry...
kslnewsradio.com
Wasatch Front hit with another messy morning commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah got hit with another round of snow overnight making for a rough morning commute. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, there have been dozens of weather-related crashes in the Salt Lake area. There were 25 accidents reported between 8:15 on Tuesday night...
kslnewsradio.com
Man fled through western states before arrest in Utah, police say
EMERY, Utah — A man who allegedly fled from Nebraska after cutting off an ankle monitor has been arrested in Emery after a high-speed chase. A probable cause statement said that 40-year-old Jesse Budenholzer led Emery County Police on a pursuit. According to the statement, Budenholzer led police down...
kslnewsradio.com
Polygamist sect leader accused of orchestrating girls’ disappearance
SALT LAKE CITY — The leader of a polygamist sect stands accused of helping arrange the disappearance of eight girls from Arizona group homes, a couple of months after federal agents raided his homes on the Utah/Arizona border and removed them from his custody. A new indictment filed earlier...
kslnewsradio.com
Salary increases for judges being considered by state leaders
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature is exploring the possibility of giving judges a bump in salary. The Executive Appropriations Committee is also considering a pay raise for other state leaders including: the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state auditor and state treasurer. They would all get a 5% percent raise.
kslnewsradio.com
What you need to know about avalanche safety in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has seen many avalanches this season, two of them have been in the past two days. Typically, when thinking of avalanches we think of them happening in the high back country. But the most recent ones have been at a lower elevation, which brings it uncomfortably close to home.
kslnewsradio.com
Happy workers get more done (and teamwork is key), says Utah professor
SALT LAKE CITY — A happy worker is a more productive worker, but that happiness depends on teamwork, says a Utah professor. “A happy team is likelier to be more energized, more creative and get more work done. Their infectious attitude can translate into better work and customer service that, in turn, inspires customer loyalty,” according to Forbes.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah snowpack: Where does it stand and how much more do we need?
SALT LAKE CITY — Recent storms have made for more than one difficult drive to work for a lot of Utahns over the past few weeks. But the rough commutes pale in comparison to the good they’ve done the Utah snowpack. “It’s exactly what we need right now,”...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah drivers urged to slow down amid winter weather conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not just bad weather creating dangerous driving conditions this week. The Utah Highway Patrol said speeding drivers were part a large number of accidents on roads this week. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said Utah drivers clocked at over 100 miles per hour during...
kslnewsradio.com
Intermountain Healthcare hospitals ranked highly for maternity care in new report
SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual list of “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.” Seven of the top 300 hospitals are Intermountain Healthcare Hospitals in Utah. After evaluating different factors, U.S. News compiled the list. Evaluations included how well hospitals attend...
kslnewsradio.com
Citing inflation, Utah governor indicates tuition freeze is coming
SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like a college tuition freeze will pass after Gov. Spencer Cox announced it in his budget meeting Friday. During the meeting, Gov. Cox said that the costs for tuition and fees are out-pacing inflation. Utah Higher Education Commissioner Dave Woolstenhulme told KSL NewsRadio...
kslnewsradio.com
Inflation hitting Utah Food Bank patrons and donors
SALT LAKE CITY — More people are in need of the Utah Food Bank this time of year. At the same time, food and monetary donations are taking a hit because of rising living costs. Changes in needs. The Utah Food Bank said inflation may be the reason it’s...
Comments / 0