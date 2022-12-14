ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Unicoi beats Hilltoppers again; Lady Devils pull off upset

ERWIN — Unicoi County responded to a technical foul on head coach Jordan Simmons, and carried the emotion and momentum to a rare season sweep of Science Hill. It was a 69-55 high school basketball win for the Blue Devils on Tuesday night at The Den.
UNICOI, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnny Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77

Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Freshman Byrd's last-second shot lifts Blue Devils over Falcons

GATE CITY — In a game featuring plenty of experienced stars, it was a freshman — a player who did not score until the final 41 seconds — who emerged as the brightest star Tuesday. Gate City's Corey Byrd stole the ball at midcourt, sank a game-tying...
GATE CITY, VA
WJHL

Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77

Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Whitehurst takes lessons from personal setbacks to help others

Kendra Whitehurst is a living example of turning a negative, actually multiple negatives, into a positive. The former East Tennessee State track athlete is now the women’s basketball graduate assistant for sports performance. She shares her personal struggles to help others who go through injuries.
Johnson City Press

Milligan chosen as ETSU's interim softball coach

East Tennessee State University announced Wednesday the hiring of Cheryl Milligan as the school’s interim softball head coach. Milligan comes to ETSU with 25 years of coaching experience, including 18 years as a head coach — most recently spending the last four years at Army.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Kingsport school board to spend $250,000 on D-B pool renovations

KINGSPORT — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett and the new Tribe Athletic Center (TAC) aren’t the only Kingsport school facilities getting repair, renovation and maintenance work. The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education Tuesday night approved spending more than $2.5 million on the D-B pool and...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

Downtown Elizabethton will provide final Christmas shopping, Grinchmas in the Park and Nutcracker Suite this weekend

ELIZABETHTON — This coming weekend is the last weekend before Christmas, and downtown Elizabethton will have plenty of Christmas activities. The last weekend certainly means Christmas shopping and Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean said the downtown merchants are participating in a new event this season, Holiday Wrap-Up, which will have most stores open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bean said the last Saturday before Christmas “is the perfect time to avoid the big box store crowds and enjoy a nice experience in our welcoming and historic downtown. You can support local and complete your holiday shopping all at one event.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Herald and Tribune

Local high schools to receive new athletic facilities

Two local high schools are receiving stadium facelifts as the Washington County Board of Education moves forward with plans to renovate the athletic facilities. Board members met with members of the Lewis Group Architects Tuesday night to further discuss plans for the facilities. “We want to talk to you more...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs

Jacqueline Brewster faces criminal arraignment in Jonesborough Jan. 6 NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked. The action comes 17 months after […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Candleight Nativity Parade returning to Erwin

A community favorite is returning to Erwin for the Christmas season. Hundreds of little shepherds and angels will flow down Main Street singing traditional Christmas songs during the Erwin Candlelight Nativity Parade and lighting the way with candlelight for sheep and other animals as they search for the star of Bethlehem.
ERWIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy