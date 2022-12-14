CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”

CHURCH HILL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO