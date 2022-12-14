Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Unicoi beats Hilltoppers again; Lady Devils pull off upset
ERWIN — Unicoi County responded to a technical foul on head coach Jordan Simmons, and carried the emotion and momentum to a rare season sweep of Science Hill. It was a 69-55 high school basketball win for the Blue Devils on Tuesday night at The Den.
Johnson City Press
UVA Wise's Ross finds success with a giving attitude on and off the court
WISE — One does not have to look past why Caitlyn Ross wants to be a sports medicine doctor or physician’s assistant to understand her basic personality and style of play on the basketball court. The UVA Wise senior is a giver.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnny Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77
Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
Johnson City Press
Freshman Byrd's last-second shot lifts Blue Devils over Falcons
GATE CITY — In a game featuring plenty of experienced stars, it was a freshman — a player who did not score until the final 41 seconds — who emerged as the brightest star Tuesday. Gate City's Corey Byrd stole the ball at midcourt, sank a game-tying...
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77
Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
Johnson City Press
Whitehurst takes lessons from personal setbacks to help others
Kendra Whitehurst is a living example of turning a negative, actually multiple negatives, into a positive. The former East Tennessee State track athlete is now the women’s basketball graduate assistant for sports performance. She shares her personal struggles to help others who go through injuries.
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
Johnson City Press
Milligan chosen as ETSU's interim softball coach
East Tennessee State University announced Wednesday the hiring of Cheryl Milligan as the school’s interim softball head coach. Milligan comes to ETSU with 25 years of coaching experience, including 18 years as a head coach — most recently spending the last four years at Army.
Gary John Hochstein III Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kingsport (Kingsport, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning. The accident happened on Interstate 81 north at around 7:30 a.m. A Dodge Ram pickup truck struck a red Hyundai sedan from behind as it was making its way north.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club answers Christmas writing prompts
MOUNT CARMEL– The Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club answered Christmas writing prompts at its last meeting. The students answered one of two Christmas themed creative writing prompts:
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board to spend $250,000 on D-B pool renovations
KINGSPORT — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett and the new Tribe Athletic Center (TAC) aren’t the only Kingsport school facilities getting repair, renovation and maintenance work. The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education Tuesday night approved spending more than $2.5 million on the D-B pool and...
wcyb.com
Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Unicoi County (Unicoi County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday in Unicoi County. When the wheels of the 2019 International tractor-trailer Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, of Charleston, West Virginia, was operating off the right side of the road in a curve.
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton will provide final Christmas shopping, Grinchmas in the Park and Nutcracker Suite this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — This coming weekend is the last weekend before Christmas, and downtown Elizabethton will have plenty of Christmas activities. The last weekend certainly means Christmas shopping and Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean said the downtown merchants are participating in a new event this season, Holiday Wrap-Up, which will have most stores open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bean said the last Saturday before Christmas “is the perfect time to avoid the big box store crowds and enjoy a nice experience in our welcoming and historic downtown. You can support local and complete your holiday shopping all at one event.”
Herald and Tribune
Local high schools to receive new athletic facilities
Two local high schools are receiving stadium facelifts as the Washington County Board of Education moves forward with plans to renovate the athletic facilities. Board members met with members of the Lewis Group Architects Tuesday night to further discuss plans for the facilities. “We want to talk to you more...
artsknoxville.com
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus Offers ‘Rebel Without a Claus’ – and a Major Announcement
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus: Rebel Without a Claus. Saturday, December 17, 3:00 & 7:30 PM, Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. Sunday, December 18, 4:00 PM, ETSU’s Martin Center for the Performing Arts in Johnson City. Mysteries abound this year for the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus—both on and offstage....
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
Jacqueline Brewster faces criminal arraignment in Jonesborough Jan. 6 NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked. The action comes 17 months after […]
Hawkins Co. mom begs TN health board to bring her daughter home with life-saving machine
A Tennessee mother is desperate to bring her 10-month-old daughter home for Christmas.
Johnson City Press
Candleight Nativity Parade returning to Erwin
A community favorite is returning to Erwin for the Christmas season. Hundreds of little shepherds and angels will flow down Main Street singing traditional Christmas songs during the Erwin Candlelight Nativity Parade and lighting the way with candlelight for sheep and other animals as they search for the star of Bethlehem.
