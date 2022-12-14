Read full article on original website
Related
Pulaski Academy star pitcher Kel Busby commits to Arkansas
By Kyle Sutherland LITTLE ROCK - It has been a December to remember for Pulaski Academy’s Kel Busby. After helping the Bruins win their fourth consecutive football state championship almost two weeks ago, the junior announced his commitment to the University of Arkansas baseball team ...
5newsonline.com
Stanford's Morgan Turner named Arkansas tight ends coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Stanford's tight ends coach, Morgan Turner, has been named to the same position on the Arkansas coaching staff. Turner replaces Dowell Loggains, who left earlier in the week to become the offensive coordinator at South Carolina. Turner has been on the Stanford coaching staff for the...
radionwtn.com
Luke Brown Signs With Arkansas Razorbacks
Paris, Tenn.–A big congratulations to Henry County Patriot Luke Brown, who signed to play football with the Arkansas Razorbacks at a signing ceremony held at the Henry County High School. Brown’s parents are Gordy and Jennifer. A ‘Big Red’ congratulations to Luke. (Lance Pierce photo).
menastar.com
Mena Basketball too much for Hillbillies
The Bearcats and Ladycats competed in the 2022 Charles B. Dyer Classic at Alma High School last week. On Thursday Mena took on the hosting Airedales. The Ladycats were victorious 43-33, led by Emily Leonard with 17 points. Mena’s senior boys squad fell 56-42 to Alma. Back at it...
nwahomepage.com
Aaron Smith excited to live out dream with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Conway offensive tackle Aaron Smith has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas over scholarships from a long list of schools. Smith, 6-6, 265, is one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2023. Smith owns a 4.23 grade-point average (4.0 scale) and a 33 on the ACT. On Wednesday night he talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman and Nick Smith Jr. preview Arkansas’ matchup with Bradley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team hits the road Saturday to take on Bradley in North Little Rock. Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. and head coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media on Wednesday to preview their game with the Braves. Hear...
Pair of Arkansas Linebackers Handle Recruiting for Hogs
Freshman try to get in ear of potential recruits both in transfer portal and at high school level
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas apparently makes splashy hire
FAYETTEVILLE — According to a source, Arkansas has hired former Stanford tight end coach Morgan Turner. Turner just completed his 10th season as a full-time assistant at Stanford and spent 13 years in the program. He was part of David Shaw’s staff. Shaw resigned recently and new coach Troy Taylor wants to bring in his own staff.
Hoop Hogs hoping for stronger showing in North Little Rock
No. 10 Arkansas (9-1) will return to action this Saturday when it faces Bradley (7-3) in North Little Rock (Ark.). Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Braves is set for 3 p.m. (CT) from Simmons Bank Arena, a building that has not always been kind to the Hoop Hogs. Since opening...
nwahomepage.com
Ben Sowders pleased to be at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Ben Sowders was hired by Sam Pittman to replace Jamil Walker as strength and conditioning coach following the season. On Wednesday, Sowders talked about how his hiring came about with a timeline as well. “Yeah, Coach Pittman reached out to me after our last game when I...
KHBS
Prairie Grove students and teachers stay home from school because of fake school shooting video
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Some Prairie Grove students and teachers stayed home from school on Wednesday. “We've had a higher than normal absenteeism at our schools," interim Superintendent Pete Joenks said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Prairie Grove school teachers were shown a video that implied a fake school shooting.
5newsonline.com
Fort Smith mother walks perimeter of Hawaii beach for youth suicide awareness
Bridget Brinkman spent the last week walking the perimeter of the island of Maui— 164 miles plus some. Brinkman lost her son Crey to suicide a few years ago.
KATV
Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private
LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
Fort Smith man wins big on scratch-off ticket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith had a life-changing trip to the E-Z Mart off 8401 Highway 271 South on Tuesday. Folks bought a $20 200x The Money scratch-off ticket, scratched it while still in the store and won $500,000. He said he wasn't convinced he...
Fort Smith officer honored by Arkansas attorney general
A Fort Smith officer is named Officer of the Year by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Dec. 13 at an event in Little Rock.
5newsonline.com
Healthy Living: Wrist Pain Holding You Back?
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dr. Kaleb Smithson specializes in hand surgery at Baptist Health-Fort Smith. Carpal Tunnel is one of the most common hand injuries, especially for women. Dr. Smithson explains ways he can help.
KHBS
NWA business featured on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
ROGERS, Ark. — Black Paper Party is a wrapping paper company based in Northwest Arkansas. Part of their message is to show more Black representation in the industry. Jasmine Hudson, J'Aaron "Jae" Merchant, and Madia Willis wanted to promote inclusivity and help all families feel represented during celebrations. According...
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Fayetteville hotel with 82 rooms checks in $9.6M sale
An 82-room hotel in Fayetteville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $9.6 million. The purchase price equals $117,073 per room. KHAIR Mgmt. Inc., led by Shahid Sheikh, bought the 33,312-square-foot Avid Hotel at 3350 W. Jewell Road. Donda Investment LLC, whose members include Minesh and Vibha Patel, was the seller.
KHBS
Mulberry mayor awards police officer on paid leave with certificate of appreciation
MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry police officer under investigation over a violent arrest attended the city Christmas party Monday night and was given a certificate by the mayor. Officer Thell Riddle was placed on paid suspension earlier this year because of his involvement in a violent arrest outside a...
Fiery crash stalls traffic on I-49 near West Fork, southbound drivers diverted to Exit 45
WEST FORK, Ark. — Southbound traffic on I-49 near West Fork is being diverted to Exit 45 after a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to an accident report, multiple crashes have stopped both northbound and southbound traffic on I-49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel. The report says diesel...
