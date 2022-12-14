ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5newsonline.com

Stanford's Morgan Turner named Arkansas tight ends coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Stanford's tight ends coach, Morgan Turner, has been named to the same position on the Arkansas coaching staff. Turner replaces Dowell Loggains, who left earlier in the week to become the offensive coordinator at South Carolina. Turner has been on the Stanford coaching staff for the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
radionwtn.com

Luke Brown Signs With Arkansas Razorbacks

Paris, Tenn.–A big congratulations to Henry County Patriot Luke Brown, who signed to play football with the Arkansas Razorbacks at a signing ceremony held at the Henry County High School. Brown’s parents are Gordy and Jennifer. A ‘Big Red’ congratulations to Luke. (Lance Pierce photo).
PARIS, TN
menastar.com

Mena Basketball too much for Hillbillies

The Bearcats and Ladycats competed in the 2022 Charles B. Dyer Classic at Alma High School last week. On Thursday Mena took on the hosting Airedales. The Ladycats were victorious 43-33, led by Emily Leonard with 17 points. Mena’s senior boys squad fell 56-42 to Alma. Back at it...
MENA, AR
nwahomepage.com

Aaron Smith excited to live out dream with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Conway offensive tackle Aaron Smith has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas over scholarships from a long list of schools. Smith, 6-6, 265, is one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2023. Smith owns a 4.23 grade-point average (4.0 scale) and a 33 on the ACT. On Wednesday night he talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas apparently makes splashy hire

FAYETTEVILLE — According to a source, Arkansas has hired former Stanford tight end coach Morgan Turner. Turner just completed his 10th season as a full-time assistant at Stanford and spent 13 years in the program. He was part of David Shaw’s staff. Shaw resigned recently and new coach Troy Taylor wants to bring in his own staff.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Ben Sowders pleased to be at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Ben Sowders was hired by Sam Pittman to replace Jamil Walker as strength and conditioning coach following the season. On Wednesday, Sowders talked about how his hiring came about with a timeline as well. “Yeah, Coach Pittman reached out to me after our last game when I...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private

LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
LONDON, AR
THV11

Fort Smith man wins big on scratch-off ticket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith had a life-changing trip to the E-Z Mart off 8401 Highway 271 South on Tuesday. Folks bought a $20 200x The Money scratch-off ticket, scratched it while still in the store and won $500,000. He said he wasn't convinced he...
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Healthy Living: Wrist Pain Holding You Back?

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dr. Kaleb Smithson specializes in hand surgery at Baptist Health-Fort Smith. Carpal Tunnel is one of the most common hand injuries, especially for women. Dr. Smithson explains ways he can help.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

NWA business featured on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

ROGERS, Ark. — Black Paper Party is a wrapping paper company based in Northwest Arkansas. Part of their message is to show more Black representation in the industry. Jasmine Hudson, J'Aaron "Jae" Merchant, and Madia Willis wanted to promote inclusivity and help all families feel represented during celebrations. According...
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Fayetteville hotel with 82 rooms checks in $9.6M sale

An 82-room hotel in Fayetteville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $9.6 million. The purchase price equals $117,073 per room. KHAIR Mgmt. Inc., led by Shahid Sheikh, bought the 33,312-square-foot Avid Hotel at 3350 W. Jewell Road. Donda Investment LLC, whose members include Minesh and Vibha Patel, was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

