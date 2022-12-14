ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluff City, TN

Johnson City Press

Unicoi beats Hilltoppers again; Lady Devils pull off upset

ERWIN — Unicoi County responded to a technical foul on head coach Jordan Simmons, and carried the emotion and momentum to a rare season sweep of Science Hill. It was a 69-55 high school basketball win for the Blue Devils on Tuesday night at The Den.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs fall to Queens in latest close loss

Another close loss left East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver wondering about his team’s confidence. Queens University held off the Bucs for a 78-75 non-conference win Wednesday night at Freedom Hall as DeAnthony Tipler’s potentially tying 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77

Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU women roll to victory over Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The ETSU women’s basketball team led the whole way Wednesday evening, eventually coming away with a 65-45 win over Charleston Southern. The home team stayed in striking distance until the fourth quarter when ETSU, leading by 10, went on a 14-0 run over the next five minutes to put the game out of reach.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77

Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Pins & Friends duckpin bowling alley now open on State Street

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new duckpin bowling alley and restaurant has officially launched in Bristol. Pins & Friends is located at 700 State Street across from the Cameo Theatre. Co-owner Chip Zimmerman said he and his partner have working on the project for 3 years, and are excited...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU’s final 2022 ‘Heritage Day’ is Saturday

The great railroads from yesterday will return to life in model form at the free-admission George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building of East Tennessee State University with this year’s final Heritage Day. This “Fallen Flags” Heritage Day event will be on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 16

Dec. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed a letter it had recently received from a subscriber. Readers were told: “Hugh Webb writes us from Eversonville, Mo., that — but here’s his letter:”. “Dear Justice:”
Herald and Tribune

Local high schools to receive new athletic facilities

Two local high schools are receiving stadium facelifts as the Washington County Board of Education moves forward with plans to renovate the athletic facilities. Board members met with members of the Lewis Group Architects Tuesday night to further discuss plans for the facilities. “We want to talk to you more...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Johnson City Press

Kingsport schools Jacki Wolfe named East Tenn. special ed supervisor of the year

KINGSPORT— Dr. Jacki Wolfe, Kingsport City Schools director of special education, has been named the 2022 East Tennessee Supervisor of the Year by the Tennessee Association for Administrators in Special Education (TAASE). The award recognizes special education directors, supervisors, and other special education administrators for demonstrating outstanding service and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Kingsport school board to spend $250,000 on D-B pool renovations

KINGSPORT — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett and the new Tribe Athletic Center (TAC) aren’t the only Kingsport school facilities getting repair, renovation and maintenance work. The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education Tuesday night approved spending more than $2.5 million on the D-B pool and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

One dead following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Unicoi County

One man is dead after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 26 near Exit 50 in Unicoi County on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, from Charleston, West Virginia, was killed after the wheels on the 2019 International tractor trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway while in a curve.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN

