New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Johnson City Press
Unicoi beats Hilltoppers again; Lady Devils pull off upset
ERWIN — Unicoi County responded to a technical foul on head coach Jordan Simmons, and carried the emotion and momentum to a rare season sweep of Science Hill. It was a 69-55 high school basketball win for the Blue Devils on Tuesday night at The Den.
Johnson City Press
Bucs fall to Queens in latest close loss
Another close loss left East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver wondering about his team’s confidence. Queens University held off the Bucs for a 78-75 non-conference win Wednesday night at Freedom Hall as DeAnthony Tipler’s potentially tying 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short.
Johnson City Press
UVA Wise's Ross finds success with a giving attitude on and off the court
WISE — One does not have to look past why Caitlyn Ross wants to be a sports medicine doctor or physician’s assistant to understand her basic personality and style of play on the basketball court. The UVA Wise senior is a giver.
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77
Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU women roll to victory over Charleston Southern
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The ETSU women’s basketball team led the whole way Wednesday evening, eventually coming away with a 65-45 win over Charleston Southern. The home team stayed in striking distance until the fourth quarter when ETSU, leading by 10, went on a 14-0 run over the next five minutes to put the game out of reach.
Johnson City Press
Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77
Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton, Carter County school boards move forward with elementary school projects
ELIZABETHTON — Construction projects at Harold McCormick and Hunter elementary schools were on the agenda for the Elizabethton City Board of Education and the Carter County Board of Education on Thursday evening. The Elizabethton board unanimously approved a contract with J.E. Green Company to start the renovation project at...
wcyb.com
Pins & Friends duckpin bowling alley now open on State Street
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new duckpin bowling alley and restaurant has officially launched in Bristol. Pins & Friends is located at 700 State Street across from the Cameo Theatre. Co-owner Chip Zimmerman said he and his partner have working on the project for 3 years, and are excited...
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s final 2022 ‘Heritage Day’ is Saturday
The great railroads from yesterday will return to life in model form at the free-admission George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building of East Tennessee State University with this year’s final Heritage Day. This “Fallen Flags” Heritage Day event will be on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 16
Dec. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed a letter it had recently received from a subscriber. Readers were told: “Hugh Webb writes us from Eversonville, Mo., that — but here’s his letter:”. “Dear Justice:”
Herald and Tribune
Local high schools to receive new athletic facilities
Two local high schools are receiving stadium facelifts as the Washington County Board of Education moves forward with plans to renovate the athletic facilities. Board members met with members of the Lewis Group Architects Tuesday night to further discuss plans for the facilities. “We want to talk to you more...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Unicoi County (Unicoi County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday in Unicoi County. When the wheels of the 2019 International tractor-trailer Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, of Charleston, West Virginia, was operating off the right side of the road in a curve.
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport schools Jacki Wolfe named East Tenn. special ed supervisor of the year
KINGSPORT— Dr. Jacki Wolfe, Kingsport City Schools director of special education, has been named the 2022 East Tennessee Supervisor of the Year by the Tennessee Association for Administrators in Special Education (TAASE). The award recognizes special education directors, supervisors, and other special education administrators for demonstrating outstanding service and...
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club answers Christmas writing prompts
MOUNT CARMEL– The Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club answered Christmas writing prompts at its last meeting. The students answered one of two Christmas themed creative writing prompts:
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board to spend $250,000 on D-B pool renovations
KINGSPORT — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett and the new Tribe Athletic Center (TAC) aren’t the only Kingsport school facilities getting repair, renovation and maintenance work. The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education Tuesday night approved spending more than $2.5 million on the D-B pool and...
Gary John Hochstein III Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kingsport (Kingsport, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning. The accident happened on Interstate 81 north at around 7:30 a.m. A Dodge Ram pickup truck struck a red Hyundai sedan from behind as it was making its way north.
Johnson City Press
One dead following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Unicoi County
One man is dead after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 26 near Exit 50 in Unicoi County on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, from Charleston, West Virginia, was killed after the wheels on the 2019 International tractor trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway while in a curve.
wcyb.com
Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
