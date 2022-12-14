Read full article on original website
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three Weeks
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota location
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin Cities
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close
fox9.com
Twin Cities charter school giving back for the holidays
The Minnesota Internship Center in north Minneapolis is gearing up to support families in need during their first annual Holidaze event on Dec. 21. Students and staff will help hand out toys, food and coats ahead of the holidays.
fox9.com
Twin Cities school supplies food, coats to families in need ahead of holidays
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Twin Cities charter school is doing its part to help families in need this holiday season. The Minnesota Internship Center (M-N-I-C) High School in north Minneapolis is gearing up for its first annual Holidaze event. Students and staff at the high school will give away food, toys, and new and gently worn coats ahead of the holidays.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: current rent control policy "not happening"
The strong opposition comes a day after a 25-person working group of landlords and tenants voted to cap rent increases at 3% annually with limited exceptions.
Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
Why we’re fighting to fully fund public housing in Minnesota
Housing is a human right. It’s a common and important refrain these days, but as elected officials we see firsthand how far our current system is from realizing that vision. Our government, at every level, has failed to adequately invest in housing for decades and the results are stark. This winter nearly 8,000 Minnesotans will be unsheltered or transient. Here in Hennepin County, about 2,600 residents are unhoused. Nearly a quarter are children, and over 80% are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color.
USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro
EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
University of Minnesota student leaders call on Regent Steve Sviggum to resign
The leaders said Sviggum’s continued presence on the board “will signal a hostile attitude toward diversity and deter prospective students from choosing one of the five University of Minnesota campuses.”
mycouriertribune.com
Tartan High School
People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Two Minnesota Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
Hastings Star Gazette
Dakota County encourages residents to test their homes for radon
With the new year fast approaching, Dakota County is encouraging residents to test their homes for radon during National Radon Month in January. Radon is a radioactive gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. It has no color, taste or smell. It can enter homes through cracks or openings in walls or foundations.
Minneapolis City Council proceeds with controversial police oversight body
The Minneapolis City Council on Tuesday passed a controversial ordinance overhauling the city’s existing civilian police oversight process. The ordinance establishes a new Community Commission on Police Oversight (CCPO), which will have 15 members appointed by the mayor and city council. The commission would also serve as a pool for smaller five-member panels that review individual misconduct cases.
fox9.com
Giving Tree to support Catholic Charities Outreach for those in need
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - In what looks like a giant back stockroom of your local Target store, Ronnell Nadeau scans the tightly packed aisles of the Catholic Charities warehouse looking for items her many clients need to survive. "The donations here at the warehouse are pretty darn important,"...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Joins Osseo, Brooklyn Center in Support of Medicare for All
The Brooklyn Park City Council joined other suburbs and cities in passing a resolution expressing support for the Minnesota Health Plan and the federal Medicare for All Act. Council member Susan Pha, who co-sponsored the resolution with council member Wynfred Russell, said that the rising cost of health insurance has contributed to the city’s property tax levy increase.
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Minnesota school snow closures, e-learning days for Thursday, Dec. 15
Minnesota's schools are set for a third day of disruption as Round 2 of the major snow system passing through the state materializes. With the North Shore continuing to get hammered, the Twin Cities will see its first measurable snow starting overnight, with six inches or more possible on Thursday. A winter storm warning has been issued ahead of the weather.
mprnews.org
Ex-event coordinator sues MDH, alleging boss used ethnic slur
A former vaccine event coordinator is suing the state health department for racial discrimination, and alleges that her supervisor referred to her with a racial slur. Leticia Alonso, who’s Latina, says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Minnesota Department of Health fired her last year ostensibly because of discrepancies in a log of gift cards that she and her coworkers gave as incentives to people who received COVID-19 shots.
Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability
Mayor Jacob Frey and members of the Minneapolis City Council have inherited and perpetuated a sad history of failures to fix a long-broken system of police discipline. For the past quarter century or more, these failures have harmed residents — especially people of color —and unfairly tarnished the good name of dedicated officers compelled to […] The post Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021
A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
fox9.com
Mpls, St. Paul ‘side hustle’ economy, availability ranked according to new study
(FOX 9) - The gig economy, or side hustles, have become more prevalent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a new study sought to find which cities provide the most ideal environments for them. The study, conducted by LLC.org, analyzed key factors across 170 cities and created a...
ccxmedia.org
Seven New Hope Businesses Fail Tobacco, Alcohol Compliance Checks
The New Hope City Council approved fines and penalties for seven businesses caught selling tobacco or alcohol products to minors. New Hope police conducted compliance checks on Oct. 17 at 33 establishments that sell alcohol and/or tobacco products. It was the first violation for the seven businesses cited. The businesses...
