Shippensburg, PA

Franklin County Free Press

John P Devlin obituary 1948~2022

Mr. John P Devlin, 74, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born May 31, 1948 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William J. Devlin, Jr. and Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Thompson) Devlin. John graduated from Waynesboro Area...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Ann Elizabeth Haugh obituary 1944~2022

Miss Ann Elizabeth Haugh, 77, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 in Waynesboro Hospital. Born December 31, 1944 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. Mary Catherine (Blubaugh) Haugh. Ann was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1962. She...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Bonita “Bonnie” A Angle obituary 1932~2022

Bonita “Bonnie” A Angle (Danfelt), 90, of Chambersburg, died on December 16, 2022, in the Menno Haven Chambers Pointe Community. Born on September 2, 1932, in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Sidney B. and Katherine “Kitty” (Geiselmann) Danfelt, and a sister of the late Barry Danfelt and Kenny Danfelt.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Nancy J Rotz obituary 1943~2022

Nancy J Rotz, 79, of Chambersburg passed away on December 14, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by her family. Born on July 18, 1943, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Downey) Stoner. Nancy grew up in the Scotland/Chambersburg area and graduated from CASHS...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Betty Jean Seibert obituary 1931~2022

Betty Jean Seibert (Cressler), 91, departed this life on the evening of Friday, December 9, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. She had lived most of her life in the Shippensburg, Boiling Springs, and Carlisle areas. Betty has been residing with her daughter, Dotty and husband Brett, in Grand Rapids for the past ten years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jane Armstrong obituary 1923~2022

Jane Armstrong, 99, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in her home. Born October 2, 1923 in Fayetteville, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Nettie (Decker) Walters. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School. Jane was employed as a seamstress at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Nancy Jane Frohm obituary 1927~2022

Our Angel got her Wings! Heaven welcomed Nancy Jane Frohm (Johnston) home Monday, December 12, 2022, just nine days after celebrating her 95th birthday. Nancy was born Saturday, December 3, 1927 in Shippensburg to the late George and Nancy (Reilly) Johnston. Early in her life, she realized how important family...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
John William Ebersole Jr. 1946~2022

John William Ebersole Jr., 76, of Chambersburg, PA died December 12, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehab & Wellness, Chambersburg. Born October 29, 1946 in Waynesboro, PA he was a son of the late John W., Sr. and Cleone (Bingaman) Ebersole. John was a 1966 graduate of James Buchanan High School,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Robert L Reynolds obituary 1953~2022

Robert L Reynolds, 69, of Gettysburg, PA (formerly of Standish, ME) died Sunday morning, December 11, 2022 at his home. Born October 21, 1953 in Portland, ME he was the son of the late Charles and Josephine (Godbois) Reynolds. He was the husband of Dorothy N. (Jensen) Reynolds of Gettysburg to whom he was married to for 48 years.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Helen K Cunningham obituary 1925~2022

Helen K Cunningham, age 97, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center. Born November 25, 1925, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Margaret E. Palmer Keller. A 1944 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School, she...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
R Jean Ditzler obituary 1944~2022

R Jean Ditzler, 78, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 4, 1944 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Robert S. Lenherr, Sr. and Pauline R. Horsh Lenherr. Early in her life Jean was employed at the Stanley Co....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Ronald E Carbaugh obituary 1938~2022

Mr. Ronald E Carbaugh, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, in the emergency room of the Waynesboro Hospital. Born October 29, 1938 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Theodore and Genevieve Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh was a graduate of Waynesboro Senior High School and...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Arlene E Keller obituary 1923~2022

Arlene E Keller, age 99 of Gettysburg, passed away December 14, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village of Gettysburg. She was born March 15, 1923 in Cashtown to the late Charles and Carrie (Heintzelman) Forsythe. She was widowed by her husband, Robert A. Keller in 2000. Arlene was a farmer’s...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Robert Louis “Bob” Dolaway 1958~2022

Robert Louis “Bob” Dolaway, 63, passed peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 with family by his side. Bob was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in May of 2022. He was admitted to Waynesboro Hospital on Thanksgiving Day and fought hard to make it home to be surrounded by his loved ones.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Floyd D Peck obituary 1954~2022

Floyd D Peck, age 68, of Chambersburg, PA, formerly of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Floyd was born on February 26, 1954, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Sammie A. and Gladys Shoemaker Peck. Floyd...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Mary Elizabeth Fasso obituary 1987~2022

Mary Elizabeth Fasso, 35, of Orrstown, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at her home. Born Tuesday, October 27, 1987 in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of Vincent A. and Alice L. Cunningham Fasso of Orrstown, PA. Mary was of the Christian Faith. She was very...
ORRSTOWN, PA
