Robert L Reynolds, 69, of Gettysburg, PA (formerly of Standish, ME) died Sunday morning, December 11, 2022 at his home. Born October 21, 1953 in Portland, ME he was the son of the late Charles and Josephine (Godbois) Reynolds. He was the husband of Dorothy N. (Jensen) Reynolds of Gettysburg to whom he was married to for 48 years.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO