FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaTravel MavenSeven Devils, NC
Visit the Largest Ski Area in North CarolinaDiana RusSugar Mountain, NC
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Cyclones' Honeycutt picks up 200th win
BLOUNTVILLE — In the kickoff game to the Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic, the Cyclones got 18 points from Jackson Hobbs and 12 from Dalton Mitchell en route to a 62-53 victory over Cloudland at West Ridge’s Evelyn Rafalowski Athletics Complex. The win...
Johnson City Press
Cavs' Dean named SAC player of the week
WISE — Bradley Dean had himself a week and the South Atlantic Conference took notice. The sophomore guard for Virginia-Wise was named the SAC men’s basketball player of the week on Monday.
Johnson City Press
Hampton boasting state's best offensive output
It’s way early, but Hampton has been scoring points at a better clip than any boys’ basketball team in the state. The Bulldogs have topped 90 points three times and were averaging 81.5 going in Monday’s game.
Johnson City Press
Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach
Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander University head basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill High School history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: FCA Hoops Classic
West Ridge welcomed Chuckey-Doak, Elizabethton and Cloudland to Blountville on Saturday for the Bank of Tennessee/Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic. The Knights beat the Wolves 61-56 and the Cylclones topped the Highlanders 62-53.
Johnson City Press
ETSU women give coach victory in return to Asheville
East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown made a victorious return to UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon. Returning to the school where she coached from 2012-20, the ETSU coach brought her new team to Kimmel Arena —where the Bucs dominated throughout the game on their way to a 64-52 victory.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board picks new director of schools
BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was chosen the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening. The vote among the seven-member school board was five for Carter and two for Davis. Those voting for Carter were Mark Ireson, Mary Rouse, Matthew Price, Matthew Spivey and Paul Robinson.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 18
Dec. 18, 1890: According to The Comet, “You will miss something rare and very entertaining if you fail to attend the second number of the ‘Star Entertainment Course.’ It will be a Concert by the Johnson City Choral, assisted by Prof. Merrill, of Nashville, to take place on the 26th at the Opera House.”
Johnson City Press
Bridging Time: Central Holston Bridge
“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Central Holston Bridge.
Johnson City Press
Family cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street, along with members of his family, cleaned up the property Monday morning, two weeks after city officials ordered him to do so. Chief Building Official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code Officials were at the property and the family removed all the belongings off the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
Johnson City Press
Cynthia Ellis bound to grand jury in Andrew Gilbertson death
ELIZABETHTON — Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, was bound over to a Carter County grand jury on the charge of first-degree murder following a preliminary trial in Sessions Court on Monday. Ellis is charged in the Dec. 4 shooting death of her longtime boyfriend, Andrew Gilbertson. Judge Keith Bowers Jr....
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Schools partnering with ETSU to help students dealing with trauma
The Unicoi County School System is partnering with East Tennessee State University to help give students who have experienced trauma the tools they need to succeed. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) are described by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as potentially traumatic events that happen to children under the age of 18, such as experiencing or witnessing violence or neglect or growing up in an environment where substance abuse and mental health problems are present.
Johnson City Press
Man charged with assaulting first responder
An Athens man has been arrested by Johnson City police and charged with assaulting a first responder. Timothy Libbey of Athens, was arrested Saturday and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault against a First Responder, three counts of Simple Assault against a First Responder, and Resisting Arrest.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Commission approves budgeting plans for Carter County schools
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission unanimously approved several budget requests and budget amendments on Monday during its final meeting of 2022. The unanimous actions included a $13,448,908.36 approval of federal school projects funds that was not passed by the commission last month because commissioners wanted more details about the funds. Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter responded and answered funding questions from the commission’s Budget Committee last week.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough's Just Bee Diner makes 'our list'
In the midst of the Christmas shopping season, it always helps to find a tranquil place to settle into, say hello to your neighbors, meet some new friends and, oh yes, have a bite to eat. My dining partner and I have a short list of dining establishments that fulfill...
Johnson City Press
Hundreds line up to receive toys from Sullivan sheriff's department
The cars lined up Saturday morning with little boys’ and girls’ awaiting eyes peering through car windows. It was the annual Toys from Cops event, held by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary.
Johnson City Press
Wreaths Across America comes to Oak Hill Cemetery
Members of the Johnson City Elks Lodge and other volunteers helped to place wreaths on the graves of nearly 300 veterans interned in Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday. The event was part of Wreaths Across America, an annual effort to place a live balsam wreath on the graves of veterans buried at Oak Hill, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery and 72 other participating cemeteries across the United States.
Johnson City Press
Town of Unicoi BMA denies Budget Inn rezoning on second reading
The town of Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted for the second and final time to deny the proposed rezoning of the old Budget Inn property during Monday’s meeting. The proposed rezoning would have taken the property, located at 185 Golf Course Road, from R-1 low density residential to R-2 medium density residential and allowed the property’s new owner to convert the former motel into apartments.
Johnson City Press
ETSU and Milligan students talk mental health
It’s no secret that college students often struggle with mental health, with more than 60% of students meeting criteria for at least one mental health problem, according to the American Psychological Association. The Johnson City Press spoke with students from East Tennessee State University and Milligan University to get...
Johnson City Press
Moving the needle – Norton, tourism officials break ground for High Knob Destination Center
NORTON – In a year, Norton officials hope to open the link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above. City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.
