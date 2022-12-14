ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Cyclones' Honeycutt picks up 200th win

BLOUNTVILLE — In the kickoff game to the Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic, the Cyclones got 18 points from Jackson Hobbs and 12 from Dalton Mitchell en route to a 62-53 victory over Cloudland at West Ridge’s Evelyn Rafalowski Athletics Complex. The win...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Cavs' Dean named SAC player of the week

WISE — Bradley Dean had himself a week and the South Atlantic Conference took notice. The sophomore guard for Virginia-Wise was named the SAC men’s basketball player of the week on Monday.
WISE, VA
Johnson City Press

Hampton boasting state's best offensive output

It’s way early, but Hampton has been scoring points at a better clip than any boys’ basketball team in the state. The Bulldogs have topped 90 points three times and were averaging 81.5 going in Monday’s game.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach

Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander University head basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill High School history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
GREENWOOD, SC
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: FCA Hoops Classic

West Ridge welcomed Chuckey-Doak, Elizabethton and Cloudland to Blountville on Saturday for the Bank of Tennessee/Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic. The Knights beat the Wolves 61-56 and the Cylclones topped the Highlanders 62-53.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU women give coach victory in return to Asheville

East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown made a victorious return to UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon. Returning to the school where she coached from 2012-20, the ETSU coach brought her new team to Kimmel Arena —where the Bucs dominated throughout the game on their way to a 64-52 victory.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan school board picks new director of schools

BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was chosen the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening. The vote among the seven-member school board was five for Carter and two for Davis. Those voting for Carter were Mark Ireson, Mary Rouse, Matthew Price, Matthew Spivey and Paul Robinson.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 18

Dec. 18, 1890: According to The Comet, “You will miss something rare and very entertaining if you fail to attend the second number of the ‘Star Entertainment Course.’ It will be a Concert by the Johnson City Choral, assisted by Prof. Merrill, of Nashville, to take place on the 26th at the Opera House.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bridging Time: Central Holston Bridge

“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Central Holston Bridge.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Family cleans up home on West Sullivan Street

The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street, along with members of his family, cleaned up the property Monday morning, two weeks after city officials ordered him to do so. Chief Building Official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code Officials were at the property and the family removed all the belongings off the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Cynthia Ellis bound to grand jury in Andrew Gilbertson death

ELIZABETHTON — Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, was bound over to a Carter County grand jury on the charge of first-degree murder following a preliminary trial in Sessions Court on Monday. Ellis is charged in the Dec. 4 shooting death of her longtime boyfriend, Andrew Gilbertson. Judge Keith Bowers Jr....
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County Schools partnering with ETSU to help students dealing with trauma

The Unicoi County School System is partnering with East Tennessee State University to help give students who have experienced trauma the tools they need to succeed. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) are described by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as potentially traumatic events that happen to children under the age of 18, such as experiencing or witnessing violence or neglect or growing up in an environment where substance abuse and mental health problems are present.
Johnson City Press

Man charged with assaulting first responder

An Athens man has been arrested by Johnson City police and charged with assaulting a first responder. Timothy Libbey of Athens, was arrested Saturday and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault against a First Responder, three counts of Simple Assault against a First Responder, and Resisting Arrest.
ATHENS, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County Commission approves budgeting plans for Carter County schools

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission unanimously approved several budget requests and budget amendments on Monday during its final meeting of 2022. The unanimous actions included a $13,448,908.36 approval of federal school projects funds that was not passed by the commission last month because commissioners wanted more details about the funds. Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter responded and answered funding questions from the commission’s Budget Committee last week.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough's Just Bee Diner makes 'our list'

In the midst of the Christmas shopping season, it always helps to find a tranquil place to settle into, say hello to your neighbors, meet some new friends and, oh yes, have a bite to eat. My dining partner and I have a short list of dining establishments that fulfill...
Johnson City Press

Wreaths Across America comes to Oak Hill Cemetery

Members of the Johnson City Elks Lodge and other volunteers helped to place wreaths on the graves of nearly 300 veterans interned in Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday. The event was part of Wreaths Across America, an annual effort to place a live balsam wreath on the graves of veterans buried at Oak Hill, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery and 72 other participating cemeteries across the United States.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Town of Unicoi BMA denies Budget Inn rezoning on second reading

The town of Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted for the second and final time to deny the proposed rezoning of the old Budget Inn property during Monday’s meeting. The proposed rezoning would have taken the property, located at 185 Golf Course Road, from R-1 low density residential to R-2 medium density residential and allowed the property’s new owner to convert the former motel into apartments.
Johnson City Press

ETSU and Milligan students talk mental health

It’s no secret that college students often struggle with mental health, with more than 60% of students meeting criteria for at least one mental health problem, according to the American Psychological Association. The Johnson City Press spoke with students from East Tennessee State University and Milligan University to get...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Moving the needle – Norton, tourism officials break ground for High Knob Destination Center

NORTON – In a year, Norton officials hope to open the link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above. City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.
NORTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy