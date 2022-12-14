Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Global Consulting Firm Kotter Launches Change Certification Program, Leadership Training Platform
Research-driven courses provide current and future leaders with proven tools and methodology to build professional capabilities and successfully navigate change in an increasingly volatile world. International strategy execution and change management firm Kotter has launched a new program of six courses designed to help teams, individuals, and cohorts of diverse...
Woonsocket Call
BioMedNewsBreaks – HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Adds Renowned Cardiologist to Help Define Best Paths to Advance Products
HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company, recently named a world-renowned interventional cardiologist with an impressive breadth of experience as its chief medical officer. “Stanford cardiologist Peter J. Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, will help HeartBeam continue to develop the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere… Dr. Fitzgerald joins HeartBeam after gaining invaluable experience in the clinical, research and industry sectors. An accomplished inventor, entrepreneur and investment-fund founder, Dr. Fitzgerald is serving as director of the Center for Cardiovascular Technology and director of the Cardiovascular Core Analysis Laboratory at Stanford University Medical School,” a recent article reads. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Fitzgerald, one of the world’s preeminent opinion leaders in cardiology and digital health, join the HeartBeam leadership team and play a major role in defining best paths to adoption, clinical strategies and partnerships to advance our products in the market,” HeartBeam founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic, PhD, is quoted as saying.
Woonsocket Call
Life Coach Launches Men's Group Honoring The Divine Feminine
In an effort to combat the lingering impacts of toxic masculinity and to better appreciate the role that the feminine has to play in the world, Embodied Masculine is a global men’s community dedicated to helping men find balance by honoring the Divine Feminine. California, United States - December...
Woonsocket Call
KILL Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape
Aerobotix requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20221129005373 (issued Nov. 29, 2022) “Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape” be killed. The ATK was one of only five projects to be nominated for the Econovius, a special prize under the...
Woonsocket Call
Creative Media Enterprises LLC: Providing Opportunities to Work Smarter
Pursuing data automation for a more efficient business process. In this digital age, it is best practice to maximize the opportunities provided by the different technologies readily available today. Most business C-suite leaders don’t know where their data is and rely on heavily siloed processes that are costly and slow moving.
Woonsocket Call
Dr. Farhaad Riyaz, a board-certified dermatologist, is educating the masses about skin care issues in USA
Dr. Farhaad Riyaz is a top-notch Mohs Surgeon and Dermatologist. He is offering consultancy to startups. Dr. Farhaad Riyaz, an emerging name in the field of dermatology, terms "overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) light" as the primary cause of skin cancer in the United States. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, Skin Cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and approximately 9,500 people are diagnosed daily. Despite these alarming stats, experts agree that there is an apparent shortage of dermatologists.
Woonsocket Call
InetSoft’s Style Intelligence – An online dashboard creator that offers users more powerful BI solutions
A robust business intelligence platform like Style Intelligence, by InetSoft, guarantees a quicker deployment time than the majority of competing products on the market and has an award-winning online dashboard and reports creation. USA - Online dashboards have become the top business intelligence tools used today. Professionals can quickly review...
Woonsocket Call
123RF Launches PLUS and FREE Offering for Creative Professionals, Marketers, Educators and Students Worldwide
The ideal and affordable plans that will meet the needs of every user. This press release was orginally distributed by ReleaseWire. Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2022 -- One of the largest digital stock agencies in the world, 123RF, launches 123RF PLUS and FREE, two new plans that give business owners, freelance designers, entrepreneurs and even educators and students more alternatives in licensing creative content.
Woonsocket Call
AcenTek Wins the Calix Innovations “Giant of Sustainability” Award For Reducing Energy Consumption 73 Percent at the Network With Calix Intelligent Access EDGE—and Reducing Home System Energy Consumption 50 Percent With Calix Revenue EDGE
Differentiating in the market with their green broadband initiative, AcenTek earns top customer innovation honors by leveraging the world’s greenest broadband network architecture to deliver substantial energy savings from the data center to the home network. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has recognized AcenTek as a “Giant of Sustainability” and...
The Standard Promotes Jon Shervey to Second Vice President for Customer Service in Employee Benefits
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Jon Shervey has been promoted to second vice president for Customer Service in Employee Benefits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005025/en/ Jon Shervey, second vice president in Customer Service for Employee Benefits at The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)
DJM.Design
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally Ebeling
It was such a pleasure getting to speak with Sally Ebeling about how DJM Design went from Zero to Hero as a Digital Agency. Back Story of DJM.Design UntoldPhoto byLarimer Small Business Developement.
Chalkbeat
My colleague doesn’t share curriculum changes. How do I approach them?
I teach the same class as one of my colleagues. We’re meant to give the same assignments, quizzes, and assessments, but the other teacher keeps changing their curriculum without telling me. I only found out because one of my homeroom students, who has the other teacher, asked me for help with an assignment.
HackerNoon
A Q&A With Learnfully's Suchi Deshpande on Listening Skills & Life Beyond the Job Description
Welcome to this series of Q&As I’m publishing with inspirational mentors and community builders in the technology industry!. It’s an honor to have had the opportunity to hear from these inspirational leaders who dedicate their time and positive energy to shaping a better future for developers. Over at...
The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement
Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.
How Serving in The Army Taught This Leader The Importance of Employee Wellbeing
As a past military leader myself, many of the biggest lessons I've learned about employee wellbeing come from my time in the army. Today, I'll share them with you.
Comments / 0