Chambersburg, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Thelma M Stevens obituary 1939~2022

Thelma M Stevens, 83, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 15, 2022 at home. She was born on October 19, 1939 in Big Cove Tannery, Pennsylvania to Hartford and Martha (Fox) Howell. She had worked at the Stanley Company and retired from the Amvets Post 224. Thelma loved gardening, golfing...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Nancy J Rotz obituary 1943~2022

Nancy J Rotz, 79, of Chambersburg passed away on December 14, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by her family. Born on July 18, 1943, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Downey) Stoner. Nancy grew up in the Scotland/Chambersburg area and graduated from CASHS...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Angela G Daywalt obituary 1951~2022

Mrs. Angela G Daywalt (Mentzer), 71, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, in her home. Born January 29, 1951 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Edna (Mentzer) Mohn. She and her husband, the late Robert L. Daywalt, Sr., were married on April 13, 1972....
WAYNESBORO, PA
Jane Armstrong obituary 1923~2022

Jane Armstrong, 99, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in her home. Born October 2, 1923 in Fayetteville, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Nettie (Decker) Walters. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School. Jane was employed as a seamstress at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
John P Devlin obituary 1948~2022

Mr. John P Devlin, 74, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born May 31, 1948 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William J. Devlin, Jr. and Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Thompson) Devlin. John graduated from Waynesboro Area...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Ann Elizabeth Haugh obituary 1944~2022

Miss Ann Elizabeth Haugh, 77, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 in Waynesboro Hospital. Born December 31, 1944 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. Mary Catherine (Blubaugh) Haugh. Ann was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1962. She...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Kenneth L Seilhamer obituary 1935~2022

Kenneth L Seilhamer, 87, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 12, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was born on February 10, 1935 in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania to Brant and Cartherine (McNew) Seilhamer. He served in the US Air Force during Korea. He is a member of Abundant...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Helen K Cunningham obituary 1925~2022

Helen K Cunningham, age 97, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center. Born November 25, 1925, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Margaret E. Palmer Keller. A 1944 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School, she...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Robert W Statler obituary 1928~2022

Robert W Statler of Greencastle graduated to heaven on December 13, 2022. He was born June 17, 1928, in Antrim Township to the late D. J. Raymond Statler and Blanche Hoover Statler. He attended Greencastle High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1948-1951, during the Korean Conflict...
GREENCASTLE, PA
John William Ebersole Jr. 1946~2022

John William Ebersole Jr., 76, of Chambersburg, PA died December 12, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehab & Wellness, Chambersburg. Born October 29, 1946 in Waynesboro, PA he was a son of the late John W., Sr. and Cleone (Bingaman) Ebersole. John was a 1966 graduate of James Buchanan High School,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Nancy Jane Frohm obituary 1927~2022

Our Angel got her Wings! Heaven welcomed Nancy Jane Frohm (Johnston) home Monday, December 12, 2022, just nine days after celebrating her 95th birthday. Nancy was born Saturday, December 3, 1927 in Shippensburg to the late George and Nancy (Reilly) Johnston. Early in her life, she realized how important family...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Mary Elizabeth Fasso obituary 1987~2022

Mary Elizabeth Fasso, 35, of Orrstown, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at her home. Born Tuesday, October 27, 1987 in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of Vincent A. and Alice L. Cunningham Fasso of Orrstown, PA. Mary was of the Christian Faith. She was very...
ORRSTOWN, PA
Arlene E Keller obituary 1923~2022

Arlene E Keller, age 99 of Gettysburg, passed away December 14, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village of Gettysburg. She was born March 15, 1923 in Cashtown to the late Charles and Carrie (Heintzelman) Forsythe. She was widowed by her husband, Robert A. Keller in 2000. Arlene was a farmer’s...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Betty Jean Seibert obituary 1931~2022

Betty Jean Seibert (Cressler), 91, departed this life on the evening of Friday, December 9, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. She had lived most of her life in the Shippensburg, Boiling Springs, and Carlisle areas. Betty has been residing with her daughter, Dotty and husband Brett, in Grand Rapids for the past ten years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville 1940~2022

Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville, 82, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, December 12, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 20, 1940 in Carlisle, a son of the late Herbert Strayer and Anna Catherine (O’Donnell) Sommerville. He was adopted and raised by the late Wayne R. Sommerville.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Virginia Gay Hair obituary 1928~2022

Mrs. Virginia Gay Hair (Cramer), 94, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, in her home. Born April 16, 1928 in Fort Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late Luther Cramer and Iva (Frazee) Cramer. Mrs. Hair was a graduate of Confluence High School and...
WAYNESBORO, PA
