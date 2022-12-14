ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Nancy J Rotz obituary 1943~2022

Nancy J Rotz, 79, of Chambersburg passed away on December 14, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by her family. Born on July 18, 1943, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Downey) Stoner. Nancy grew up in the Scotland/Chambersburg area and graduated from CASHS...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

John P Devlin obituary 1948~2022

Mr. John P Devlin, 74, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born May 31, 1948 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William J. Devlin, Jr. and Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Thompson) Devlin. John graduated from Waynesboro Area...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty Jean Seibert obituary 1931~2022

Betty Jean Seibert (Cressler), 91, departed this life on the evening of Friday, December 9, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. She had lived most of her life in the Shippensburg, Boiling Springs, and Carlisle areas. Betty has been residing with her daughter, Dotty and husband Brett, in Grand Rapids for the past ten years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Franklin County Free Press

Robert Louis “Bob” Dolaway 1958~2022

Robert Louis “Bob” Dolaway, 63, passed peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 with family by his side. Bob was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in May of 2022. He was admitted to Waynesboro Hospital on Thanksgiving Day and fought hard to make it home to be surrounded by his loved ones.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert W Statler obituary 1928~2022

Robert W Statler of Greencastle graduated to heaven on December 13, 2022. He was born June 17, 1928, in Antrim Township to the late D. J. Raymond Statler and Blanche Hoover Statler. He attended Greencastle High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1948-1951, during the Korean Conflict...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

R Jean Ditzler obituary 1944~2022

R Jean Ditzler, 78, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 4, 1944 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Robert S. Lenherr, Sr. and Pauline R. Horsh Lenherr. Early in her life Jean was employed at the Stanley Co....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville 1940~2022

Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville, 82, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, December 12, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 20, 1940 in Carlisle, a son of the late Herbert Strayer and Anna Catherine (O’Donnell) Sommerville. He was adopted and raised by the late Wayne R. Sommerville.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Christos P Manikas obituary 1954~2022

Christos P Manikas, 68, of Chambersburg, PA passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2022. He was born July 19, 1954 in Mataranga, Greece to Panagiotis and Evangelia Manikas. At the age of 13, Chris accompanied by his parents and younger siblings came to the United States in 1967. Chris got...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Floyd D Peck obituary 1954~2022

Floyd D Peck, age 68, of Chambersburg, PA, formerly of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Floyd was born on February 26, 1954, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Sammie A. and Gladys Shoemaker Peck. Floyd...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kenneth L Seilhamer obituary 1935~2022

Kenneth L Seilhamer, 87, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 12, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was born on February 10, 1935 in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania to Brant and Cartherine (McNew) Seilhamer. He served in the US Air Force during Korea. He is a member of Abundant...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Carl B Vallow obituary 1928~2022

Carl B Vallow, 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 27, 1928 in Kinmundy, Marion County, Illinois, he was the son of the late Jesse Norris (JN) Vallow, long term Publisher/Editor of “The Kinmundy Express”, a weekly newspaper in Southern Illinois, and the late Jessie Avis (Backensto) Vallow.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Reda Olitipi Voss obituary 1931~2022

The kind, gentle soul of Reda Olitipi Voss, 91, joined the Lord and was reunited with her husband, Robert Truman Voss. Reda passed peacefully on December 11, 2022 in Greencastle, PA. She was born on July 10, 1931 in Andover, Pennsylvania to William Henry Harrison and Celia (Goldie) Mellott Deshong.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Martha Rae Kirby obituary 1955~2022

Martha Rae Kirby, 67, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1955, in Shippensburg, a daughter of Mary “Susie” (Helm) Suders and the late Chester Bruce Suders. She married Kelly Kirby, Jr., in 1971.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy