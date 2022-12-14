Read full article on original website
Nancy J Rotz obituary 1943~2022
Nancy J Rotz, 79, of Chambersburg passed away on December 14, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by her family. Born on July 18, 1943, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Downey) Stoner. Nancy grew up in the Scotland/Chambersburg area and graduated from CASHS...
M Diane Hostetter obituary 1945~2022
M Diane Hostetter, 77, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on December 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Born January 1, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Luther E. and Florence E. McKee Ewan. Diane was a 1962 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. She...
Charles P “Chuck” Vickers 1936~2022
Major Charles P “Chuck” Vickers Army Ret., 86, of Fayetteville, PA passed away the morning of Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Somerford Place, Hagerstown, MD. Born May 9, 1936 in Honduras he was the son of the late William A. Vickers and Perfecta Padilla. Chuck was raised in...
John P Devlin obituary 1948~2022
Mr. John P Devlin, 74, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born May 31, 1948 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William J. Devlin, Jr. and Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Thompson) Devlin. John graduated from Waynesboro Area...
Betty Jean Seibert obituary 1931~2022
Betty Jean Seibert (Cressler), 91, departed this life on the evening of Friday, December 9, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. She had lived most of her life in the Shippensburg, Boiling Springs, and Carlisle areas. Betty has been residing with her daughter, Dotty and husband Brett, in Grand Rapids for the past ten years.
Robert Louis “Bob” Dolaway 1958~2022
Robert Louis “Bob” Dolaway, 63, passed peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 with family by his side. Bob was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in May of 2022. He was admitted to Waynesboro Hospital on Thanksgiving Day and fought hard to make it home to be surrounded by his loved ones.
Robert W Statler obituary 1928~2022
Robert W Statler of Greencastle graduated to heaven on December 13, 2022. He was born June 17, 1928, in Antrim Township to the late D. J. Raymond Statler and Blanche Hoover Statler. He attended Greencastle High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1948-1951, during the Korean Conflict...
R Jean Ditzler obituary 1944~2022
R Jean Ditzler, 78, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 4, 1944 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Robert S. Lenherr, Sr. and Pauline R. Horsh Lenherr. Early in her life Jean was employed at the Stanley Co....
Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville 1940~2022
Herbert A “Herb” Sommerville, 82, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, December 12, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 20, 1940 in Carlisle, a son of the late Herbert Strayer and Anna Catherine (O’Donnell) Sommerville. He was adopted and raised by the late Wayne R. Sommerville.
Christos P Manikas obituary 1954~2022
Christos P Manikas, 68, of Chambersburg, PA passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2022. He was born July 19, 1954 in Mataranga, Greece to Panagiotis and Evangelia Manikas. At the age of 13, Chris accompanied by his parents and younger siblings came to the United States in 1967. Chris got...
Floyd D Peck obituary 1954~2022
Floyd D Peck, age 68, of Chambersburg, PA, formerly of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Floyd was born on February 26, 1954, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Sammie A. and Gladys Shoemaker Peck. Floyd...
Kenneth L Seilhamer obituary 1935~2022
Kenneth L Seilhamer, 87, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 12, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was born on February 10, 1935 in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania to Brant and Cartherine (McNew) Seilhamer. He served in the US Air Force during Korea. He is a member of Abundant...
Elmond “Ray” Bietsch obituary 1939~2022
Elmond “Ray” Bietsch, Jr., 83, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. He was born November 28, 1939 in Shippensburg, PA. Ray was a son of the late Elmond R., Sr. and Mildred M. Weaver Bietsch. Ray retired from Sprint where he was an Outside Facilities Technician....
Jeanne Claire Spielman obituary 1947~2022
Jeanne Claire Spielman, 75, of Fairfield, PA passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Camp Hill, PA. Jeanne was born on October 27, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA to the late James Scott Donaldson and Dora Ada (Woods) Donaldson. Jeanne worked as an office manager at Renn Kirby car dealerships...
Elizabeth Ann Fedele obituary 1939~2022
It is with great sadness our family must announce the passing of our Loving mother Elizabeth Ann Fedele (Reilly) of Chambersburg, Pa. Elizabeth departed this world; “for heaven, and was welcomed into the Kingdom of God” on Friday, December 9, 2022. “Trust in the Lord with all thine...
Carl B Vallow obituary 1928~2022
Carl B Vallow, 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 27, 1928 in Kinmundy, Marion County, Illinois, he was the son of the late Jesse Norris (JN) Vallow, long term Publisher/Editor of “The Kinmundy Express”, a weekly newspaper in Southern Illinois, and the late Jessie Avis (Backensto) Vallow.
Reda Olitipi Voss obituary 1931~2022
The kind, gentle soul of Reda Olitipi Voss, 91, joined the Lord and was reunited with her husband, Robert Truman Voss. Reda passed peacefully on December 11, 2022 in Greencastle, PA. She was born on July 10, 1931 in Andover, Pennsylvania to William Henry Harrison and Celia (Goldie) Mellott Deshong.
Joseph Allen McAllen obituary 1951~2022
Joseph Allen McAllen, 71, of Chambersburg, passed away December 9, 2022, in ProMedica Skilled Nursing Facility. He was born May 20, 1951, in Spring Run, a son of the late John Franklin and Helen Marie (Briggs) McAllen. Joe endured many challenges in his life and with his health, and was...
Edward B “Brian” Sloneker 1964~2022
Edward B “Brian” Sloneker, age 58, of South Mountain, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at South Mountain Restoration Center. Brian was born May 10, 1964, as the son of the late Edgar and Agnes (Garrison) Sloneker. He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Sloneker of Bobtown,...
Martha Rae Kirby obituary 1955~2022
Martha Rae Kirby, 67, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1955, in Shippensburg, a daughter of Mary “Susie” (Helm) Suders and the late Chester Bruce Suders. She married Kelly Kirby, Jr., in 1971.
