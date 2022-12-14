Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
Xbox will join PlayStation in raising the price of games in 2023
MICROSOFT has announced it will raise the price of first-party Xbox games to the same price as those for Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation kicked off the trend of selling games for £70 ($70) compared to £60 ($60) in 2020 with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Sony can...
CNET
Video Game Deals: Get Your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Every holiday season new consoles will be bought as gifts, and they all need awesome games to play on them. While the latest releases may be full price, a lot of other games are heavily discounted at this time of year. We've pulled together a list of the best savings...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Have a New Free N64 Surprise
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have a new and free N64 surprise waiting for them, or at least Expansion Pack subscribers do. As you may know, only subscribers to the premium tier of Nintendo Switch Online receive access to the subscription service's library of N64 games. Likewise, only Expansion Pack subscribers receive free player icons every week. And it's the latter that subscribers have received today, and to the surprise of many, the icons are N64-themed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
This Nintendo Switch OLED deal bags you a free copy of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit worth £99.99
Mario fans, zip up your plumber’s suit. You’ll want to race out to get this Nintendo Switch OLED deal that’s dropped just in time for Christmas. Having launched just over a year ago, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the ground-breaking console, in our opinion. It features a larger OLED display with brighter colours and a sturdier kickstand, making it more fun to play on the go than ever before.Between now and Saturday 31 December, Nintendo is giving away a free copy of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (which usually costs £99.99) with every purchase of the gaming giant’s...
Engadget
Audeze reveals its latest gaming headset with planar magnetic drivers
Has revealed its latest wireless gaming headset. The company claims that Maxwell has a battery life of over 80 hours. When you eventually do need to recharge it, Audeze says you can fully top up the completely depleted battery in 2.5 hours via USB-C or by up to 25 percent of the capacity (which should be enough for a day of usage) in 20 minutes. The headset is said to offer improved low-latency wireless range and stability performance over .
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
brytfmonline.com
Forspoken demo available now for PlayStation 5
Console owners can now experience Square Enix’s new magical world in practice. During The Game Awards 2022, Square Enix has confirmed the release of Forspoken’s first playable demo🇧🇷 Already available for free on PSN, it lets you check out the new action-adventure RPG created by the same team responsible for Final Fantasy XV.
CBS News
Thursday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're hoping to put a Sony PlayStation 5 under the Christmas tree this year (or just grab a new...
IGN
Deal Alert: Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED Gaming TV Is $700 Off
This Walmart Black Friday deal is back. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298. That's how much we saw it for on Black Friday, but it sold out promptly after being live for less than a day.
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
PlayStation VR2 now available for preorder — even if you don’t have an invite
If you’ve been hoping to get your hands on the PlayStation VR2 but didn’t get in when there was an invite-only process, today is a good day. As spotted by The Verge, Sony has made preorders for the highly-anticipated PlayStation VR2 available to the general public. The company had previously only allowed preorders for the virtual reality headset through an invitation-only system, causing frustration among fans who were eager to get their hands on the new device but missed out when that was in place.
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
Digital Trends
PS5 Restock: Console is in stock at Best Buy now
Best Buy has the PlayStation 5 in stock right now. This latest PS5 restock comes following Walmart’s three restocks over Thanksgiving. The retailer has both the standard disc version of the console and the coveted God of War Ragnarok Bundle available. Pricing is set at $500 and $550, respectively. Both units will arrive in time for the holidays if ordered today.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy A71 gets Android 13 with November security patch
Samsung recently started seeding the December 2022 Android security patch to Galaxy devices. The latest security update has already reached the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and a few other models. The Galaxy A71 premium mid-ranger, meanwhile, is only receiving the November patch today. Well, it comes with Android 13 in tow, so we aren’t complaining.
Digital Trends
This massive 17-inch Chromebook is under $200 at Best Buy
Thinking of Chromebooks conjures images of portable devices that go for even cheaper than most laptop deals. However, you should know that there are larger options like the Asus 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is currently on sale from Best Buy at $190 off. You’ll only have to pay $199, which is nearly half its original price of $389, but you’ll need to hurry in completing the purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this offer because it may disappear at any moment.
Loads of Philips TVs are getting a free upgrade to Android TV 11
2019 and 2020 models will get the update, which brings expanded ALLM, better Bluetooth controller compatibility and more
Audeze Releases New Wireless Gaming Headset For PCs & Consoles
Maxwell Planar Magnetic Headphones feature low latency wireless, an upgraded chassis and an 80-hour battery life. Los Angeles, CA, December 8th, 2022 – Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming audio products, today announces Maxwell, a new ultra-low-latency wireless PC & console gaming headset with class-leading 80+ hours of battery life.
Comments / 0