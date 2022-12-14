Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
Orono boys hoops routs Hermon to start season 2-0
ORONO – Orono Red Riots boys basketball had full control of their game against Hermon Thursday night, winning 93-38. Orono led 49-11 at halftime and started the game with a 19-0 run. The top highlights from the game included freshman guard Brady Hews’ coming out party with multiple three-pointers,...
foxbangor.com
Coyotes remain undefeated with 63-27 win over Hermon to hand Hawks their first loss
HERMON – From the tip, Old Town was dominant on Thursday night in Hermon, with the Coyotes improving to 3-0 while handing the Hawks their first loss of the year. Old Town avenged their Class B North regional finals loss to the Hawks with the 63-27 victory. The Coyotes led by 30 at halftime. Makayla Emerson had a game high 22 points, while Saige Evans had 14.
foxbangor.com
Husson women’s hoops on hot streak before break
BANGOR – Husson Eagles women’s basketball is on a three-game win streak and are 6-3 on the season as they head into holiday break. “It’s just given us a lot of confidence in what we can do,” sophomore guard Hannah Richards says. “We knew coming into this season that there would be a lot of returners.”
foxbangor.com
Nokomis wins defensive battle in season opener in Bangor, 39-26
BANGOR – It was a defensive battle, but a 23-point second half for Nokomis was key in their 39-26 victory over Bangor on Tuesday night. The Warriors led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, but the Rams defense really stalled them in the second, allowing just four points. Nokomis entered the half with a 16-10 lead, but outscored Bangor 23-16 in the final 16 minutes to start the year 1-0.
foxbangor.com
Bangor, Hampden Academy finish in 2-2 tie at Sawyer Arena
BANGOR – The Rams dominated the offensive zone, but Aaron Donovan held his ground in net for Hampden Academy, as both teams left Sawyer Arena without a victor on Wednesday, the final score being 2-2. Bangor scored the first goal of the game on the power play, a shot from Miles Randall to make it 1-0. In the second, Matt Shayne would tie it up while the Broncos were shorthanded, beating Liam Doughty, who was also on fire between the poles, with 3:46 left in the period.
foxbangor.com
Maine women’s hoops readies for conference schedule
ORONO – Maine women’s basketball are no strangers to bumps in the road this year. They’re 4-7 heading into conference play, but while playing the 42nd toughest schedule in the country. “We didn’t see the results necessarily in wins and losses, but it’s not like we’re playing...
foxbangor.com
Maine expected to name Jude Killy as athletic director, announcement to follow this week
ORONO – The University of Maine’s national search for a replacement to Ken Ralph as their director of athletics is coming to a close, with the university expected to name Jude Killy as their next Athletic Director at some point this week. It was first reported by Bangor...
penbaypilot.com
Trekkers granted automatic admission and scholarship to Maine universities
ROCKLAND — For many high school seniors, now is likely peak “intensity” for applying to college. That includes submitting applications, essays, transcripts, references, and SAT scores – which can start in late summer and last through early spring. Students in the Aspirations Incubator program, which includes...
wabi.tv
Stillwater Bridge closure Thursday night in Old Town
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A traffic note for those traveling in Old Town Thursday night. The Maine DOT is closing the Stillwater Avenue Bridge in Old Town from approximately 10:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. Friday. It’s being done so the Old Town Water District can secure a water pipe that is hanging underneath the bridge.
penbaypilot.com
Four winners named in Steel-Pro welding competition at technical school
Four Waldo County Technical Center students were named winners of a recent welding competition sponsored by Steel-Pro. On December 6, Steel-Pro hosted a tour and welding competition for Waldo County Technical Center students. Steel-Pro employees and WCTC graduates Dalton Rossignol and Austin Peavey were tour guides and facilitated and judged the competition.
foxbangor.com
Bucksport takes down annual Christmas nativity scene
BUCKSPORT — “It expresses all the freedoms that we exist or have to promote ourselves or promote our faith and it’s not in a pushy manner.”. That is one reaction a Bucksport resident had after learning that the beloved nativity scene that has been put put in town for dozens of years during the holiday season was taken down.
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan man arrested for Augusta incidents
AUGUSTA– A Skowhegan man faces a number of charges after allegedly crashing through a gate at the Augusta State Airport. Corey Adams, 28, was arrested Tuesday after police were called to a report of a hit and run in the area of Western Avenue and Meadow Road. Police say...
Maine Maritime Academy Student From York Remembered After Crash
A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning, including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
foxbangor.com
Many schools feeling the affects of illness
STATEWIDE– School systems around the state of Maine are feeling the impact from an outbreak of illness. Just this past week, schools in the Cumberland area switched to remote learning due to student and staff illnesses. Several schools on Mount Desert Island will also remain closed today where they’ve...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
umaine.edu
UMaine News
New study shows trends of Lymphoproliferative disease among Maine wild turkeys. The potentially lethal Lymphoproliferative virus (LPDV) is becoming more prevalent among wild turkeys in the Northeast. With wild turkey populations growing, the risk of disease transmission between them, their domesticated counterparts and chickens may increase. In a new University...
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
foxbangor.com
Vet Tech Scholarship honors former UMA student
BANGOR–There’s a new scholarship available for students studying to be a vet tech at the UMA Bangor campus. The scholarship is in memory of former student, Allyson Aucoin of Brewer, who passed in November from cancer. “I’m so happy she found her passion. Unfortunately she didn’t get to...
Comments / 0