New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of the previously announced secondary public offering of 6,900,000 shares of its common stock by Energy Transition Holdings LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), an entity managed by Great Mountain Partners LLC, at a price to the public of $46.00 per share. The 6,900,000 shares of common stock being sold in this offering represent approximately 3.3% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of the close of business on December 13, 2022 and represent 21.3% of the shares held by the Selling Stockholder in the Company as of that date. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholder. The offering is expected to close on December 19, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

1 DAY AGO