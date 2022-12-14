Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Motley Fool
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income
Oil prices rise and fall, but demand for product remains resilient throughout the cycles. Low global refinery capacity means high utilization and high returns. Valero has consistently produced growing dividends at an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 3 High-Dividend Stocks to Snap Up
Many dividend stocks pay well above the S&P 500's average return. Dividend stocks also offer the potential for long-term stock price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
This REIT has a long track record of increasing its annual dividend payouts and is well-positioned to weather a recession.
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023
Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Zurich Insurance plc
AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) to Zurich Insurance plc (ZIP) (Ireland), a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Zurich) (Switzerland). The outlook assigned to the FSR is stable while the outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICR is positive.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Woonsocket Call
North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software Report 2022 with ISV (Independent Software Vendors) List With Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List With Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This product is ideal for payment providers, POS companies, private equity companies looking for acquisition candidates. It provides market share by more than 30 different metrics. This product is a list...
Woonsocket Call
GAP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Gap, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Gap, Inc. (“Gap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPS) in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Gap securities between November 24, 2021 and July 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
Goodbody Health Announces Cash Injection for Growth Through Divestment of Polish CBD Operations
ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces that that it has agreed to sell the Polish CBD related elements of its operations to Voyager Life PLC ("Voyager") in return for a consideration of £1.5m, comprising £0.5m cash and £1.0m convertible loan notes ("CLNs").
Woonsocket Call
New Fortress Energy Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of the previously announced secondary public offering of 6,900,000 shares of its common stock by Energy Transition Holdings LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), an entity managed by Great Mountain Partners LLC, at a price to the public of $46.00 per share. The 6,900,000 shares of common stock being sold in this offering represent approximately 3.3% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of the close of business on December 13, 2022 and represent 21.3% of the shares held by the Selling Stockholder in the Company as of that date. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholder. The offering is expected to close on December 19, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
Woonsocket Call
CIBC Innovation Banking Leads $45 Million Syndicated Debt Facility for Azalea Health
CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce the lead arrangement of a $45 million syndicated debt financing for Atlanta-based Azalea Health, a leading provider of electronic health records and revenue cycle management for community-based healthcare providers. Azalea’s fully cloud-based SaaS solution provides electronic health records integrated with telehealth functionality, revenue...
Woonsocket Call
Global Data Center Transformation Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027 - Rise of Cloud Data Center Triggers Broad-based Opportunities for Transformation Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Transformation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Transformation Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Data Center Transformation estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Doubles Carvana Stake as Debt Restructuring Likliehood Rises
Morgan Stanley filed a 13G/A form with the SEC on Wednesday, revealing it doubled its Carvana Co (CVNA) stake to 13.1 million shares or 12.4% as the stock tumbled more than 40%. Shares hit a new low on Wednesday, trading down 43% at $3.85 a share. The shares have lost...
Woonsocket Call
RetireOne and Nationwide Partner to Distribute Menu of Advisory Annuity Solutions
Benefits of the new partnership include the addition of advisory solutions like the Nationwide Monument Advisor IOVA to RetireOne's fiduciary marketplace of insurance and annuity solutions and expanded distribution opportunities for Nationwide. RetireOne®, the leading independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions, and industry leader Nationwide are teaming up to expand...
Woonsocket Call
BioMedNewsBreaks – HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Adds Renowned Cardiologist to Help Define Best Paths to Advance Products
HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company, recently named a world-renowned interventional cardiologist with an impressive breadth of experience as its chief medical officer. “Stanford cardiologist Peter J. Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, will help HeartBeam continue to develop the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere… Dr. Fitzgerald joins HeartBeam after gaining invaluable experience in the clinical, research and industry sectors. An accomplished inventor, entrepreneur and investment-fund founder, Dr. Fitzgerald is serving as director of the Center for Cardiovascular Technology and director of the Cardiovascular Core Analysis Laboratory at Stanford University Medical School,” a recent article reads. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Fitzgerald, one of the world’s preeminent opinion leaders in cardiology and digital health, join the HeartBeam leadership team and play a major role in defining best paths to adoption, clinical strategies and partnerships to advance our products in the market,” HeartBeam founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic, PhD, is quoted as saying.
Woonsocket Call
MasterBrand Completes Separation from Fortune Brands
Expected to begin “regular-way” trading today under the MBC stock ticker. MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC) (“MasterBrand”), the largest residential cabinet manufacturer in North America, has completed its previously announced separation from Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (“Fortune Brands”) and is now an independent, publicly-traded company.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company
AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company (Finger Lakes) (Trumansburg, NY). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from negative, while the outlook of the FSR is stable.
Comments / 0