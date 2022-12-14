Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Longtime radio DJ welcomes wife as new morning co-host
IDAHO FALLS – Josh Tielor stands behind the mic and cues up the board as he greets the listener on the other end of the phone. The 40-year-old Idaho Falls man is the host of Wake Up Classy 97 weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KLCE, a gig he started about a year ago. And beginning Monday morning, he’ll welcome his 17-year life partner as his new on-air partner.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Idaho’s exclusive dealer of the ‘No. 1 selling piano in the world’ opens in Ammon
AMMON – If a musical person in your life is looking for a new instrument or accessory this Christmas, a new business might be able to help. For more than 20 years, Teton Music has been a dealer of “the No. 1 selling piano in the world” throughout Utah. About a month ago, the business’s first eastern Idaho location opened inside the old Deseret Book store at 3025 South 25th East in Ammon.
eastidahonews.com
William “Bill” Evans
William “Bill” Alexander Evans, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 14, 2022. Services will be held at a later time in the Spring. Inurnment will be in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Cash is a sweet boy looking for a loving home
Cash is a sweet boy who needs a loving and patient home since he gets frightened easily. He loves dogs and being around people he can trust. Panda is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.
eastidahonews.com
Music Man: A look at Darwin Wolford, editor of the Latter-day Saint hymnbook
REXBURG – When praise is heaped upon him, Darwin Wolford gives it back to God. “My talents are a gift that comes from heaven above,” says Wolford. Darwin Wolford’s faith in God is evident in the music he composed. The 86-year-old Rexburg local is the oldest living contributor to the current hymnbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Vigil planned for local mother killed in crash
POCATELLO — A vigil is planned on Saturday night for Rachelle Wallace, a pedestrian who was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 10. The victim’s mother, Faye Workman, said they are also setting up a GoFundMe for her 16-year-old son, Aiden. “His mom is gone,” she said. “He’s got nothing. We’re just trying to see what we can do for him.” ...
FEEDING THE TROOPS: Local restaurant buys breakfast for Pocatello Army Reserve unit
IDAHO FALLS — Fifteen minutes after Lonnie Mack opened Smitty’s Pancake & Steak House for the day on a recent morning, he got a phone call asking about accommodations for 50 people. The amount would fill a third of the restaurant that has been a breakfast staple of Idaho Falls since the 1950s, and Mack explained to the caller that if the party was okay with being patient, they would be happy to serve them. ...
eastidahonews.com
Is it even worth it to buy a house these days?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Cline G. Campbell
Cline G. Campbell, age 85 of Rigby, passed away at Life Care of Idaho Falls on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Cline was born July 26, 1937 at Salt Lake City, Utah, a son to Milo Golden Campbell and Alporta Allen Campbell. He was called to serve a 3-year mission for...
eastidahonews.com
David Baxter
Dave H. Baxter, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away on December 12, 2022, at his home. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Brent Kesler
Brent Ray Kesler, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 11, 2022, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. He was under the care of One Source Hospice and Health Care. Brent was born March 9, 1951, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Ray William Kesler and Helen Verna Christensen Kesler. He grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot, and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He also attended Ricks College.
Local animal control officer reunites Rexburg family with dog missing for nine days in frigid temps
An American Falls animal control officer spent more than a week with one mission at the forefront of her mind — providing a Christmas miracle to one local family following a car crash. That mission was successfully executed Wednesday after animal control officer Judi Fehringer and Power County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeb Hoag reunited Maya, a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix who was lost from the truck involved in the crash, with her family after the dog spent nine days in sub-freezing temperatures. ...
eastidahonews.com
Beatrice K. Cook
Beatrice K. Cook, 83, of Rigby, Idaho, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at her home. She was born December 21, 1938 to Vernon and Goldie Olsen in Rigby, Idaho. Beatrice attended and graduated from Rigby High School. Beatrice met and married the love of her life, Lyle...
eastidahonews.com
Keith Merle Jeppesen
Merle Jeppesen passed away on December 13, 2022, at the age of 86. Born in Hibbard, Idaho on June 9, 1936, to Keith and Iola Saurey Jeppesen, Merle was the oldest of 5 children (siblings Linda, Judy, Dale and Marie). Merle attended Adams Elementary, Washington Junior High and Madison High school in Rexburg. From 1956-1958, he served in the Southern California mission, including Bakersfield and all of Arizona, spending the final 6 months of his mission as a supervising Elder.
eastidahonews.com
Michael Kenneth Dearden
Michael Kenneth Dearden, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 14, 2022. Services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, 4600 South Yellowstone. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Deputy sheriff killed by inmate, warning issued for sleighing in streets and city Christmas tree hit by city worker
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A deputy sheriff was shot and killed in an attempted jail break in Pocatello, according to the Blackfoot Idaho Republican. The...
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
eastidahonews.com
Bud Lynn Strupp
Bud Lynn Strupp, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the services at the mortuary. Interment will be held at the Ucon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Overnight apartment fire on Hansen Avenue
A late night apartment fire in Idaho Falls called several engines to the scene. The post Overnight apartment fire on Hansen Avenue appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0