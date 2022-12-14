ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping

Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State football: Omar Speights mulling a 2023 return, offensive linemen hit the town

There are a couple reasons why Omar Speights might return to Oregon State in 2023 for a fifth and final year of college. Speights went through senior day ceremonies prior to the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon on Nov. 26. Speights wrapped up a bachelor’s degree in business this fall. During a four-year career, Speights has proven to be one of the most prolific linebackers in OSU history. He’s likely to get an NFL shot.
CORVALLIS, OR
jammin1057.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees

Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
LAS VEGAS, NV
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
DEPOE BAY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida

Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Fox5 KVVU

Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
rockninefourthree.com

A Woman Stole a Watch from a Man in Vegas, and Hid It in Her Hoo-Ha

A woman was arrested for stealing a $12,000 watch from someone in Vegas. She was in town for a court hearing related to a previous case where she stole a $100,000 watch from someone in Vegas. A 33-year-old woman named Sarah Richards was arrested for stealing a guy’s $12,000 watch...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The Most Popular Cheap Beer In Nevada

Let’s face it: When people think of “alcohol,” they think “party.” When people think “party,” they think of Las Vegas. Our city has a reputation of enjoying a few drinks or two. From extravagant bottle services to Fremont Street‘s insane liquor pours, our city embraces mixology to its fullest.
NEVADA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon schools super Bo Yates rings bell on 30-year career

Lebanon's schools superintendent will retire at the end of December, stepping down from an education career spanning nearly three decades. Yates led the district for three years where he grew up and graduated from Lebanon High School, according to a district news release. He was once a star running back and linebacker at Lebanon High.
LEBANON, OR
8newsnow.com

New sports facility coming to former Fiesta Henderson site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site. The announcement came Tuesday, Dec.13, that a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site. The property, along with Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station,...
HENDERSON, NV
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy