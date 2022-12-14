Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Bowl Prediction: Florida and Oregon State Face Off for the First Time
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Florida Gators vs. Oregon State Beavers Las Vegas Bowl game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Still Need Tickets for Florida vs. Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl?
Prices have dropped substantially ahead of Florida's Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Oregon State.
Las Vegas Bowl 2022: Florida vs. Oregon State game prediction, preview
One of the more interesting games of the early college football bowl season pits Florida against Oregon State as the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl kicks off. As happens around this time of the year, the game will not see a number of prominent starters as they elect to opt out of bowl season to prepare for ...
Trench Report: Florida Gator Edition
Peter Riley Osborne breaks down the play of the Florida Gators offenive line prior to the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.
Top Transfer Portal OT locks in visit to Oregon this weekend
One of the top offensive line prospects available in the NCAA Transfer Portal will take an official visit to Oregon this weekend.247Sports has confirmed that UTEP offensive.
Bo Nix remains undecided about future plans during Holiday Bowl prep
What Bo Nix will be doing in 2023 remains up in the air, he told reporters during a Friday press engagement. The senior quarterback has one year of eligibility remaining to him due to the NCAA's 2020 COVID eligibility decision. A decision will be made in the near future, he hopes.
Oregon forward Taylor Hosendove suffers injury in rout of Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — Thursday's 50-point win over Eastern Washington wasn't all positive. The Ducks played the second half with just eight players after reserve forward Taylor Hosendove suffered an injury during the second half warmups. Oregon coach Kelly Graves told reporters after the 88-38 win that the 6-foot-2 senior...
Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping
Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
Oregon State football: Omar Speights mulling a 2023 return, offensive linemen hit the town
There are a couple reasons why Omar Speights might return to Oregon State in 2023 for a fifth and final year of college. Speights went through senior day ceremonies prior to the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon on Nov. 26. Speights wrapped up a bachelor’s degree in business this fall. During a four-year career, Speights has proven to be one of the most prolific linebackers in OSU history. He’s likely to get an NFL shot.
yachatsnews.com
The Mystery of the Entangled Oregon Orca: Search for killer whale carcass leads to an answer hidden in its DNA
The black-and-white pattern of a killer whale stood out to an Oregon fisherman 30 miles southwest of Newport. He spotted it at 1:47 p.m. June 26. The whale was belly up — and dead. A lone gull stood atop the carcass, which had a turquoise and yellow rope wound...
jammin1057.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
Lebanon-Express
Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida
Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
jammin1057.com
Vegas Steals Other Cities’ Residents: Top 5 Places People Move From
People are leaving their home state and moving to Las Vegas, according to a recent study about 2022 moving trends. As home, condo, townhome, etc. prices decreases and buyers pull back, we may see another “great Las Vegas” migration once home prices are low enough. Moving to Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
rockninefourthree.com
A Woman Stole a Watch from a Man in Vegas, and Hid It in Her Hoo-Ha
A woman was arrested for stealing a $12,000 watch from someone in Vegas. She was in town for a court hearing related to a previous case where she stole a $100,000 watch from someone in Vegas. A 33-year-old woman named Sarah Richards was arrested for stealing a guy’s $12,000 watch...
963kklz.com
The Most Popular Cheap Beer In Nevada
Let’s face it: When people think of “alcohol,” they think “party.” When people think “party,” they think of Las Vegas. Our city has a reputation of enjoying a few drinks or two. From extravagant bottle services to Fremont Street‘s insane liquor pours, our city embraces mixology to its fullest.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon schools super Bo Yates rings bell on 30-year career
Lebanon's schools superintendent will retire at the end of December, stepping down from an education career spanning nearly three decades. Yates led the district for three years where he grew up and graduated from Lebanon High School, according to a district news release. He was once a star running back and linebacker at Lebanon High.
8newsnow.com
New sports facility coming to former Fiesta Henderson site
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site. The announcement came Tuesday, Dec.13, that a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site. The property, along with Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station,...
