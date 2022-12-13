ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Bomb threat at Rockland County school sends police in wild goose chase

CLARKSTOWN, NY – Police in Rockland County responded to a bomb threat at a Clarksville elementary school on Thursday which was found to be a swatting incident intended to send police on a wild goose chase. The threat also forced the evacuation of students as a cold winter storm was passing through. According to police, an unidentified individual called New City Elementary School staff at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, stating that there was a bomb in the school. After the phone call abruptly ended, the Clarkstown Police Department was notified. Upon arriving on scene, the first The post Bomb threat at Rockland County school sends police in wild goose chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested in burglary of Sussex County home

VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a Vernon Township home that took place in November, according to police. On Wednesday, November 23, a resident from the Scenic Lakes section of the township reported that his house...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs legislation addressing teacher shortage by eliminating the edTPA requirement

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed S896 w/GR into law, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment (“edTPA”) as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing (“CEAS”) or certificate of eligibility (“CE”).
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
Beach Radio

Disgusted NJ lawmaker demands better service from MVC

Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out the New York Department of...
The Center Square

New Jersey Republicans question Gov. Murphy's borrowing plans

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans are criticizing the Murphy administration’s plan to borrow more money for transportation, while sitting on billions of dollars in a special state debt prevention fund. Last week, state transportation officials issued $750 million in bonds for the Transportation Trust Fund, which pays for statewide roadway, bridge and railway improvements. But Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, a member of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Do not leave your car running in New Jersey

You'd think it's common sense, right? Lock your car after you exit even if you only expect to be gone for a minute or two. When I was growing up in Cherry Hill, there was a 7-Eleven on Kresson Road right under the iconic white water tower seen by commuters for a mile or so from the Turnpike and 295.
NEW JERSEY STATE
spartaindependent.com

Michele A. Hubley

Michele (Skea) Hubley of Sparta passed away on Dec. 13, 2022. She was 78. Born to Albert and Margret Skea in Orange, N.J., she grew up in East Orange, where she worked part-time as a telephone information operator and graduated from Clifford Scott High School. She earned a Bachelor of...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s youngest, oldest counties ranked by median age

New Jersey’s fountain of youth is firmly entrenched in the trendy, bustling towns along the banks of the Hudson River, while its oldest residents can be found in the county that’s home to America’s oldest seaside resort. Statewide, the median age for New Jersey residents is 40.3...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location

A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy