Man Sentenced to State Prison for Denville HomicideMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Arts & Crafts Activities in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Safe Routes to School: Shunpike Road Sidewalk Construction Begins Spring 2023Morristown MinuteChatham, NJ
NJDOC Officer Saves Motorist Trapped in Car Fire, Then Heads to WorkMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NJ Woman Serves 6 Months For Elaborate Diamond Theft SchemeBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
wrnjradio.com
Man claiming to be contractor arrested after taking deposit for work not done in Sussex County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man claiming to be a contractor has been arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking a $500 deposit from a Vernon Township resident and never came back to do the work, according to police. Michael Regan of Haledon Borough was arrested and...
Bomb threat at Rockland County school sends police in wild goose chase
CLARKSTOWN, NY – Police in Rockland County responded to a bomb threat at a Clarksville elementary school on Thursday which was found to be a swatting incident intended to send police on a wild goose chase. The threat also forced the evacuation of students as a cold winter storm was passing through. According to police, an unidentified individual called New City Elementary School staff at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, stating that there was a bomb in the school. After the phone call abruptly ended, the Clarkstown Police Department was notified. Upon arriving on scene, the first The post Bomb threat at Rockland County school sends police in wild goose chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested in burglary of Sussex County home
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a Vernon Township home that took place in November, according to police. On Wednesday, November 23, a resident from the Scenic Lakes section of the township reported that his house...
Feds arrest N.J. restaurant owner who ignored subpoena seeking pay records, authorities say
The owner of three restaurants in North Jersey was arrested Thursday for ignoring a federal subpoena seeking his payroll records for his businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Samad Uddin, who is also known as Saman Khan, allegedly ignored an administrative subpoena issued by the U.S. government in...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation addressing teacher shortage by eliminating the edTPA requirement
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed S896 w/GR into law, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment (“edTPA”) as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing (“CEAS”) or certificate of eligibility (“CE”).
N.J. Assembly leader scolds lawmakers for ‘name-calling, insults and smug responses’
In a rare speech from his lectern at the Statehouse in Trenton, one of New Jersey’s highest-ranking elected officials scolded fellow lawmakers Thursday for “hurling insults” and “name-calling” during recent voting sessions — and urged them to be more respectful to each other and their office.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Disgusted NJ lawmaker demands better service from MVC
Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out the New York Department of...
Former state Republican chairman set to join N.J. Senate — and a governor’s bid may be next
The former chairman of the state Republican Party — and a possible future candidate for governor — is now set to become New Jersey’s newest state lawmaker. Doug Steinhardt was chosen by local Republicans on Saturday to fill a vacant state Senate seat in one of the Garden State’s most conservative areas.
New Jersey Republicans question Gov. Murphy's borrowing plans
(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans are criticizing the Murphy administration’s plan to borrow more money for transportation, while sitting on billions of dollars in a special state debt prevention fund. Last week, state transportation officials issued $750 million in bonds for the Transportation Trust Fund, which pays for statewide roadway, bridge and railway improvements. But Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, a member of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee,...
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
Do not leave your car running in New Jersey
You'd think it's common sense, right? Lock your car after you exit even if you only expect to be gone for a minute or two. When I was growing up in Cherry Hill, there was a 7-Eleven on Kresson Road right under the iconic white water tower seen by commuters for a mile or so from the Turnpike and 295.
N.J. school closings, schedule changes due to winter storm (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)
A winter storm that was expected to bring up to 3 inches of snow in some spots, a threat of icing, widespread rain totals of 2 inches and strong gusty winds has led some school districts to make schedule changes for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A winter weather advisory was...
85 companies may have to pay $150M to clean up N.J. river they polluted, feds says
More than 80 New Jersey companies allegedly polluted sections of the Lower Passaic River to the extent they should pay $150 million to help clean it up, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice announced Friday. The federal agencies said a proposed consent decree will require the...
spartaindependent.com
Michele A. Hubley
Michele (Skea) Hubley of Sparta passed away on Dec. 13, 2022. She was 78. Born to Albert and Margret Skea in Orange, N.J., she grew up in East Orange, where she worked part-time as a telephone information operator and graduated from Clifford Scott High School. She earned a Bachelor of...
Nasty nor’easter impacts NJ Thursday and Friday: Timeline and totals
Rain, wind, snow, ice, and coastal flooding are all in the forecast for New Jersey over the next 36 to 48 hours. Not everyone will see wintry weather from this powerful coastal storm. There are only two concerns for treacherous travel from this storm:. 1.) Away from the coast, watch...
New Jersey Sandwich Chain Voted Most Superior In The Country
This was voted as the most superior sandwich chain on the market right now, and I don't think we're too surprised that it's a Jersey original. When it comes to deciding where to eat, the options seem limitless, especially in New Jersey. Every time I forget to pack my lunch,...
N.J.’s youngest, oldest counties ranked by median age
New Jersey’s fountain of youth is firmly entrenched in the trendy, bustling towns along the banks of the Hudson River, while its oldest residents can be found in the county that’s home to America’s oldest seaside resort. Statewide, the median age for New Jersey residents is 40.3...
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey
FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
