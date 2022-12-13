ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FIRST Indiana Robotics announces the winners of the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge (FLL) State Championship Awards

The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Thursday. Indianapolis, December 10, 2022: On Saturday, FIRST Indiana Robotics publicly announced. the winners of the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge (FLL) State Championship Awards. The state championship was held on Saturday, December 10th, at the campus of the University.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City Reports Eleven New COVID-19 Employee Cases

The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Thursday:. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor. Bloomington, Ind. – Eleven City workers have reported positive results of COVID-19 tests since the December 8 update, including three Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) employees, three Parks and Recreation (Parks) employees, two Bloomington Police Department (BPD) employees, and three City Hall employees (including Mayor Hamilton).
Press release: New Leaf, New Life – Statement on a New Jail

New Leaf – New Life, Inc., sent the following statement to the Bloomingtonian in the form of a press release:. Monroe County and the city of Bloomington continue to engage in deeper discussions about the. potential of a new jail being built in our community. New Leaf, New Life...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Press release: Monroe County lawmakers to serve on key House committees

STATEHOUSE (Dec. 15, 2022) – Area lawmakers recently received appointments to serve on key House standing committees at the Statehouse. House standing committee appointments are made by the Indiana House Speaker biennially after the November election and are in effect for the duration of members’ two-year terms. State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman), elected to his first term in November, will serve as vice chair of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee, and as a member of the House Local Government Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee.
MONROE COUNTY, IN

