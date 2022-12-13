STATEHOUSE (Dec. 15, 2022) – Area lawmakers recently received appointments to serve on key House standing committees at the Statehouse. House standing committee appointments are made by the Indiana House Speaker biennially after the November election and are in effect for the duration of members’ two-year terms. State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman), elected to his first term in November, will serve as vice chair of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee, and as a member of the House Local Government Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee.

MONROE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO