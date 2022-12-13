Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bloomingtonian.com
FIRST Indiana Robotics announces the winners of the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge (FLL) State Championship Awards
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Thursday. Indianapolis, December 10, 2022: On Saturday, FIRST Indiana Robotics publicly announced. the winners of the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge (FLL) State Championship Awards. The state championship was held on Saturday, December 10th, at the campus of the University.
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: Monroe Fire Protection District Will Bless 95th Baby Box in Indiana Thursday
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA (DECEMBER 14, 2022)- Monroe Fire Protection District. Station 25 invites the community to attend the blessing of the Safe Haven Baby Box on. Thursday December 15th. The event will occur at 5 PM EST and at the Fire Station located. at 5081 N Old State Rd 37 Bloomington,...
bloomingtonian.com
City Reports Eleven New COVID-19 Employee Cases
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Thursday:. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor. Bloomington, Ind. – Eleven City workers have reported positive results of COVID-19 tests since the December 8 update, including three Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) employees, three Parks and Recreation (Parks) employees, two Bloomington Police Department (BPD) employees, and three City Hall employees (including Mayor Hamilton).
bloomingtonian.com
Possible armed individuals at Indiana University according to text sent Thursday around 7:46 p.m.
“IUB update: IUPD looking for 3 individuals suspected of intimidation w/ weapon @ 1200 N. Eagleson. They fled north in a gray Ford Fusion. Call 911 with any info”. “IU Bloomington Alert! Armed subject reported near 1200 N Eagleson. Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instructions. Update to follow.”
bloomingtonian.com
Bloomington Police Department investigating Wednesday night shooting in Bloomington; No injuries
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of South Basswood around 9:37 p.m. Wednesday night. A caller reported hearing two gunshots. The Bloomington Police Department found one .40 caliber handgun casing at the scene of the shooting. Nobody was injured. The investigation is still active. Rate...
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: New Leaf, New Life – Statement on a New Jail
New Leaf – New Life, Inc., sent the following statement to the Bloomingtonian in the form of a press release:. Monroe County and the city of Bloomington continue to engage in deeper discussions about the. potential of a new jail being built in our community. New Leaf, New Life...
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: Monroe County lawmakers to serve on key House committees
STATEHOUSE (Dec. 15, 2022) – Area lawmakers recently received appointments to serve on key House standing committees at the Statehouse. House standing committee appointments are made by the Indiana House Speaker biennially after the November election and are in effect for the duration of members’ two-year terms. State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman), elected to his first term in November, will serve as vice chair of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee, and as a member of the House Local Government Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee.
