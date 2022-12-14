Read full article on original website
Bank robbed in Spartanburg, suspect arrested
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man they said robbed a bank in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon.
Upstate Santa thief apologizes
The man responsible for stealing a Santa statue from outside Bonjour Main, a restaurant in downtown Greenville, apologized to the business' owner Thursday and promised to rectify his choice.
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
Specialized rescue team to begin operating in Laurens Co.
Specialized rescue team to begin operating in Laurens Co.
3 wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses stolen in Greenville
Three people are wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses were stolen Sunday from an Upstate business.
Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions
Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions.
Suspect charged over 1 year after deadly shooting in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody for a shooting that killed one person in 2021. According to officers, 30-year-old Felshunti Daquan Clark was charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken into custody near New Cut Road in Spartanburg at around 1:30 p.m. on December 14, 2022.
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Greenwood Co.
The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday.
Mr. Grinch taken into custody in the Upstate
A man accused of stealing Christmas presents every year was taken into custody Tuesday in Oconee County.
Large development in Pickens Co. up in the air
Pickens County is getting some pushback from residents about major development plans.
Holiday Weather Week: Weather & baking gingerbread
This year marked the 13th anniversary of the National Gingerbread House Competition, held each year at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina.
Spartanburg Christmas Parade road closures
With the Spartanburg Christmas Parade comes road closures for drivers in the area. City officials are asking residents to be cautious of the changes.
Bicyclist dead in Greenville Co. crash
A bicyclist died Tuesday night in a Greenville County crash.
New dash cam technology coming to Anderson Police Department
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an...
Officials warn residents of flooded areas in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – City crews are working to assess flooding areas Thursday morning in Greenville County. City officials said there is flooding in Cleveland Park, Falls Park and Unity Park. Residents are asked to use caution and follow temporary detours. Areas of concern include:
Shoplifting call at Pickens County business leads to arrest of employee, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — An employee at a Pickens County convenience store admitted to stealing food and lottery tickets from the business and also had enough meth to be charged with intent to distribute, according to authorities. Deputies said they were called to the County Mart on Farrs Bridge Road...
Crash along I-85 South causes delays for drivers in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said all lanes of I-85 South are blocked following a crash on Wednesday night. According to officials, the crash is near mile marker 50. There is currently no word on injuries or when the road will reopen.
Pedestrian hit and killed along I-385, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed along Interstate 385 Thursday night, according to Kristy Strange with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Strange says the pedestrian was struck around 10:30 p.m. by a vehicle headed south on I-385, near exit 23.
Community remembers Spartanburg Co. deputy
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, Deputy Robert “Taco” Talanges.
