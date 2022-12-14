ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Bank robbed in Spartanburg, suspect arrested

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man they said robbed a bank in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/bank-robbed-in-spartanburg-suspect-arrested/.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Upstate Santa thief apologizes

The man responsible for stealing a Santa statue from outside Bonjour Main, a restaurant in downtown Greenville, apologized to the business' owner Thursday and promised to rectify his choice.
GREENVILLE, SC
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Specialized rescue team to begin operating in Laurens Co.

Specialized rescue team to begin operating in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions

Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Suspect charged over 1 year after deadly shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody for a shooting that killed one person in 2021. According to officers, 30-year-old Felshunti Daquan Clark was charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken into custody near New Cut Road in Spartanburg at around 1:30 p.m. on December 14, 2022.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Holiday Weather Week: Weather & baking gingerbread

This year marked the 13th anniversary of the National Gingerbread House Competition, held each year at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Spartanburg Christmas Parade road closures

With the Spartanburg Christmas Parade comes road closures for drivers in the area. City officials are asking residents to be cautious of the changes.
SPARTANBURG, SC
New dash cam technology coming to Anderson Police Department

New dash cam technology coming to Anderson Police Department
ANDERSON, SC
Pedestrian hit and killed along I-385, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed along Interstate 385 Thursday night, according to Kristy Strange with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Strange says the pedestrian was struck around 10:30 p.m. by a vehicle headed south on I-385, near exit 23. Stay with WYFF News 4 for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

