Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Demi Moore Is Ready for Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' Following Rumer Willis' Pregnancy Announcement
It may have felt like the whole world was cheering when Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, but mom Demi Moore made sure to the loudest of the bunch. The grandmother-to-be took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter's first pregnancy, posting the same carousel of images her daughter shared earlier that day.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
WHAS 11
Priyanka Chopra Shares Holiday Photos of Nick Jonas and Daughter in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is gearing up for the holiday season! On Monday, Chopra took to Instagram to show off moments from their daughter, Malti’s, pre-Christmas activities in New Jersey. "Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️,"...
WHAS 11
Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Peter Hermann and Their Kids
Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a rare peek at her family! The SVU star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of herself with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids, Amaya, 11, Andrew, 11, and August, 16. After Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession at Walt Disney World,...
WHAS 11
Kim Cattrall Mourns the Death of Her Mother Shane With Touching Tribute
Kim Cattrall is in mourning. The How I Met Your Fatheractress revealed the news of her mom's death in a heartfelt tribute she posted on Tuesday. Kim took to Instagram to share a slideshow of heartwarming snapshots of her late mother, writing in the caption, "Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022. Rest in peace Mum ❤️."
WHAS 11
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Her Hospital Bed After Suffering a Back Injury
Joanna Gaines is spending her holiday season recovering. The 44-year-old Magnolia Network star and mother of five took to Instagram early Thursday morning to share some recent health struggles. Posting a photo of herself in shades and a hospital gown, Joanna is seen lying in a hospital bed and holding...
WHAS 11
Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Loses Her First Tooth: See the Cute Video
True Thompson is growing up fast! Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter showing off her newly changed smile. In the first sweet clip, True's missing tooth is clear as she sings about being Mrs. Claus while using...
WHAS 11
Jordyn Woods Denies Shading Former Friend Kylie Jenner in TikTok About Her Lips
Jordyn Woods is denying shading her former BFF. In a TikTok posted earlier this month, the 25-year-old model alluded to having natural lips, which many users took as a slight toward Kylie Jenner, who's known for her lip kits. In the video, Jordyn shows off her lips as The Weeknd...
Dear Abby: I’m thinking of taking my long-distance relationship to the next level
DEAR ABBY: I am a senior in high school in a long-distance relationship. My boyfriend, “Grant,” and I live two states apart and have visited each other several times. He’s four years older than I am. We met three years ago, when Grant was 19 and I was 15, and became friends through banter online. However, he had a girlfriend and we were nothing more than friends. I developed feelings, but he did not reciprocate because I was underage. Later, after he and his girlfriend broke up, I told him how I felt and we became a couple. That was...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Teases More to Her Story After Kody Split: 'Not All Is Always as It Seems'
Sister Wives star Meri Brown has more to say. The 51-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share more cryptic messages in the wake of her split from ex-husband, Kody Brown. Meri posted a photo of herself holding up a leather-bound book with, "There's so much more to...
WHAS 11
Mindy Kaling Responds to Concern Over Her Food Photos
Mindy Kaling set the record straight after an Instagram commenter expressed concern over her eating habits in a recent carousel of photos. Kaling posted a series of photos from a dinner date with her friend, Erica Flener, featuring several pizzas, pasta, and chicken dishes on Wednesday. "Swipe through many photos...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding 'Courage' After Kody Brown Split
Meri Brown has a message. Following the news that she has ended her decades-long relationship with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star shared some words of wisdom via Instagram. "If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre. Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do," Meri began her message.
WHAS 11
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3
Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
WHAS 11
Simon Cowell Reveals He Gets 'Non-Stop' 'AGT' Advice From His 8-Year-Old Son Eric
Simon Cowell may be one of the biggest names in the talent show business, but he still takes advice from a very trusted confidant -- his 8-year-old son, Eric! The America's Got Talent judge was a guest on the U.K. talk show Loose Women, where he opened up about leaning on his young son's feedback.
WHAS 11
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and More Original Stars Appear in New 'That '90s Show' Trailer
The gang is back -- well, actually a new gang has taken over the Formans' basement in an all-new spinoff of That '70s Show. Jumping ahead two decades, the trailer for That '90s Show sees Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna, and her new friends, including Jay (Mace Coronel), the son of Kelso and Jackie, hanging out in Red and Kitty's (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) house.
WHAS 11
Lindsie Chrisley's Christmas With Todd and Julie Will Be Her First Time Seeing Them Since Sentencing
Lindsie Chrisley will reunite with her parents, Todd and Julie, over the Christmas holiday. The daughter of the disgraced real estate developers recently told People she hasn't seen her parents since their fraud case sentencing in November. "I had my son over Thanksgiving break and with the sentencing being a...
WHAS 11
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Pack on the PDA During Disneyland Visit
Demi Lovato and Jute$ had a date night at the happiest place on Earth. In a new snap shared to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old songstress shares a kiss with the "Waste My Time" rapper in front of Cinderella Castle. Lovato let the romance speak for itself, as she simply...
WHAS 11
Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 55: 'The World Lost Another Creative Angel'
Long-time General Hospital star Sonya Eddy has died, ET can confirm. She was 55. "General Hospital is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character… the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson - and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our GH family when she joined the show in 2006," a spokesperson told ET.
Comments / 0