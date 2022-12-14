Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
Expected and surprise results at Livingston Parish basketball tournament
There were expected results and surprises at the 2022 Livingston Parish basketball tournament. Played at Doyle, the girls championship game was a rematch of the 2021 final featuring Walker and Albany. The Wildcats won going away last year, but the Hornets turned the tables this time. The game was close...
theadvocate.com
Two years after precedent-setting season, veteran Class 5A baseball coach resigns
Randy Sandifer said he planned to coach another three to four years. Last month, the Walker High School baseball coach realized things had changed. “Thanksgiving came and went. I did not go to the field all that week,” Sandifer said. “And I realized I did not miss it. Normally, I am one of those guys who goes to the field just about every day.
theadvocate.com
LSU baseball lands commitment from top Class of 2024 prospect
The LSU baseball team landed a commitment from one of the top high school players in the Class of 2024. Konnor Griffin, a two-way player out of Jackson Prep in Mississippi, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday. Griffin has played shortstop, outfielder, third base and is a right-handed pitcher with a fastball that has reached 93 mph.
theadvocate.com
Thin LSU cornerback room loses freshman Jaelyn Davis-Robinson to transfer portal
Freshman cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson entered the transfer portal Thursday, leaving LSU with two scholarship cornerbacks set to return next season as an already thin position lost another player. Davis-Robinson, a three-star recruit from Waxahachie, Texas, redshirted this fall. Coach Brian Kelly mentioned his name positively a few times, but Davis-Robinson...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team starts slow before rolling past Lamar
LSU forward Angel Reese had not even gotten warmed up before she got frustrated. It wasn’t a concern because it didn’t last long. Reese blew an easy layup on her first shot but hit 13 of the next 14 to score a career-high 32 points in LSU’s 88-42 victory against Lamar on Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
theadvocate.com
Back again: Return of Red Stick Bowl reflects all-star game's roots, undeniable change
It has been three years since the last Red Stick Bowl was played. Although a pandemic and additional time have passed, the sights and sounds were familiar as the teams went through their second practice ahead of the local all-star football game set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Zachary. “It’s...
Trev Faulk resigns as Lafayette Christian Academy head football coach
Trev Faulk is calling it a career at LCA
theadvocate.com
Kam Williams gives LCA nail-biting road win over Beau Chene
All with 16.4 seconds left and dropped in the winning basket in Lafayette Christian’s 52-50 win at Beau Chene on Tuesday. LCA’s Daejon Sinegal missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Beau Chene was in position to grab the defensive rebound. But the ball squirted free and right into the hands of the 6-foot-8 Williams, who scored seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.
theadvocate.com
LSU secures commitment from highly-rated cornerback before signing day
Four-star cornerback Javien Toviano committed Thursday to LSU, a major recruiting win for the Tigers as they added a top 100 prospect at another position of need in the 2023 class less than a week before the early signing period. Toviano is an Arlington, Texas, native considered the No. 58...
Landing These Three 2023 Prospects Would Significantly Improve LSU's Class
It’s no secret LSU’s 2023 recruiting cycle has blossomed into a class full of gems, but this program still has their foot on the gas for a number of high-priority prospects. There remains vulnerability with a few position groups and the Tigers are prepared to change that in...
theadvocate.com
LSU becoming heavy favorite in Citrus Bowl after Purdue opt-outs; see latest point spread
Purdue is losing key players left and right while LSU appears to be close to full strength. Could it add up to a mismatch in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando? Oddsmakers are certainly reacting to the news, dramatically shifting odds in the Tigers' favor after news dropped Thursday morning that the Boilermakers would be without both starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell and top wide receiver Charlie Jones.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The world-class Mondo Duplantis honored again
Another round of applause is deserved for a hometown favorite, Mondo Duplantis. The former LSU All-American and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have been named World Athletes of the Year for 2022. The high-powered track and field stars broke world records in their events multiple times in 2022 to earn the honors from...
theadvocate.com
Plans unveiled for $25 million Lafayette soccer, baseball field makeovers
Work could begin in the spring on $25 million in improvements planned to baseball fields at Lafayette's Brown Park and soccer fields at Moore Park that officials hope will draw regional, state and national tournaments and boost the local economy. Officials on Tuesday unveiled renderings of what they are calling...
kadn.com
LCA Coach asks for forgiveness for the STM student seen on video using racial slur
Lafayette, La (KADN)- "I think it was a kid that was having fun and when I was fourteen he didn't know the power of his words." Lafayette Christian Academy coach Reggie Williams said the viral video of a St. Thomas More student using a racial slur took him back at first.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts
Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
theadvocate.com
A Flock of Seagulls and Wayne Toups? It's a mixed bag of music this weekend
2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 5:30 p.m. CHRIS OCMAND: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. BILL ROMANO: Caliente Mexican Craving, Central, 6 p.m. JOSHUA MAGEE: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse,...
brproud.com
Winning Pick 5 ticket worth more than $25K sold in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time in one week, someone took home a large chunk of money playing Pick 5. After the drawing on Tuesday, December 6, we found out the a $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was sold in Assumption Parish. Less than one week...
brproud.com
Funeral services set for 3 Southern University band members killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral services for the three Southern University Human Jukebox band members killed in a crash in north Louisiana will be this week in Texas. Funeral services for Broderick Moore will be at Grace Place Church (520 Big Stone Gap in Duncanville, Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and service begins at 6 p.m.
Band director celebrates 50 years of teaching in Ascension Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For 50 years, Sheily Bell has taught generations of musicians in Ascension Parish. “So, I’ve taught at all three high schools on this side of the parish, and one of the middle schools in Donaldsonville,” Bell said. Recently recognized as bandmaster of the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners
The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
Comments / 0