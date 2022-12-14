ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

theadvocate.com

Two years after precedent-setting season, veteran Class 5A baseball coach resigns

Randy Sandifer said he planned to coach another three to four years. Last month, the Walker High School baseball coach realized things had changed. “Thanksgiving came and went. I did not go to the field all that week,” Sandifer said. “And I realized I did not miss it. Normally, I am one of those guys who goes to the field just about every day.
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU baseball lands commitment from top Class of 2024 prospect

The LSU baseball team landed a commitment from one of the top high school players in the Class of 2024. Konnor Griffin, a two-way player out of Jackson Prep in Mississippi, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday. Griffin has played shortstop, outfielder, third base and is a right-handed pitcher with a fastball that has reached 93 mph.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Thin LSU cornerback room loses freshman Jaelyn Davis-Robinson to transfer portal

Freshman cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson entered the transfer portal Thursday, leaving LSU with two scholarship cornerbacks set to return next season as an already thin position lost another player. Davis-Robinson, a three-star recruit from Waxahachie, Texas, redshirted this fall. Coach Brian Kelly mentioned his name positively a few times, but Davis-Robinson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball team starts slow before rolling past Lamar

LSU forward Angel Reese had not even gotten warmed up before she got frustrated. It wasn’t a concern because it didn’t last long. Reese blew an easy layup on her first shot but hit 13 of the next 14 to score a career-high 32 points in LSU’s 88-42 victory against Lamar on Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kam Williams gives LCA nail-biting road win over Beau Chene

All with 16.4 seconds left and dropped in the winning basket in Lafayette Christian’s 52-50 win at Beau Chene on Tuesday. LCA’s Daejon Sinegal missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Beau Chene was in position to grab the defensive rebound. But the ball squirted free and right into the hands of the 6-foot-8 Williams, who scored seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.
theadvocate.com

LSU becoming heavy favorite in Citrus Bowl after Purdue opt-outs; see latest point spread

Purdue is losing key players left and right while LSU appears to be close to full strength. Could it add up to a mismatch in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando? Oddsmakers are certainly reacting to the news, dramatically shifting odds in the Tigers' favor after news dropped Thursday morning that the Boilermakers would be without both starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell and top wide receiver Charlie Jones.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: The world-class Mondo Duplantis honored again

Another round of applause is deserved for a hometown favorite, Mondo Duplantis. The former LSU All-American and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have been named World Athletes of the Year for 2022. The high-powered track and field stars broke world records in their events multiple times in 2022 to earn the honors from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Plans unveiled for $25 million Lafayette soccer, baseball field makeovers

Work could begin in the spring on $25 million in improvements planned to baseball fields at Lafayette's Brown Park and soccer fields at Moore Park that officials hope will draw regional, state and national tournaments and boost the local economy. Officials on Tuesday unveiled renderings of what they are calling...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

A Flock of Seagulls and Wayne Toups? It's a mixed bag of music this weekend

2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 5:30 p.m. CHRIS OCMAND: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. BILL ROMANO: Caliente Mexican Craving, Central, 6 p.m. JOSHUA MAGEE: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral services set for 3 Southern University band members killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral services for the three Southern University Human Jukebox band members killed in a crash in north Louisiana will be this week in Texas. Funeral services for Broderick Moore will be at Grace Place Church (520 Big Stone Gap in Duncanville, Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and service begins at 6 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners

The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

