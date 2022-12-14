Read full article on original website
Related
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
livingetc.com
Pantone just announced its Color of the Year for 2023 – I have some thoughts on this 'fearless' choice
As another year draws to a close, there's one very important date left in the design calendar we've been patiently awaiting – the announcement of Pantone's Color of the Year for 2023. Nowadays, there are a lot of Colors of the Year for 2023, with every paint brand announcing...
thedigitalfix.com
Jennifer Coolidge’s best White Lotus line has become a meme
No matter what movie or TV series role is thrown at her, Jennifer Coolidge has always slayed. Unfortunately, as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, it was her turn to be slayed — but despite the target on her back, she ended up dying herself while trying to escape her would-be murderer Quentin.
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
Shania Twain's "Barbie Pink" Hair Color Is Iconic
Image Source: Getty/Thomas Niedermueller / Stringer. Shania Twain just revealed a major hair transformation. On Dec. 6, the singer attended the People's Choice Awards to accept the music icon award, and while her leopard hooded scarf looked nearly identical to the one she wore for her iconic 1998 "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video, she did switch up one thing: her trademark brunette hair, which was dyed into a pastel-pink shade.
Shania Twain Updates ’90s-Era ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Outfit in Sheer Leopard Dress & Pink Hair at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Shania Twain mastered the art of self-reference at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician — who will be honored during the ceremony with the Music Icon Award — posed in a dramatic long gown. Her ensemble featured a sheer black base with gloved sleeves and a soft velvet low-rise skirt, punctuated by a curved waistline. A bra-style bodice, as well as structured shoulders that streamed into a draped hair scarf, featured a beige and black spotted leopard print — a distinct reference to Twain’s iconic allover...
Julianne Moore Simmers In An Ultra-Plunging White Gown At The Gotham Awards—She’s Truly Ageless!
Julianne Moore turned heads at the Gotham Awards in New York City this week in a stunning white gown with a sultry low-cut neckline. The Oscar winner, 61, graced the red carpet event at Cipriani Wall Street in a Carolina Herrera dress that featured a plunging neckline, ruching fabric, and a curve-hugging fit that helped show off her tiny waist.
These $25 Yoga Pants on Amazon Have Over 6,800 5-Star Reviews
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Lila Moss made a smooth and suited entrance for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss arrived to the occasion in Cairo, wearing a chic cream Dior suit. Her silky set included sharp high-waisted trousers, as well as a matching blazer with pointed lapels. Completing her outfit was a gauzy light cream turtleneck sweater, adding a fall-worthy finish to her attire. Moss accessorized for the occasion with a thin ring, as well as a matching cream satin top-handle Dior handbag — creating a monochrome head-to-toe look. When it came to footwear, Moss’ look was...
Sabrina Elba Shines in Chocolate Gown & Hidden Heels at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Sabrina Elba hit the red carpet at the Footwear News Achievement Awards tonight in New York with her husband, Idris Elba — who will be presenting Christian Louboutin with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event. For the occasion, Elba donned a glowing brown gown. Her dark chocolate-toned ensemble included a mock-neck silhouette with long sleeves and a flowing floor-length skirt. Accenting the single-toned piece were shiny rounded gold post earrings. Elba notably also hit the red carpet with both her husband and Louboutin, who the couple collaborated on their “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” collection with in 2021. Due to her...
Gwen Stefani Plays With Patterns in Swirl Dress, Checkered Cardigan & Houndstooth Boots for ‘Gloss Angeles Beauty’ Podcast
Gwen Stefani stopped by the “Gloss Angeles Beauty” podcast to chat about her own beauty brand GXVE with hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen. To announce the interview, the singer posed in another whimsical outfit. In a post shared to her Instagram page afternoon, Stefani appears wearing a black and white look with different patterns. The “Rich Girl” songstress’ look centered around an asymmetrical midi dress by Stella McCartney. The dress featured a singular long sleeve and a funky wavy hem that mimicked the movement of the black and white swirls on the garment. The optical illusion ensemble was worn...
An Expert’s Guide to Caring for and Styling Gray Hair
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Along with the multitude of changes our body goes through as we age, the transition to natural gray hair can feel the most nerve-wracking—leaving many of us struggling to embrace the inevitable silver strands. Perhaps you’ve decided against dyes or your usual routine is just no longer cutting it and you’re looking for the best way to care for your changing strands. Whatever your motivation, you can use our guide; we’ve enlisted two hair-care experts to help share their top tips.
Woman Invents Extendable Kitchen Island and Now Everyone Wants One
It’s such a great solution for smaller kitchens
Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Beige Hoodie With Matching Sweatpants & Nike Blazer Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry took some extra time in her closet on Tuesday to take a mirror selfie which she posted on Instagram. The “Sister, Sister” actress kept things comfy with a beige matching sweatsuit for her pic. To accessorize, Mowry added a black beanie to the look with a pair of gold hoops, a thin gold chain, and a beaded bracelet. The actress completed the look with a pair of black Nike Blazer sneakers. The high-top shoes have a contrasting look with...
In Style
Jodie Turner-Smith's Sheer Neon Gown Had the Most Dramatic Floor-Length Sleeves
If there’s one celebrity who knows how to make a splash on any red carpet (no matter the occasion), it’s Jodie Turner-Smith. From dripping in bejeweled fringe at the Met Gala to sporting every trend at once during the Venice Film Festival, the actress has become known for her statement-making looks throughout 2022 — and her latest ensemble was no exception.
Rihanna Wore a Blinding Sequined Two-Piece Set to the Club
Jaws up from the floor please; Rihanna might see! The superstar businesswoman’s Miami party look surely landed with the splash she intended when she marched into Story nightclub leaving a diamanté trail behind her last night. Wearing what can best be described as discoball coords, Rih delivered a masterclass in the louche way to do December dressing. Forget skin-tight silhouettes, micro hemlines and sheer fabrications, the performer made her signature baggy fits work for club hopping by blinging them out to the max.
ktalnews.com
8 best fireplace mantels
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many accent pieces in your living room that complete its overall aesthetic. The extra furnishings go a long way toward making your home feel cozy and stylish. Your fireplace, whether it sits in a living room, kitchen or...
Womanly Live
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT
Womanly Live is the ultimate online resource for the creative, career-driven woman, a media company focused on making positivity louder. At Womanly Live, we’re dedicated to finding ways to make your life more inventive, beautiful and manageable.https://womanlylive.com/
Comments / 0