montanasports.com
Championship vision: All-business Brent Vigen has Montana State on true path
BILLINGS — When you look inside the numbers, Brent Vigen’s tenure as head football coach at Montana State is a model of consistency. But this year it's more like dominance. Vigen’s Bobcats aren’t just winning. They’re flattening everything in their path. The stakes, of course,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Stig knows his guys will be focused Saturday against very good Montana State team
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s semi-final day at The Dana in Brookings Saturday when the Jackrabbits host Montana State. The Bobcats feature a pair of talented quarterbacks with Tommy Mellott and a Wyoming transfer giving them a lethal combination. But the Jackrabbits featured a great defense and most...
montanarightnow.com
Montana State celebrates life of Sonny Holland
BOZEMAN, Mont. -- "Now is the time, this is the place"--a quote of inspiration repeated many a time during the illustrious coaching career of the recently deceased Sonny Holland, and echoed by speakers at his celebration of life event on Tuesday at Montana State's Strand Union Building. Friends, family members,...
montanasports.com
Montana State equipment truck presses on through perilous conditions en route to South Dakota State
BILLINGS — The road to the FCS semifinals has been smooth and steady for Montana State. Following a first-round bye, the fourth-seeded Bobcats took care of business against Weber State in the second round and shellacked William & Mary in the quarterfinals last Friday. But it’s been anything but...
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing
There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
Bozeman is Desperately Short Staffed in These 5 Professions
You've had to wait weeks (or months) for an appointment for something that used to take a few days to get in. When you do a simple search for the 'most in demand jobs', you'll get a few practical option on the list that pertain to Bozeman, but not many. Most are things like cyber security experts, solar installers, etc. Montana overall is in dire need of many trade school profession graduates. We need mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians...
Bozeman Announces Big Changes For Parks In 2023
The city of Bozeman has some incredible facilities that people can use daily, and this tool will help make things easier. One of the perks of living in Bozeman is that the city parks and fields scattered across the city are some of the best I have seen in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. People have access to trails, pavilions, pools, and more.
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.
Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere
There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
montanarightnow.com
'I haven't worked a 40-hour job in 30 years': Jason Wheeler leaves a community minded legacy at Central Valley Fire District
Central Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Jason Wheeler says that he's from another century. Technically true, but it is more of a rueful joke than an ancient standard. Wheeler, 52, is retiring Dec. 21 from the Central Valley Fire Department. He's put in a total of 27 years in the Belgrade community, counting 20 with the fire department and seven as a volunteer firefighter.
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
explorebigsky.com
Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation
Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
Fairfield Sun Times
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both I-90 WB lanes between Bozeman and Livingston
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Both I-90 westbound lanes are blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash between Livingston and Bozeman Tuesday. The Montana Department of Transportation said in its 511 road report map the crash is located 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. Road conditions have scattered snow and...
montanarightnow.com
Bozeman business donates $7,000 worth of Christmas toys
BOZEMAN, Mont. -- When it comes to providing playthings for children in need during the holidays, nobody gets the job done quite like Toys for Tots. And one business in Bozeman has partnered with them to ensure that hundreds of kids wake up happy on Christmas morning. If you went...
UPDATE: Multiple accidents reported on I-90, closed eastbound
Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass. I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.
montanarightnow.com
Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews responding to multiple false crash detection calls
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) says crews have responded to multiple falsely activated calls from the new iPhone crash detection feature. Since December 1, Gallatin County 9-1-1 has received 28 emergency calls from phones saying the owner was in a crash while skiing at Bridger Bowl, Big Sky Ski Resort or the Yellowstone Club.
