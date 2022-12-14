The King of New York—as far as this writer is concerned—is back: A Boogie wit da Hoodie has released his long-anticipated fourth studio album, Me Vs. Myself. True to the title, his new project finds the Bronx native taking listeners through a back-and-forth battle between his two alter egos; A Boogie and Artist. The former is toxic and gritty, without hesitation for calling out different artists for stealing his sound. (“Nowadays all these artists sound like Artist” as he once said on “Ballin.”) The latter is heartbroken and emotionally scarred, speaking about his struggles as a lover and his individual journey through life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO