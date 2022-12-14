Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Recreational pot being sold in Mount Clemens, but city says licensing was error
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — You can now buy recreational marijuana in Mount Clemens even though the city says it's against their rules. Two businesses recently began selling adult-use cannabis after receiving licenses from the state regulatory agency. However, the city claims it was an error and they're working to fix it.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit mom inspires others as Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, advocating for people with disabilities
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Jamie Junior's favorite role in life is being a mother to her son Nicholas. The Detroit mom, who has cerebral palsy, was recently crowned Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, a role that involves something she already loves to do: advocate for those with disabilities. And though she's very...
Tv20detroit.com
Westbound I-94 near Haggerty Road closes after woman hit by cars
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two metro Detroit freeways closed Tuesday night after two separate incidents. Around 8 p.m, westbound I-94 near Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township closed after Michigan State Police said a woman’s body was found. Troopers say the woman, who has not yet...
Tv20detroit.com
Whitmer, MEDC announce deal creating/retaining 1,800+ jobs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced Tuesday a number of projects have been approved that will create or retain 1,846 jobs in the state. The deal, approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund, is expected to produce $1.2 billion in investments. “Today’s...
Tv20detroit.com
This crop could be a solution for farmers dealing with drought
For as easy as it can be to pass off rural places as disconnected from the day-to-day of big cities, Craig Reynolds can help people understand how close the link is between the dinner table and the fields of Yolo County, California. “We grow everything. We’re the world food basket,...
Tv20detroit.com
3 Ann Arbor schools closed due to rising flu, COVID-19 & RSV cases
A major health alert is going off across Michigan right now due to surging flu cases. For weeks, Michigan has appeared to lag behind in cases compared to other states, but that could change. Check out the CDC flu map below:. The flu is just one of many viruses slamming...
Tv20detroit.com
Child marriage is still legal in Michigan as fight continues to change the law
(WXYZ) — The age minimum for getting married in Michigan may shock you. Technically it is age zero. There is no minimum under the law. A group of women who say marrying while they were underage hurt their lives are working to change that. They say it is about health, wealth and even national security. They felt devastated when Michigan’s legislature refused to move a bill forward making sure only adults get married.
Tv20detroit.com
Trail camera captures photos of bobcat last seen in Ohio county nearly 200 years ago
CLEVELAND — A camera in the Cleveland Metroparks captured historic photos recently, showing a bobcat prowling through the underbrush. It's the first modern sighting of a bobcat in Cuyahoga County since 1850, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the Metroparks said. "Typically bobcats like more natural areas, thicker...
Tv20detroit.com
The Jewish Federation addresses anti-Semitism and safety in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — The Jewish Federation is looking into new safety plans after an attempted antisemitic attack at Temple Beth Al in Bloomfield Township. According to the FBI, American Jews make up about 2% of the U.S. Population but are targets of nearly 60% of religious bias crimes. This week,...
Tv20detroit.com
Will it snow on Christmas in Metro Detroit? A big pattern shift improves chances
(WXYZ) — Snow and rain have been hard to come by since Dec. 1 (Meteorological Winter), but it appears that's about to change. A mid-week storm is making its way across the country causing blizzard-like conditions in the northwest and Northern Plains, while causing severe weather in the South.
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices may be falling in Michigan, but what's going on with diesel?
(WXYZ) — Gas prices across Southeast Michigan continue to fall. According to AAA, today's average gas price in Michigan is around $3.21. But another crude oil byproduct, diesel, is still high both in the state and across the country. The U.S. consumes approximately 63 billion gallons of diesel a...
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer signs bills expanding affordable housing in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Tuesday geared toward expanding affordable housing in the state. The Michigan governor’s office says Senate Bill 362 will create new housing districts and offer tax exemptions on rehabilitation projects, sponsored by Sen. Winnie Brinks (D–Grand Rapids).
Tv20detroit.com
Court of Appeals expected to decide Michigan minimum wage case quickly
(WXYZ) — If you make minimum wage, expect a raise on Jan. 1, 2023. The state Legislature passed a law in 2018 that increases the minimum wage from $9.87 to $10.10 an hour next year. For workers who are 16 or 17 years old, the minimum wage will increase to $8.59 per hour. The tipped employee wage increases to $3.84 per hour. The training wage for workers ages 16 to 19 will be $4.25 for their first 90 days of employment.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 13,043 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 181 deaths
The State of Michigan added 13,043 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,863 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state,...
Tv20detroit.com
Gov. Whitmer directs state to take action after passage of Prop 3
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Whitmer signed her name to an executive directive on Wednesday, taking the next steps after the passage of Proposal 3. The executive directive orders state departments and agencies to assess how reproductive rights impacts their respective jurisdictions and then enact protections for reproductive healthcare. Furthermore,...
Tv20detroit.com
Ga. secretary of state wants to end general election runoffs
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's top elections official is urging lawmakers to end general election runoffs, but isn't offering any specific proposals. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says in a statement that there is a "wide range of options." Georgia's bitter Senate contest this month was the latest example...
