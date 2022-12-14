(WXYZ) — The age minimum for getting married in Michigan may shock you. Technically it is age zero. There is no minimum under the law. A group of women who say marrying while they were underage hurt their lives are working to change that. They say it is about health, wealth and even national security. They felt devastated when Michigan’s legislature refused to move a bill forward making sure only adults get married.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO