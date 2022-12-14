Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
The Jewish Federation addresses anti-Semitism and safety in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — The Jewish Federation is looking into new safety plans after an attempted antisemitic attack at Temple Beth Al in Bloomfield Township. According to the FBI, American Jews make up about 2% of the U.S. Population but are targets of nearly 60% of religious bias crimes. This week,...
Did Detroit officers responsible for 'absurd' arrest conduct improper interrogation?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police officers that interrogated and later arrested a woman for credit card fraud may have violated her constitutional rights during her interrogation, according to two independent legal experts. The woman, Sandra Wilson, was later acquitted after facing two felony charges and spending three days in...
Coalition pushing to raise $300K to help families fleeing war in Ukraine
(WXYZ) — A coalition of church and non-profit leaders is pushing to raise $300,000 to help families fleeing the war in Ukraine. The Detroit Community Partnership for Ukraine is raising the money to provide food, shelter and other essentials for refugees crossing the border with Poland. The group is...
Hassan Chokr now facing federal charge after incident at Temple Beth El
(WXYZ) — Hassan Chokr, the 35-year-old man facing ethnic intimidation charges after allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats to parents and children outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, has now been charged in a federal criminal complaint with lying on a federal firearms form when he sought to buy a shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
Attorney for man charged with murdering girlfriend moves to have case tossed out
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's the trial the mother of slain school teacher Natalie Ramstrom has waited for, but Sylvia De Lap fears problems in the case against her daughter's alleged killer will result in what she believes is a killer walking free. "I thought everything was going good and...
She tried to return a lost credit card. Why did Detroit police accuse her of stealing it?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — What happened to Sandra Wilson cost the Detroit mother her job, her dignity, and—for a time—her freedom. On June 16, she was visiting the gas station across the street from her apartment where she's a regular. “I go there all the time,” she told...
Walled Lake Northern students deliver 'wants and needs' to Hamtramck elementary students for the holidays
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — This season - more than ever - people are feeling the financial pinch of those rate hikes and inflation. It is something that inspires people to step up and help those around them. That spirit of giving was on full display today at Dickinson East Elementary in Hamtramck.
Thousands at risk of water shutoffs in new year as Detroit moratorium set to end
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thousands of people in Detroit could be at risk of losing access to clean drinking water in the new year. This comes as a moratorium on water shutoffs, which was put in place during the pandemic by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is set to end Jan. 1, 2023.
3 Ann Arbor schools closed due to rising flu, COVID-19 & RSV cases
A major health alert is going off across Michigan right now due to surging flu cases. For weeks, Michigan has appeared to lag behind in cases compared to other states, but that could change. Check out the CDC flu map below:. The flu is just one of many viruses slamming...
Family reunited with grandfather's stolen relic 50 years after Bloomfield Township home invasion
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 50 years after a home invasion in Bloomfield Township, a family is reunited with a precious piece of their past: a Highland Park Police Department service weapon nearly 100 years old. The gun was discovered at a pawn shop nearly 800 miles...
Mayor Duggan unveils changes to Detroit's towing system and policies
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit unveiled a revamped towing policy on Tuesday, including new contracts with seven private towing companies and changes that will prevent victims of auto theft from having to pay excessive impound or storage fees to get their vehicles back. The seven towing companies...
1 dead in shooting outside plant in Highland Park following group fight
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside an auto parts plant in Highland Park Wednesday morning. Highland Park police say an altercation started between six men at the Faurecia plant at 13000 Oakland Park Boulevard. We're told five people jumped one individual and the fight was broken up by the security staff.
Detroit police search for man impersonating an officer in connection with a non-fatal shooting
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a suspect in a non-fatal shooting. Officers say the suspect was impersonating a police officer at the time. The incident happened Wednesday, December 14 at around 1:45 p.m. in the area of the 19300...
Pittsfield Township residents oppose runway expansion proposal at Ann Arbor's Municipal Airport
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The longstanding debate over Ann Arbor's Municipal Airport’s proposed 700-foot runway expansion is back on the table. The Pittsfield Charter Township facility has two runways. The turf one is 2,750 feet long and 110 feet wide. While the paved runway is 3,505 feet long and 75 feet wide. And that is the runway that airport officials have been pushing for expansion since 2009.
Michigan State Police investigating reported shooting on I-696 near Farmington Road
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are investigating a reported freeway shooting on westbound I-696 near Farmington Road that occurred Tuesday evening around 8 p.m. Police say a driver called 911 to report that the driver of a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup abruptly changed lanes in front of a Equinox as they were approaching the Farmington Road overpass on westbound I-696 before the driver reportedly heard popping sounds and “metal striking metal.”
University of Michigan to install new technology to increase road safety for drivers, pedestrians
(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan will be installing 20 more “SMART” intersections at the start of 2023. Their goal is to make roads safer both for drivers and pedestrians. One has already been installed at the roundabout on Ellsworth and State Street and it's already providing...
2 dead after police chase ends in crash in Monroe County
WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people have died after a police chase ended in a crash in Monroe County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in Whiteford Township on Whiteford Center Road near Whiteford Road. Michigan State Police said they were originally dispatched for a...
One dead, one in custody after a fatal shooting at Faurecia auto supplier plant in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fatal shooting incident took place Wednesday at the Faurecia auto supplier plant in Highland Park. Police say one suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting one of his co-workers. It started at 8:50 am. The Highland Park Deputy police chief says it all...
Will it snow on Christmas in Metro Detroit? A big pattern shift improves chances
(WXYZ) — Snow and rain have been hard to come by since Dec. 1 (Meteorological Winter), but it appears that's about to change. A mid-week storm is making its way across the country causing blizzard-like conditions in the northwest and Northern Plains, while causing severe weather in the South.
Lincoln Park reports 'significant' water main break; services impacted throughout city
(WXYXZ) — The City of Lincoln Park is reporting a "significant" water main break Friday afternoon. According to the city, the water main break happened at Lafayette and Mill. Lincoln Park Department of Public Services is reportedly on the scene of the break to help with repairs. The city...
