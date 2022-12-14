ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Coalition pushing to raise $300K to help families fleeing war in Ukraine

(WXYZ) — A coalition of church and non-profit leaders is pushing to raise $300,000 to help families fleeing the war in Ukraine. The Detroit Community Partnership for Ukraine is raising the money to provide food, shelter and other essentials for refugees crossing the border with Poland. The group is...
DETROIT, MI
Hassan Chokr now facing federal charge after incident at Temple Beth El

(WXYZ) — Hassan Chokr, the 35-year-old man facing ethnic intimidation charges after allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats to parents and children outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, has now been charged in a federal criminal complaint with lying on a federal firearms form when he sought to buy a shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
3 Ann Arbor schools closed due to rising flu, COVID-19 & RSV cases

A major health alert is going off across Michigan right now due to surging flu cases. For weeks, Michigan has appeared to lag behind in cases compared to other states, but that could change. Check out the CDC flu map below:. The flu is just one of many viruses slamming...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Mayor Duggan unveils changes to Detroit's towing system and policies

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit unveiled a revamped towing policy on Tuesday, including new contracts with seven private towing companies and changes that will prevent victims of auto theft from having to pay excessive impound or storage fees to get their vehicles back. The seven towing companies...
DETROIT, MI
1 dead in shooting outside plant in Highland Park following group fight

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside an auto parts plant in Highland Park Wednesday morning. Highland Park police say an altercation started between six men at the Faurecia plant at 13000 Oakland Park Boulevard. We're told five people jumped one individual and the fight was broken up by the security staff.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
Pittsfield Township residents oppose runway expansion proposal at Ann Arbor's Municipal Airport

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The longstanding debate over Ann Arbor's Municipal Airport’s proposed 700-foot runway expansion is back on the table. The Pittsfield Charter Township facility has two runways. The turf one is 2,750 feet long and 110 feet wide. While the paved runway is 3,505 feet long and 75 feet wide. And that is the runway that airport officials have been pushing for expansion since 2009.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State Police investigating reported shooting on I-696 near Farmington Road

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are investigating a reported freeway shooting on westbound I-696 near Farmington Road that occurred Tuesday evening around 8 p.m. Police say a driver called 911 to report that the driver of a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup abruptly changed lanes in front of a Equinox as they were approaching the Farmington Road overpass on westbound I-696 before the driver reportedly heard popping sounds and “metal striking metal.”
DETROIT, MI
2 dead after police chase ends in crash in Monroe County

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people have died after a police chase ended in a crash in Monroe County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in Whiteford Township on Whiteford Center Road near Whiteford Road. Michigan State Police said they were originally dispatched for a...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

