Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Local professor to appear on Jeopardy
Theater Arts for 500! Local assistant professor from Fulton Montgomery Community College (FMCC) is living out his dream appearing on Jeopardy on an upcoming episode.
Adam Weitsman no longer plans to buy $17.9 million ‘palazzo’ in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman had entered into a contract agreement to purchase one of the Spa City’s most palatial residential properties without going inside. But now Palazzo Riggi is back on the market after Weitsman got a firsthand look and realized the property failed to strike a chord.
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan mourns loss of her dog
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan' s four-legged friend, Odell, has sadly passed away.
World-renowned blues band coming to Saratoga Springs
A world-renowned blues band will be performing live at Caffe Lena on Saturday, January 14.
5 things to know this Wednesday, December 14
The attorney for a woman hurt during an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs says he plans to file a lawsuit against the city. And developing this morning, an Adirondack Thunder forward is stepping away from the team, after he was accused of sexual assault. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
Grand Prize Take 5 Winner Sold at Lark Street Market in Albany
You don't see or hear about this very often - normally our big NY Lottery winners from the Capital Region buy their tickets from Stewart's, or Cumberland Farms, not a tiny little convenience store on Lark Street in Albany. But that's what happened recently - and by Take 5 standards,...
WNYT
Owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse faces critical deadline
The final deadline to fix the Central Warehouse is approaching, and this is the most important one. The owner, Evan Blum, needs to provide a final structural condition report to the city of Albany by Friday. Blum’s been ordered to make several significant repairs to the building, after it raised...
TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket sold in Albany
A TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold in Albany for the December 13 evening drawing.
WATCH: Press conference on missing Schenectady teen
Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford will be holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in regard to missing 14-year-old, Samantha Humphrey. She was reported missing on November 27.
Dave’s Hot Chicken opens Albany doors on Friday
Dave's Hot Chicken is officially opening its doors on Western Avenue on Friday.
Does This Hudson Valley Town Still Have a Hotbed of KKK Activity?
A couple of years ago there were several towns in Upstate New York that had a lot of activity from the Ku Klux Klan. What do those numbers look like now?. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863. This banned slavery in the United States. It would take almost 100 years for the Federal Government to step in and rule segregation unconstitutional in America after the Civil Rights Movement.
WNYT
Downtown Troy gets $10 million in state funding
Gov. Kathy Hochul released renderings on Wednesday, talking about how $10 million in state funding will transform downtown Troy. The money will fund 11 projects in the Collar City. The governor says it will enhance the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, improve walkability, provide better housing opportunities and expand...
VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground
The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries
Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
Contract awarded for demolition of Beech-Nut plant
Major redevelopment work will soon again be underway at the Exit 29 site, in Canajoharie.
Towns, license holders prepare for NY pot industry
Local marijuana dispensary license owners are getting ready to offer product delivery. Meanwhile, municipalities are laying out policies for consumption.
WRGB
Climate Change and Warming Winters in the Northeast
Whether you're looking at it globally, nationally or locally, temperature observations over the last half century are explicitly showing that winters, defined for the northern hemisphere as the months of December, January, and February, have warmed and in some places have warmed a lot. In fact out of all four seasons, winters are warming the most rapidly, not just locally but throughout much of the country.
1,300 Taconic acres now under DEC conservation
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making moves on a large swath of land across the Taconic Mountains. This week, the organization announced that 1,300 acres would be coming under its protection.
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
