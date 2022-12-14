Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeSoto police jurors work on new redistricting plan in response to lawsuit threat
MANSFIELD, La. – The demographer who drew up the DeSoto Police Jury’s redistricting plan is back at the drawing board with changes suggested from a work session last week. Demographer Mike Hefner said he took the plan police jurors ditched the previous week and made deviations. But even more were made by jurors seeking to balance their populations.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arctic blast arrives Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill rolls into the ArkLaTex on Thursday bringing some of the coldest weather since our Snowmageddon in 2021! In fact, most of the lower 48 states will be shivering by Friday morning!. Here's the local timeline with this cold front:. By noon on Thursday, the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Salvation Army of Texarkana behind on kettle donations
TEXARKANA, Ark. - With only one week until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is falling behind on its Red Kettle campaign donations. The non-profit is still optimistic that with the community’s support they can still reach its fundraising goal. They're hoping to receive $120,000 in donations this year,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors review the Fiscal Year-End
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors met on Monday to discuss the general fund’s Fiscal Year-end. Some of the year’s expenditures included a new fire truck, sweeper and drainage improvements. The city’s estimated fund balance at year-end is $6,092,731. Sales and other taxes...
