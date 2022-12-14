ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi St. 72, Florida A&M 47

MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.552, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 0-6, .000 (Powe 0-1, An.Hayes 0-1, Jordan 0-2, Smith 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (J.Carter 4, Kohl 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 20 (An.Hayes 4, J.Carter 3, Jordan 2, Smith 2, D.Carter 2, Kohl 2, Johnson 2, Powe 1, Weber 1, Team...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Porterville Recorder

OREGON STATE 73, SEATTLE 58

Percentages: FG .339, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Dawson 3-4, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 1-1, Williamson 1-3, Schumacher 1-5, Tyson 1-8, Chatfield 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Grigsby). Turnovers: 15 (Dawson 3, Grigsby 3, Tyson 3, Reiley 2, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Rajkovic). Steals:...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56

UCLA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.8, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Bessoir 2-5, Osborne 1-9, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 2, Bessoir 1, Brown 1, Sontag 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Conti 1, Rice 1, Jaquez 1, Masikewich 1, Sontag 1, Team 1)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

SANTA CLARA 86, UC IRVINE 74

Percentages: FG .491, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Baker 3-6, Hohn 3-6, Butler 2-2, Davis 1-2, Henry 1-2, Tillis 1-4, Leuchten 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Keeler). Turnovers: 18 (Ujadughele 4, Crockrell 3, Hohn 3, Baker 2, Keeler 2, Tillis 2, Davis, McBirney-Griffin). Steals:...
IRVINE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Auburn 79, NC A&T 63

AUBURN (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.2, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Scott-Grayson 4-8, Shaw 2-6, Levy 1-3, Wells 0-3, McFadden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Richardson 2, Duhon 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 3, Pratcher 3, Wells 3, Bostic 2, Levy 1, Shaw 1, Duhon 1) Steals: 13 (Scott-Grayson 5, Pratcher 2,...
AUBURN, CA
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95

Percentages: FG .463, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Bridges 2-5, Paul 2-6, Lee 1-1, Craig 1-2, Landale 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Booker 1-9, Shamet 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Bridges 2, Landale 2, Biyombo, Craig, Okogie, Paul). Turnovers: 8 (Booker 2, Landale 2, Bridges, Lee,...
Porterville Recorder

Dennis and Toledo host Marshall

Toledo Rockets (7-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Thundering Herd are 6-0 in home games. Marshall has an 8-0...
TOLEDO, OH
Porterville Recorder

Portland visits Oregon after Wood's 21-point game

Portland Pilots (8-5) at Oregon Ducks (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Oregon Ducks after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Portland's 100-61 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Ducks are 5-2 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Scores

Farmington 65, Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 43. Farmington vs. Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz., ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy