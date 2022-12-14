Read full article on original website
'Being here feels like home,' MSU announces new director of Paducah campus
PADUCAH, KY — In a Friday release, Murray State University announced the new Director of the Paducah Regional Campus — Paducah native Karami Underwood. In a statement included in the release, she shared her excitement about the position, saying she was very involved when she was a student at Murray State and has stayed in contact with many of her former mentors."Being here feels like coming home,” Underwood commented.
Mayfield City Council rezones parts of historic downtown to aid in tornado recovery
The Mayfield City Council approved a motion on Monday to begin rezoning a section of their downtown severely impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The city identified a number of downtown blocks – including 7th and 8th streets – as a “red zone” in June, putting the area under a building permit freeze to give the city’s planning committees time to decide how the space would be rebuilt.
Pre-leasing available for 'The Dunlap' Affordable Housing units at form Walter C. Jetton school campus
PADUCAH — A historic Paducah building has undergone extensive rehabilitation and will soon be move-in ready, the City of Paducah says. According to a Tuesday release, The Dunlap affordable housing community offers 42 affordable residential units. According to the release, the community offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with...
Regional authors 'Front & Center' at McCracken County Public Library on Saturday
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library's Front & Center Series will shine a light on three local authors this weekend, and give the community a chance to meet them. The Front & Center Series December Author Spotlight includes Richard Parker, author of "Wicked Western Kentucky;" Bruce Leonard, author of "Quilt City Murders" and its sequel "Quilt City: Panic in Paducah;" and Jayne Moore Waldrop, author of "Downed Town," "Pandemic Lent: A Season in Poems" and "A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson."
'Horses of Hope' sculpture showing raises funds for storm relief
MAYFIELD, KY — A collaboration between Mayfield and Graves County students and professional artists, a painted fiberglass "Horses of Hope" sculpture will be permanently placed in Graves County. At least $98,000 of the funds raised in this project will be donated to Mayfield-Graves Ice House Art Guild. These students...
Gibson Electric: Power restored, fiber damage repaired
Gibson Electric says Gibson Connect TV subscribers should now have access to local Paducah channels after crews worked to repair fiber lines that were damaged when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night. Gibson Electric says employees have been working to restore service since the outage began, and...
Another Mayfield small business takes advantage of DREAM Together funds
Another small business in Mayfield has taken advantage of DREAM Together funds to aid in recovery after last year's tornado. Chris and Carrie Turnage, who operate a pair of small businesses in downtown Mayfield, were presented a check by representatives of First Kentucky Bank and FNB Bank. The Turnages received $6,250 in DREAM funds and will relocate their businesses-Carrie Turnage Tax and Turnage Crop Insurance LLC-to a new building they own on North 7th Street.
Tonight: Paducah's commissioner board could make decision regarding Commissioner David Guess following racial text incident
PADUCAH — Thursday's Paducah City Commission meeting could reveal next steps in the discipline or removal of City Commissioner David Guess. Several items are on the agenda for the Dec. 15 meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. at City Hall. According to a Thursday release from the City of...
Paducah City Commission members ask David Guess to resign, public comments heard on text message incident
PADUCAH — Paducah City Commission members are unanimous in their decision to move forward with a public hearing to remove Commissioner David Guess. Guess faced backlash last week, when city leaders discovered he sent a text with racist connotations to another city employee. In executive session Thursday, the commission...
Rise Community Market host preview of new grocery store set to open in January
CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – Rise Community Market opened its doors to the community of Cairo for a preview of what is to come and to show off the progress of the grocery store since announcing its plan of action a few months back. I spoke with Marcella Woodson, Rise...
Three volunteers recognized at McCracken County Rescue Squad appreciation banquet
PADUCAH — Three members of the McCracken County Rescue Squad were recognized for their service Tuesday at the group's annual appreciation banquet. Last year's banquet was canceled due to members assisting with tornado recovery in the region, a release from Director of the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management Rob Estes explains.
Salvation Army of Paducah urges Angel Tree donors to return tags, with or without gifts for angels
PADUCAH — When someone gets a tag from a Salvation Army Angel Tree but then doesn't follow through with the donation, those children become "forgotten angels." The Salvation Army doesn't want that to happen to any children in Paducah. The deadline to hand in Angel Tree donations is Friday,...
Communications company to expand into Union City
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Ritter Communications is funding an expansion into Union City. A news release says that the Mid-South exclusive telecommunications provider is putting $1.5 million into brining its telecom services and advanced cloud solutions to the area. “Ritter Communications understands high-quality telecom service is a necessity for...
Paducah Middle School students recognized with first place win in Youth Coding League
PADUCAH — Three members of Paducah Middle School's Youth Coding League team scored a first-place win for Technical Merit in the Junior High division of the Youth Coding League's fall semester competition. Paducah Public Schools says the team members — seventh-graders Sam Marcum, Marshall Hammonds and Roman Edwards —...
Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely stepping down, gives heartfelt goodbye
MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Neely has served as the city's attorney since 2020, and he handled a large amount of the city's complex recovery process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak with the federal government and other national organizations. His own law office was destroyed in the tornado outbreak.
Mayfield tornado survivor hopes to use check from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to move back home. Checks for tornado survivors are arriving in mailboxes this week. Local 6 talked with a survivor who says she plans to use the money to help her move back to Mayfield.
Mercy Health breaks ground at site of new cancer center being built in Paducah
PADUCAH — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new cancer center at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. The $12.5 million, 19,000-square-foot facility will be a full service cancer center serving west kentucky. Hospital leaders and community members gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony. The facility will be built...
Mayfield tornado survivor hopes to use check from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to move back home
PRINCETON, KY — Ten-thousand checks for $1,000 each are getting into the hands of tornado victims, and the money is coming from the remaining $10 million in the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The money comes as people continue recover from the Dec. 10, 2021, tornadoes. One Mayfield woman...
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
