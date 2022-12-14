ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

'Being here feels like home,' MSU announces new director of Paducah campus

PADUCAH, KY — In a Friday release, Murray State University announced the new Director of the Paducah Regional Campus — Paducah native Karami Underwood. In a statement included in the release, she shared her excitement about the position, saying she was very involved when she was a student at Murray State and has stayed in contact with many of her former mentors."Being here feels like coming home,” Underwood commented.
PADUCAH, KY
wkms.org

Mayfield City Council rezones parts of historic downtown to aid in tornado recovery

The Mayfield City Council approved a motion on Monday to begin rezoning a section of their downtown severely impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The city identified a number of downtown blocks – including 7th and 8th streets – as a “red zone” in June, putting the area under a building permit freeze to give the city’s planning committees time to decide how the space would be rebuilt.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Regional authors 'Front & Center' at McCracken County Public Library on Saturday

PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library's Front & Center Series will shine a light on three local authors this weekend, and give the community a chance to meet them. The Front & Center Series December Author Spotlight includes Richard Parker, author of "Wicked Western Kentucky;" Bruce Leonard, author of "Quilt City Murders" and its sequel "Quilt City: Panic in Paducah;" and Jayne Moore Waldrop, author of "Downed Town," "Pandemic Lent: A Season in Poems" and "A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson."
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

'Horses of Hope' sculpture showing raises funds for storm relief

MAYFIELD, KY — A collaboration between Mayfield and Graves County students and professional artists, a painted fiberglass "Horses of Hope" sculpture will be permanently placed in Graves County. At least $98,000 of the funds raised in this project will be donated to Mayfield-Graves Ice House Art Guild. These students...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Gibson Electric: Power restored, fiber damage repaired

Gibson Electric says Gibson Connect TV subscribers should now have access to local Paducah channels after crews worked to repair fiber lines that were damaged when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night. Gibson Electric says employees have been working to restore service since the outage began, and...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Another Mayfield small business takes advantage of DREAM Together funds

Another small business in Mayfield has taken advantage of DREAM Together funds to aid in recovery after last year's tornado. Chris and Carrie Turnage, who operate a pair of small businesses in downtown Mayfield, were presented a check by representatives of First Kentucky Bank and FNB Bank. The Turnages received $6,250 in DREAM funds and will relocate their businesses-Carrie Turnage Tax and Turnage Crop Insurance LLC-to a new building they own on North 7th Street.
MAYFIELD, KY
WBBJ

Communications company to expand into Union City

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Ritter Communications is funding an expansion into Union City. A news release says that the Mid-South exclusive telecommunications provider is putting $1.5 million into brining its telecom services and advanced cloud solutions to the area. “Ritter Communications understands high-quality telecom service is a necessity for...
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely stepping down, gives heartfelt goodbye

MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Neely has served as the city's attorney since 2020, and he handled a large amount of the city's complex recovery process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak with the federal government and other national organizations. His own law office was destroyed in the tornado outbreak.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Tornado survivors begin receiving checks

Mayfield tornado survivor hopes to use check from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to move back home. Checks for tornado survivors are arriving in mailboxes this week. Local 6 talked with a survivor who says she plans to use the money to help her move back to Mayfield.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mercy Health breaks ground at site of new cancer center being built in Paducah

PADUCAH — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new cancer center at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. The $12.5 million, 19,000-square-foot facility will be a full service cancer center serving west kentucky. Hospital leaders and community members gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony. The facility will be built...
PADUCAH, KY

