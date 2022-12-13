ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goseawolves.com

#14 UAA challenges unbeaten Toros in LA

THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL... Sun., Dec. 18 – Noon AST – ToroDome – Carson, Calif. #14 Alaska Anchorage (8-1, 1-1 GNAC) at Cal State Dominguez Hills (8-0, 4-0 CCAA [Fri. vs WOU]) &. Mon., Dec. 19 – Noon AST – Anaheim, Calif.
ANCHORAGE, AK
goseawolves.com

Local product to join hockey team

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – University of Alaska Anchorage head hockey coach Matt Shasby announced that local product Caleb Huffman has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the program after the holiday break. Huffman, a 6-4, 190 lbs. defenseman has appeared in 87 games for the Kenai River Brown...
ANCHORAGE, AK
goseawolves.com

Seawolves start class with dynamic Utah prep Evans

ANCHORAGE – The Alaska Anchorage men's basketball team added a major piece of its future Wednesday as head coach Rusty Osborne announced that Utah prep standout Trey Evans has signed a National Letter of Intent to begin the Seawolves' 2023 recruiting class. A 6-5 point guard, Evans is currently...
ANCHORAGE, AK

