Fultondale, AL

‘It brings tears to your eyes’: Police, deputies take 27 Fultondale Elementary students on Christmas shopping spree

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Clanton Advertiser

Volunteer fire departments continue parade tradition

Collins Chapel Volunteer Fire Department is teaming up with several other area volunteer departments and A Miracle on Elm Street to continue its holiday parade tradition. The event will be Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. starting from Collins Chapel Fire Department and going pass the Christmas display known as A Miracle on Elm Street.
CLANTON, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is back

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is protecting you from above this Christmas season. Around this time of the year, the aircraft is used mainly to patrol big shopping areas in Shelby County. The helicopter has sensors, cameras and spotlights. The...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

CPES 3rd graders help bring Christmas to those in need

CHELSEA – Students of Chelsea Park Elementary School recently participated in a 3rd grade Christmas giving project to help families and children during Christmas. The project was organized by 3rd grade teacher Kari Sides. “This was an awesome project and our parents showed out once again this year,” Sides...
CHELSEA, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Police arrest man for mail theft, check fraud; offer tips to keep mail safe

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 6, investigators with the Pelham Police Department arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. Police say Townsend was observed by employees at a Pelham business going through their mailbox and notified the police. Investigators located and arrested Townsend as he was attempting to leave the city.
PELHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Home Builders to welcome Santa Sunday

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Home Builders Association will host Santa Claus on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2-5 p.m. at St. John’s Church Christ Hall. Santa will be available for free photographs, and monetary donations on behalf of the Jason McCollum family will be accepted.  The organization will be selling raffle tickets for a playhouse built by carpentry students at the Cullman Area Technology Academy for $1 each or six for $5. Sunday will be the last day raffle tickets are available for purchase before the drawing on Monday, Dec. 19.  Tickets will also be available for the Jan. 1 virtual drawdown raffle with a grand prize of $10,000. Tickets are $100 each and the proceeds will go donated to the McCollum family. McCollum passed away in November after a more than year-long hospitalization due to complications from COVID-19.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

1 injured in Alabama ‘road rage’ shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 14

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 13  burglary-2nd degree; Hospital Discount Pharmacy; 4th Ave. NE; damage to door; $2,000 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18  theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $30 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $69  Arrests   December 13  Armstrong, Jason E; 47  FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia FTA-speeding  Knowles, Michael K; 50  possession of drug paraphernalia  unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances  Peterson, Ashley S; 40  unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances  Pugh, Jamie B; 42  criminal trespassing-3rd degree  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help identifying Birmingham robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help Tuesday identifying a suspect in a robbery at a cell phone store Saturday. Police said officers were dispatched to EZ Comm, located at 2254 Bessemer Road, on report of a theft. Police said officers arrived on the scene...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

