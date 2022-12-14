‘It brings tears to your eyes’: Police, deputies take 27 Fultondale Elementary students on Christmas shopping spree

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Home Builders Association will host Santa Claus on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2-5 p.m. at St. John’s Church Christ Hall. Santa will be available for free photographs, and monetary donations on behalf of the Jason McCollum family will be accepted. The organization will be selling raffle tickets for a playhouse built by carpentry students at the Cullman Area Technology Academy for $1 each or six for $5. Sunday will be the last day raffle tickets are available for purchase before the drawing on Monday, Dec. 19. Tickets will also be available for the Jan. 1 virtual drawdown raffle with a grand prize of $10,000. Tickets are $100 each and the proceeds will go donated to the McCollum family. McCollum passed away in November after a more than year-long hospitalization due to complications from COVID-19. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO