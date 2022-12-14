‘It brings tears to your eyes’: Police, deputies take 27 Fultondale Elementary students on Christmas shopping spree

Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Volunteer fire departments continue parade tradition
Collins Chapel Volunteer Fire Department is teaming up with several other area volunteer departments and A Miracle on Elm Street to continue its holiday parade tradition. The event will be Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. starting from Collins Chapel Fire Department and going pass the Christmas display known as A Miracle on Elm Street.
Local police warn against road rage after Vestavia Hills shooting on I-65
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting on I-65 that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning is currently under investigation. Vestavia Hills Police say a person was shot while driving near the Montgomery Highway exit around 7 a.m. The victim was taken to UAB hospital. VHPD says it appears to be a “road rage” […]
wbrc.com
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is back
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is protecting you from above this Christmas season. Around this time of the year, the aircraft is used mainly to patrol big shopping areas in Shelby County. The helicopter has sensors, cameras and spotlights. The...
Shelby Reporter
CPES 3rd graders help bring Christmas to those in need
CHELSEA – Students of Chelsea Park Elementary School recently participated in a 3rd grade Christmas giving project to help families and children during Christmas. The project was organized by 3rd grade teacher Kari Sides. “This was an awesome project and our parents showed out once again this year,” Sides...
CBS 42 rides along with Birmingham Police for ‘Operation Close Out’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are increasing their presence in high-crime areas as part of Operation Close Out to help cut down on crime. On Thursday, CBS 42 had a chance to ride along with BPD to see how it all works. We hit the road with Officer Bradley Cole after a quick roll […]
wbrc.com
Pelham Police arrest man for mail theft, check fraud; offer tips to keep mail safe
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 6, investigators with the Pelham Police Department arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. Police say Townsend was observed by employees at a Pelham business going through their mailbox and notified the police. Investigators located and arrested Townsend as he was attempting to leave the city.
Hillcrest High School Teacher Armed Students with Bats During Active Shooter Hoax
In the aftermath of an active shooter hoax that impacted a high school in Tuscaloosa County Tuesday morning, one teacher said she and her students were ready to defend themselves if necessary. As previously reported, the incident occurred Tuesday morning at Hillcrest High School where rumors circulated that an active...
Home Builders to welcome Santa Sunday
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Home Builders Association will host Santa Claus on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2-5 p.m. at St. John’s Church Christ Hall. Santa will be available for free photographs, and monetary donations on behalf of the Jason McCollum family will be accepted. The organization will be selling raffle tickets for a playhouse built by carpentry students at the Cullman Area Technology Academy for $1 each or six for $5. Sunday will be the last day raffle tickets are available for purchase before the drawing on Monday, Dec. 19. Tickets will also be available for the Jan. 1 virtual drawdown raffle with a grand prize of $10,000. Tickets are $100 each and the proceeds will go donated to the McCollum family. McCollum passed away in November after a more than year-long hospitalization due to complications from COVID-19. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Series of accidents leads to congestion on I-65
Two motor vehicle accidents caused traffic delays on the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday
DCH Regional Medical Center donates over 100 Christmas food boxes to employees
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Regional Medical Center is playing the role of Santa Claus for this year’s Christmas season. Wednesday morning, DCH handed out 150 food boxes for their own employees. Workers drove into a garage facility near the hospital to pick up the food. Spokesperson Andy North says helping the hospital’s healthcare […]
Double homicide at Birmingham gas station sparked by stolen car ruled justified
The double homicide at an east Birmingham gas station just over one week ago has been ruled justified. Timmeric Leshawn Bryant, 22, and Tobias Estrada McKinstry, 38, were shot to death Dec. 8 at the Shell gas station in the 8300 block of First Avenue North. The gunfire erupted just before 8:30 p.m.
1 injured in Alabama ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help gathering information in shooting death of 30-year-old Bessemer man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help from the public Thursday with gathering information on a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year. Police said the shooting happened the morning of Saturday, April 30 in the 700 block of New Hill Avenue and claimed the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder in road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills
Formal charges have been filed against a 29-year-old man in Thursday’s road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills. Terald Jamal Chambers, a convicted felon who lists a Shelby County address, was taken into custody near his place of employment in Birmingham, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said Friday.
wvtm13.com
Hillcrest High parents and students feared worst as school was one of many schools threatened by 'hoax' shooter calls
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — As threats of an active shooter plagued schools across the state, Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County was put on lockdown Tuesday morning. The threats were deemed a hoax. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 14
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 13 burglary-2nd degree; Hospital Discount Pharmacy; 4th Ave. NE; damage to door; $2,000 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $30 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $69 Arrests December 13 Armstrong, Jason E; 47 FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia FTA-speeding Knowles, Michael K; 50 possession of drug paraphernalia unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances Peterson, Ashley S; 40 unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances Pugh, Jamie B; 42 criminal trespassing-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help identifying Birmingham robbery suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help Tuesday identifying a suspect in a robbery at a cell phone store Saturday. Police said officers were dispatched to EZ Comm, located at 2254 Bessemer Road, on report of a theft. Police said officers arrived on the scene...
Blount County sheriff: Man shot by officers said ‘kill me dead’ as he pointed gun
The man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County last week pointed a gun at the officers and told them, ‘’Kill me. Kill me dead,’’. Steven Anthony Bentley, 34, of Jefferson County, was shot to death Dec. 7 at a home in Hayden. Bentley, who...
Army veteran shot while confronting suspected thieves in Birmingham’s Forest Park
An Army veteran was shot Sunday morning when he tried to stop what he believes was a car burglary in progress outside his Forest Park home. It was just after 4:10 a.m. when 32-year-old Ethan Lann walked out of his home at The Windsor Apartments to go to his Jeep to go to work.
AL.com
