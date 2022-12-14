Read full article on original website
Mississippi St. 72, Florida A&M 47
MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.552, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 0-6, .000 (Powe 0-1, An.Hayes 0-1, Jordan 0-2, Smith 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (J.Carter 4, Kohl 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 20 (An.Hayes 4, J.Carter 3, Jordan 2, Smith 2, D.Carter 2, Kohl 2, Johnson 2, Powe 1, Weber 1, Team...
SANTA CLARA 86, UC IRVINE 74
Percentages: FG .491, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Baker 3-6, Hohn 3-6, Butler 2-2, Davis 1-2, Henry 1-2, Tillis 1-4, Leuchten 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Keeler). Turnovers: 18 (Ujadughele 4, Crockrell 3, Hohn 3, Baker 2, Keeler 2, Tillis 2, Davis, McBirney-Griffin). Steals:...
No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56
UCLA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.8, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Bessoir 2-5, Osborne 1-9, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 2, Bessoir 1, Brown 1, Sontag 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Conti 1, Rice 1, Jaquez 1, Masikewich 1, Sontag 1, Team 1)
OREGON STATE 73, SEATTLE 58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Dawson 3-4, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 1-1, Williamson 1-3, Schumacher 1-5, Tyson 1-8, Chatfield 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Grigsby). Turnovers: 15 (Dawson 3, Grigsby 3, Tyson 3, Reiley 2, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Rajkovic). Steals:...
Thursday's Scores
Farmington 65, Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 43. Farmington vs. Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz., ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Dennis and Toledo host Marshall
Toledo Rockets (7-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Thundering Herd are 6-0 in home games. Marshall has an 8-0...
Portland visits Oregon after Wood's 21-point game
Portland Pilots (8-5) at Oregon Ducks (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Oregon Ducks after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Portland's 100-61 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Ducks are 5-2 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per...
NBAGL Glance
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m. Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m. College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m. G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95
PHOENIX (111) Bridges 11-18 3-4 27, Craig 4-8 0-0 9, Biyombo 2-3 1-2 5, Booker 6-22 1-1 14, Paul 6-13 1-2 15, Wainright 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 3-4 0-0 7, Landale 5-10 4-5 15, Okogie 5-9 0-0 11, Shamet 1-7 4-4 6. Totals 44-95 14-18 111. L.A. CLIPPERS (95) Coffey...
