Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
OREGON STATE 73, SEATTLE 58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Dawson 3-4, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 1-1, Williamson 1-3, Schumacher 1-5, Tyson 1-8, Chatfield 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Grigsby). Turnovers: 15 (Dawson 3, Grigsby 3, Tyson 3, Reiley 2, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Rajkovic). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Dennis and Toledo host Marshall
Toledo Rockets (7-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Thundering Herd are 6-0 in home games. Marshall has an 8-0...
Porterville Recorder
Cummings and Pittsburgh host North Florida
North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the North Florida Ospreys after Nelly Cummings scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 91-66 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.5 points while...
Porterville Recorder
SANTA CLARA 86, UC IRVINE 74
Percentages: FG .491, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Baker 3-6, Hohn 3-6, Butler 2-2, Davis 1-2, Henry 1-2, Tillis 1-4, Leuchten 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Keeler). Turnovers: 18 (Ujadughele 4, Crockrell 3, Hohn 3, Baker 2, Keeler 2, Tillis 2, Davis, McBirney-Griffin). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56
UCLA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.8, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Bessoir 2-5, Osborne 1-9, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 2, Bessoir 1, Brown 1, Sontag 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Conti 1, Rice 1, Jaquez 1, Masikewich 1, Sontag 1, Team 1)
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95
Percentages: FG .463, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Bridges 2-5, Paul 2-6, Lee 1-1, Craig 1-2, Landale 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Booker 1-9, Shamet 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Bridges 2, Landale 2, Biyombo, Craig, Okogie, Paul). Turnovers: 8 (Booker 2, Landale 2, Bridges, Lee,...
Porterville Recorder
Auburn 79, NC A&T 63
AUBURN (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.2, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Scott-Grayson 4-8, Shaw 2-6, Levy 1-3, Wells 0-3, McFadden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Richardson 2, Duhon 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 3, Pratcher 3, Wells 3, Bostic 2, Levy 1, Shaw 1, Duhon 1) Steals: 13 (Scott-Grayson 5, Pratcher 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Utah St. 106, Westminster (Utah) 68
WESTMINSTER (UTAH) (0-2) Middleton 2-5 2-2 6, Farrer 0-4 6-6 6, Avila 2-2 0-0 4, Miller 12-16 1-1 26, Sterling 0-4 0-0 0, Kadoguchi 4-6 2-2 12, L.Johnson 1-5 3-4 6, Dowdell 1-4 1-1 3, Oliviera 0-2 0-0 0, Kurtz 2-3 0-0 5, Heath 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Alagic 0-0 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 15-16 68.
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Farmington 65, Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 43. Farmington vs. Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz., ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
NBAGL Glance
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m. Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m. College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m. G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Comments / 0