Porterville Recorder
Predators come into matchup with the Avalanche on losing streak
Nashville Predators (12-12-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (15-10-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators look to break a five-game losing streak with a win over the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado is 15-10-2 overall with a 6-2-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina looks to keep win streak alive, hosts Dallas
Dallas Stars (17-8-5, first in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-6-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Dallas Stars as winners of three consecutive games. Carolina has a 16-6-6 record overall and a 6-3-1 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have a...
Porterville Recorder
Capitals host the Maple Leafs in Eastern Conference action
Toronto Maple Leafs (19-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (15-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Eastern Conference action. Washington is 8-5-1 in home games and 15-12-4 overall. The Capitals are 15-1-1 when scoring at least three...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit brings losing streak into game against Ottawa
Ottawa Senators (13-14-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-10-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to end a four-game skid when they take on the Ottawa Senators. Detroit has gone 13-10-6 overall with a 2-4-2 record in Atlantic Division...
Porterville Recorder
Wild host the Blackhawks after Gaudreau's 2-goal game
Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (16-11-2, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -404, Blackhawks +316; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks after Frederick Gaudreau's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Wild's...
Porterville Recorder
Canadiens take on the Lightning following Caufield's 2-goal game
Tampa Bay Lightning (19-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (14-13-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Cole Caufield scored two goals in the Canadiens' 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Montreal is 14-13-2 overall with a 3-3-0...
Porterville Recorder
Ducks visit the Oilers after Klingberg's 2-goal game
Anaheim Ducks (7-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (17-13-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers after John Klingberg's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Ducks' 5-2 win. Edmonton is 17-13-0 overall and 3-2-0 against the Pacific Division....
Porterville Recorder
Cummings and Pittsburgh host North Florida
North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the North Florida Ospreys after Nelly Cummings scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 91-66 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.5 points while...
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 4, Edmonton 3
Edmonton1110—3 St. Louis won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 14 (Barrie, Draisaitl), 1:03 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Kyrou 11 (Buchnevich, Schenn), 6:47. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Leivo (Bench Penalty), 0:31; Hamblin, EDM (Holding), 10:58; St. Louis bench, served by Kyrou (Too Many Men on the Ice), 18:43.
Porterville Recorder
Herro hits 10 3-pointers, scores career-high 41 to lead Heat
HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night. A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Owens catches NFL-record 20 passes
1933 — The Chicago Bears win the first NFL championship with a 23-21 victory over the New York Giants. The Bears score the winning touchdown on a 36-yard play that starts with a short pass from Bronko Nagurski to Bill Hewitt, who then laterals to Bill Kerr for the score.
Porterville Recorder
Dennis and Toledo host Marshall
Toledo Rockets (7-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Thundering Herd are 6-0 in home games. Marshall has an 8-0...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 72, Florida A&M 47
MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.552, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 0-6, .000 (Powe 0-1, An.Hayes 0-1, Jordan 0-2, Smith 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (J.Carter 4, Kohl 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 20 (An.Hayes 4, J.Carter 3, Jordan 2, Smith 2, D.Carter 2, Kohl 2, Johnson 2, Powe 1, Weber 1, Team...
Porterville Recorder
NBAGL Glance
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m. Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m. College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m. G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58
SEATTLE (7-2) Chatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Udenyi 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 3-6 2-4 11, Tyson 1-10 1-3 4, Grigsby 5-14 2-2 14, Williamson 1-5 0-2 3, Schumacher 3-12 3-4 10, Rajkovic 2-2 2-2 7, Reiley 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 19-56 11-20 58. OREGON ST. (5-6) Rataj 3-4 1-2 9, Ryuny...
Porterville Recorder
Auburn 79, NC A&T 63
AUBURN (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.2, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Scott-Grayson 4-8, Shaw 2-6, Levy 1-3, Wells 0-3, McFadden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Richardson 2, Duhon 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 3, Pratcher 3, Wells 3, Bostic 2, Levy 1, Shaw 1, Duhon 1) Steals: 13 (Scott-Grayson 5, Pratcher 2,...
