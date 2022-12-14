ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 4, Edmonton 3

Edmonton1110—3 St. Louis won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 14 (Barrie, Draisaitl), 1:03 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Kyrou 11 (Buchnevich, Schenn), 6:47. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Leivo (Bench Penalty), 0:31; Hamblin, EDM (Holding), 10:58; St. Louis bench, served by Kyrou (Too Many Men on the Ice), 18:43.
Porterville Recorder

Predators come into matchup with the Avalanche on losing streak

Nashville Predators (12-12-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (15-10-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators look to break a five-game losing streak with a win over the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado is 15-10-2 overall with a 6-2-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Oettinger makes 45 saves as Stars beat Ovechkin, Caps 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night and deny Alex Ovechkin another milestone goal. Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period, and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95

PHOENIX (111) Bridges 11-18 3-4 27, Craig 4-8 0-0 9, Biyombo 2-3 1-2 5, Booker 6-22 1-1 14, Paul 6-13 1-2 15, Wainright 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 3-4 0-0 7, Landale 5-10 4-5 15, Okogie 5-9 0-0 11, Shamet 1-7 4-4 6. Totals 44-95 14-18 111. L.A. CLIPPERS (95) Coffey...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Wild host the Blackhawks after Gaudreau's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (16-11-2, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -404, Blackhawks +316; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks after Frederick Gaudreau's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Wild's...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58

SEATTLE (7-2) Chatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Udenyi 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 3-6 2-4 11, Tyson 1-10 1-3 4, Grigsby 5-14 2-2 14, Williamson 1-5 0-2 3, Schumacher 3-12 3-4 10, Rajkovic 2-2 2-2 7, Reiley 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 19-56 11-20 58. OREGON ST. (5-6) Rataj 3-4 1-2 9, Ryuny...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy