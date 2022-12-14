Read full article on original website
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Is Facing Calls To Resign Amid KKK and Black Santa Controversy
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is in hot water and facing intense pushback for comments he made earlier this week about a Black Santa, the KKK, and the Ashley Madison dating site. According to The Hill, the controversial remarks came during a hearing on the case “303 Creative v. Elenis,”...
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Nation Remembers Wife of Late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Cecilia ‘Cissy’ Suyat Marshall, Dies at 94
The nation is remembering the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, 94-year-old Cecilia “Cissy” Suyat Marshall, who died on Nov. 22. Cecilia Suyat worked alongside her husband, civil rights leader Thurgood Marshall, at the NAACP. He became the high court’s first Black justice in 1967, followed by a career as a civil rights lawyer.
U.S. Government Discriminated Against Black Veterans For Decades: Lawsuit
According to the lawsuit, discrimination by Veteran Affairs has left Black veterans without benefits more frequently than their white counterparts.
KOCO
Judge hears arguments on whether slaves should be recognized as Muscogee citizens
OKLAHOMA CITY — A hearing in Oklahoma Thursday could pave the way for a historic trial that would take up the issue of whether descendants of slaves should be recognized as tribal citizens. The Black Creek Coalition said its members should be part of the Muscogee Nation, according to...
Alabama attorney general clarifies that there is no moratorium on executions
Capital punishment: After Kenneth Smith’s failed execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called for a review of capital punishment in the state. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said that there was no moratorium set.
‘This Is One of Those Rare Cases’: In Unusual Move, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Pens Dissent After Black Death Row Inmate’s Execution
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signed off on the execution of Missouri death row inmate Kevin Johnson, 37. He was killed by the state later that day. On Wednesday evening, in an unusual move, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson released a post-execution dissent. The capital case before the nation’s high...
Blackwell confirmed by Senate, heads to bench on federal court in Minneapolis
WASHINGTON – The Senate late Wednesday voted to confirm Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who was tapped to prosecute the Derek Chauvin case, as Minnesota’s newest federal judge. Blackwell, 60, decided to quit a 35-year career as a successful corporate lawyer to serve a lifetime appointment on the U.S....
Federal judge to decide whether to block drugs Mississippi uses to put inmates to death
A federal judge will decide whether to block Mississippi from using three drugs when it puts inmates to death, and his ruling could determine whether the state carries out its next execution in about two weeks. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate heard several hours of arguments Monday in a lawsuit...
Court rules to remove plywood box covering Columbus statue
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled to remove the plywood structure covering the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia on Friday. The statue became a point of contention for residents in the wake of George Floyd's murder as protests against systemic racism and injustice swept the country.The City of Philadelphia appealed a ruling allowing the City's Board of License and Inspection Review to remove the box. The court ruled against the city.Supporters of the statue argue it's a symbol of the community's Italian heritage."This is, you know, a true victory, not just for Italian-Americans, this is a true victory for all ethnic groups," George Bochetto, attorney, said.The city released a statement in which they say:We are very disappointed in the Court's ruling. We continue to believe that the Christopher Columbus statue ( … ) should be removed from its current position at Marconi Plaza.In October, the plywood box received a makeover in green, white and red as a possible compromise for the Italian community.
Alabama housing authority settles with DOJ over steering Black applicants away from white neighborhoods
The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday that it has settled a discrimination lawsuit accusing an Alabama housing authority of steering residents to different low-income communities based on race. A federal judge this week approved the consent decree resolving the discrimination claims against the Housing Authority of Ashland and the private...
How William Rehnquist led to the new monumental challenge to presidential election rules
When Chief Justice William Rehnquist helped decide the 2000 presidential election, his radical legal theory failed to gain a majority. But today's conservative court is giving it another chance, in a case that could transform elections in 2024 and beyond.
Philadelphia ordered to remove box covering Columbus statue
Philadelphia must remove the plywood box it placed over a statue of Christopher Columbus after 2020 protests over racial injustice, a judge ruled Friday. In her ruling, Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt said that if the city disagrees with the “message” the statue sends, it can add its own plaque with what it wants to convey. “More to the point, the City accepted the donation of the Columbus statue in 1876. It has a fiduciary duty to preserve that statue, which it designated an historic object in 2017. The Columbus statue is not City property as is, for example, a...
Christian advocate tells Congress of 2014 U.S. Supreme Court leak
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - An evangelical minister told a U.S congressional panel on Thursday that he ran a campaign to covertly influence the U.S. Supreme Court that "pushed the boundaries of Christian ethics" and allowed him to learn about a landmark 2014 ruling in advance.
Kentucky Christmas parade canceled amid threats to protesters calling for Emmett Till accuser's arrest
Bowling Green, Kentucky, has canceled its annual Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday due to threats against protests related to the notorious lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955.
NAACP calls for Supreme Court to ‘uphold the integrity’ of elections
The NAACP is calling on the Supreme Court to “uphold the integrity” of elections after Wednesday’s oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case on the “independent state legislature” theory. The case, which arose from North Carolina’s efforts to redraw congressional maps, could effectively eliminate state courts’ oversight of elections, advocates warn. The court has…
NOLA.com
U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier will retire in January
U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier, whose 2014 ruling found BP “grossly negligent” for its disastrous 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, forcing the multinational company to pay billions in civil penalties, will retire on Jan. 1, according to a letter he sent Monday to President Joe Biden.
Alabama Congressmen want military to share gender identity records in fight against ‘wokeness’
Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee will push the Defense Department next year to produce all records that include terms related to gender identity. The committee, led by Democrats until Republicans take control of the House next month, voted along party lines and agreed Tuesday to recommend against the passage of a resolution requiring the records. But Republicans said they will pursue the records in the next Congress as they focus on examining Pentagon policies that they contend advance “woke” ideology at the expense of top national security concerns.
Daily Mississippian
Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
