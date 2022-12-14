ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Nation Remembers Wife of Late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Cecilia ‘Cissy’ Suyat Marshall, Dies at 94

The nation is remembering the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, 94-year-old Cecilia “Cissy” Suyat Marshall, who died on Nov. 22. Cecilia Suyat worked alongside her husband, civil rights leader Thurgood Marshall, at the NAACP. He became the high court’s first Black justice in 1967, followed by a career as a civil rights lawyer.
Court rules to remove plywood box covering Columbus statue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled to remove the plywood structure covering the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia on Friday.  The statue became a point of contention for residents in the wake of George Floyd's murder as protests against systemic racism and injustice swept the country.The City of Philadelphia appealed a ruling allowing the City's Board of License and Inspection Review to remove the box. The court ruled against the city.Supporters of the statue argue it's a symbol of the community's Italian heritage."This is, you know, a true victory, not just for Italian-Americans, this is a true victory for all ethnic groups," George Bochetto, attorney, said.The city released a statement in which they say:We are very disappointed in the Court's ruling. We continue to believe that the Christopher Columbus statue ( … ) should be removed from its current position at Marconi Plaza.In October, the plywood box received a makeover in green, white and red as a possible compromise for the Italian community.
Philadelphia ordered to remove box covering Columbus statue

Philadelphia must remove the plywood box it placed over a statue of Christopher Columbus after 2020 protests over racial injustice, a judge ruled Friday. In her ruling, Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt said that if the city disagrees with the “message” the statue sends, it can add its own plaque with what it wants to convey. “More to the point, the City accepted the donation of the Columbus statue in 1876. It has a fiduciary duty to preserve that statue, which it designated an historic object in 2017. The Columbus statue is not City property as is, for example, a...
NAACP calls for Supreme Court to ‘uphold the integrity’ of elections

The NAACP is calling on the Supreme Court to “uphold the integrity” of elections after Wednesday’s oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case on the “independent state legislature” theory. The case, which arose from North Carolina’s efforts to redraw congressional maps, could effectively eliminate state courts’ oversight of elections, advocates warn. The court has…
U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier will retire in January

U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier, whose 2014 ruling found BP “grossly negligent” for its disastrous 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, forcing the multinational company to pay billions in civil penalties, will retire on Jan. 1, according to a letter he sent Monday to President Joe Biden.
Alabama Congressmen want military to share gender identity records in fight against ‘wokeness’

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee will push the Defense Department next year to produce all records that include terms related to gender identity. The committee, led by Democrats until Republicans take control of the House next month, voted along party lines and agreed Tuesday to recommend against the passage of a resolution requiring the records. But Republicans said they will pursue the records in the next Congress as they focus on examining Pentagon policies that they contend advance “woke” ideology at the expense of top national security concerns.
Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
