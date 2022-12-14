ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Jack Dorsey Takes Blame for Twitter Failures, Will Give $1 Million to Signal

By Charisma Madarang
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLEwM_0jhlrnpK00

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey took the blame for Twitter’s controversial content decisions that the platform made under his leadership, while warning of content control by governments and corporations.

Dorsey started the statement in a Twitter thread but moved it to a blog post, explaining, “I don’t want to edit everything into 280 char chunks.” The founder said that he hoped to build a Twitter that was based on principles he had learned through his “past actions as a Twitter co-founder,” but that he “completely gave up pushing for those ideas after an “activist entered our stock in 2020.”

“I planned my exit at that moment knowing I was no longer right for the company,” he wrote.

The principles he hoped to achieve as a public company — social media resilience to corporate and government control, user-controlled content, and moderation implemented by algorithmic choice — were not present when he led the company, nor in today’s Twitter, he said.

His statement follows the ongoing “ Twitter Files ” series currently touted by Elon Musk , the new Twitter CEO, as exposés of “free speech suppression.”

Dorsey addresses the suspension of Trump’s account, one of the major topics during the third installment , and admitted, “We did the right thing for the public company business at the time, but the wrong thing for the internet and society.”

“The biggest mistake I made was continuing to invest in building tools for us to manage the public conversation, versus building tools for the people using Twitter to easily manage it for themselves,” he explained. “This burdened the company with too much power, and opened us to significant outside pressure (such as advertising budgets).”

Still, despite the hyperbole surrounding the Twitter files, the Twitter co-founder wrote that “there was no ill intent or hidden agendas, and everyone acted according to the best information we had at the time.” Dorsey also discusses how transparency and moderation are key to improving the social media platform, and says that he wishes the leaks “were released Wikileaks-style, with many more eyes and interpretations to consider.” Instead, Musk and select conservative journalists cherry-picked documents to release to the public, often doling them out without proper context. Following the release of the files, there have been reports of attacks on former employees, which Dorsey addressed: “The current attacks on my former colleagues could be dangerous and doesn’t solve anything. If you want to blame, direct it at me and my actions, or lack thereof.”

The co-founder touched on potential solutions for new Twitter under Musk’s helm, and proposed a set of ranking and relevance algorithms that users could build and choose from to match their needs (or not use at all). Notably, in a recent interview with Reuters , Ella Irwin, who was installed as Twitter’s new head of trust and safety, said Musk encouraged the company to rely more on automation and less on human review when making content moderation decisions.

Dorsey also announced that he will begin funding Signal, which has remained resilient to government control, with $1 million a year. He stated that more grants would be issued. “I’m going to open a new category of #startsmall grants: ‘open internet development,’” he said. “It will start with a focus of giving cash and equity grants to engineering teams working on social media and private communication protocols, bitcoin, and a web-only mobile OS.”

He asked readers to send potential candidates his way, which shouldn’t be too hard a task as Matt Taibbi shared the co-founder’s email in the first “Twitter Files” run.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 230

l fidler
2d ago

the man that was dealing corruption with our govt. all should be jailed for election interference. you were complicit in censoring opposition at the request of the dems

Reply(35)
141
Green Achers
2d ago

Dorsey is a criminal for what he's done, but you know what's worse? He did all this under the watchful eye of Congress. They kept calling him into DC to investigate what was going on, yet they never stopped him. Congress is ten times more liable in his organized election tampering. This was a coup and amoung the players involved, include Congress.

Reply(40)
89
Judy Hayman
2d ago

this man needs to go to jail for what he helped do and did to America and the American citizens . Biden and the FBI also for their involvement destroying America

Reply(1)
65
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Cringiest Reply Guys Are Out of Twitter Jail. Their New Target Is Elon Musk

“We don’t hear much about Democrats and leftists being let back on Twitter,” tweeted conspiracy theorist and election denier Dinesh D’Souza in November, a few long weeks after Elon Musk acquired the platform. “Why? Because they were never kicked off in the first place.” Musk himself replied, “Correct.” Of course, this framing is disingenuous. Twitter has, in years past, purged activist accounts linked to the Occupy movement while supposedly cracking down on bots. And if other left-leaning figures have avoided bans, it could have something to do with not spreading misinformation about Covid-19, undermining democracy, leading harassment campaigns, or making...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg and Master P Are Big Mad They Are Being Forced to Rename ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal

Rise and grind is a great morning mantra for Snoop Dogg and Master P, whose breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz has been stripped of its name following interference from an unnamed competitor cereal company. Distributed through the pair’s food label Broadus Foods, the marshmallow-filled cereal was supposed to be the first step towards Snoop and Master P’s breakfast industry takeover. “So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s my name,” Snoop shared in the caption of an Instagram video that showed himself and Master P showing off boxes of the gluten-free cereal they...
Rolling Stone

How the Brittney Griner Prison Swap Almost Imploded — Until the White House Stopped ‘Ghosting on Families’

Late on Tuesday morning, aboard Air Force One, President Joe Biden’s tie was loose and his blazer was off. In the conference room at the back of the plane, Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona stood up and pressed for an urgent answer: When was Brittney Griner coming home? The Congressman had been advocating for the administration to prioritize the case of the wrongfully detained basketball star who played in his neighboring district, after months of what one person familiar with the Russian talks called “dilly-dallying” by a White House that had developed a habit of “ghosting on the families”...
ARIZONA STATE
Indy100

Jimmy Kimmel has brutal response to Elon Musk changing his pronouns to 'Prosecute/Fauci'

Jimmy Kimmel has offered a very strong comeback to Elon Musk on Twitter, after the Tesla CEO provocatively posted about changing his pronouns to “'Prosecute/Fauci”.It comes as Musk shared a series of posts about Joe Biden's chief medical advisor and immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci and echoed the sentiments of a right-wing campaign to charge him for his involvement in setting the US’s Covid policies.Musk also shared a meme from the Lord of the Rings of Fauci telling Biden “Just one more lockdown, my king..." in a criticism of the measures taken against Coronavirus last year. Musk hinted at support for...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk retorts to fmr. CIA Director, liberal pundit Brennan on Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk hit back at former CIA Director John Brennan on Monday, telling him “Your house is glass” after Brennan implied that Musk was “destructive” and “attention-craving.”. The exchange was an aftershock of Musk’s latest self-generated political storm, which kicked off on Sunday...
The Independent

‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk reveals why Twitter won’t lift Alex Jones ban

Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

97K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy