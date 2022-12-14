Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turnto10.com
American imprisoned in same penal colony as Brittney Griner tells her story
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — WNBA star Brittney Griner was not alone in leaving Russia, as a California woman joined her escape after spending over a year in a Russian penal colony. Sarah Krivanek was incarcerated in "hell", as she refers to it. Five years ago Krivanek moved to Russia...
GV Wire
Imprisoned Fresno Woman Released From Russia Same Day as Griner
A Fresno woman was released by Russian authorities on Thursday — the same day American basketball star Brittney Griner was freed from the country. While the Biden administration negotiated the swap of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, the safe return of Fresno resident Sarah Krivanek didn’t involve a prisoner swap, NBC Bay Area reported.
Luis Chavez opposes Sanger Unified’s ‘deeply troubling’ flag policy
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
TravelPulse
Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination
The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
KMPH.com
Newly uncovered time capsule offers Fresno a blast from the past
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno is getting a blast from the past. Tuesday, Mayor Jerry Dyer opened a 30-year-old time capsule during a ceremony at City Hall as part of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration. The city tells us it contained more than 100 items, including historical documents, letters...
GV Wire
Fresno Council Walks Out on Bredefeld During His Drag Show Comments
A drag show at a Fresno church, protested by the neo-fascist Proud Boys, was the hot topic at Fresno City Hall during Thursday’s meeting. Several spoke in favor of the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the protesters —as well as the words of councilmember Garry Bredefeld.
Fresno State professor flies special Christmas mission
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A math professor at Fresno State is using his skills as a pilot to help deliver presents to a northern California family in need, college officials announced on Thursday. Although Dr. Tamas Forgacs does not fly a sleigh, he was in the cockpit of a Piper Warrior decorated with red and […]
sjvsun.com
Anti-semitic flyers dropped in Fresno, Clovis, putting law enforcement on alert
Antisemitic flyers appeared in driveways at homes in Clovis and Fresno this weekend. Clovis police confirmed the flyers appeared in the neighborhood bounded by Peach, Ashlan, Gettysburg and Winery. Some of the flyers were also found nearby in Fresno. Images from KMPH 26 show the flyers with topics such as...
GV Wire
Fresno Drag Festival Appearance Part of Proud Boys New National Strategy
It wasn’t happenstance that the Proud Boys protested a drag festival at a Fresno church on Saturday. VICE News reported Wednesday that the far-right, neo-fascist, all-male organization has shifted its street focus to anti-LGBTQ activities. “Since June, the biggest focus for the Proud Boys this year has been anti-LGBTQ...
Two Fresno families united in tragedy as double killer is punished
A Fresno man got a helping of hatred with a touch of forgiveness as he learned his punishment for killing two men in 2020 and 2021.
foxla.com
Brother arrested in death of pregnant woman murdered, set on fire in California
FRESNO, Calif. - A California man has been arrested in the death of his pregnant sister who police said was murdered and set on fire. Fresno Police said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference that Aaron Jamal Dudley, 41, was arrested in the death of his sister, 26-year-old N-Kya Rebecca Logan. According to police, Logan had been stabbed to death and was then intentionally set on fire.
abc45.com
VIDEO: Lightning strikes 50-year-old redwood tree
LINDSAY, Calif. (KMPH) — A lightning strike shook a California neighborhood Sunday night. Homeowner Joe Fernandez was in his backyard in Lindsay, roughly 35 feet away from his 50-year-old redwood tree. He witnessed it all. "I saw and heard the explosion. It was an explosion; it was not lightning....
KMPH.com
Aaron Dudley charged with murdering, burning sister and unborn son in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — 41-year-old Aaron Dudley has been charged with the murder of his sister and unborn child. On Thursday, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed two charges of murder for the death of 26-year-old N-Kya Logan and her unborn son, Noah Logan. He was also charged...
KMPH.com
Man accused of murder in San Jose arrested in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of a 2017 murder in San Jose has been arrested in Selma. San Jose police were called to the 1700 block of Everglade Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017, for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they...
mercedcountytimes.com
Community mourns loss of rock ’n’ roll legend Roddy Jackson
Local residents, artists and music fans around the world are mourning the loss of rock ’n’ roll icon Roddy Jackson of Merced who died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after complications from surgery, according to family members. The longtime performer was 80. “Roddy was a musical genius who left...
GV Wire
Antisemitic Flyers Found in Clovis, Fresno. Local Leaders Respond.
Antisemitic flyers appeared in driveways at homes in Clovis and Fresno this weekend. Clovis police confirmed the flyers appeared in the neighborhood bounded by Peach, Ashlan, Gettysburg and Winery. Some of the flyers were also found nearby in Fresno. Images from KMPH 26 show the flyers with topics such as...
Madera Community Hospital sold to Trinity Health
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital is expected to see financial stability and improvements to the facility’s infrastructure with its sale to Trinity Health Corporation, according to an announcement from the state Attorney General’s office. On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally approved the sale of what state officials described as a financially […]
Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
KMPH.com
New videos surface of FedEx driver tossing more packages, fired after story aired
More videos have surfaced of FedEx customers claiming their packages were mishandled by the same delivery driver, who has now been fired. After FOX26 aired the first story, customers commented on our social posts with videos of what appears to be the same guy, doing the same thing. Ashley Garza,...
Parlier PD find person involved in collision
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an appeal, Parlier Police Department announced that officers have located the person wanted in connection with a traffic collision in the city. Police say the incident took place in the early morning of Monday, December 12. In a statement, department officials wrote “the subject has been identified and family has […]
Comments / 0