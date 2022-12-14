FRESNO, Calif. - A California man has been arrested in the death of his pregnant sister who police said was murdered and set on fire. Fresno Police said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference that Aaron Jamal Dudley, 41, was arrested in the death of his sister, 26-year-old N-Kya Rebecca Logan. According to police, Logan had been stabbed to death and was then intentionally set on fire.

