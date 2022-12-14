ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Mississippi St. 72, Florida A&M 47

MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.552, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 0-6, .000 (Powe 0-1, An.Hayes 0-1, Jordan 0-2, Smith 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (J.Carter 4, Kohl 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 20 (An.Hayes 4, J.Carter 3, Jordan 2, Smith 2, D.Carter 2, Kohl 2, Johnson 2, Powe 1, Weber 1, Team...
Auburn 79, NC A&T 63

AUBURN (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.2, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Scott-Grayson 4-8, Shaw 2-6, Levy 1-3, Wells 0-3, McFadden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Richardson 2, Duhon 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 3, Pratcher 3, Wells 3, Bostic 2, Levy 1, Shaw 1, Duhon 1) Steals: 13 (Scott-Grayson 5, Pratcher 2,...
OREGON STATE 73, SEATTLE 58

Percentages: FG .339, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Dawson 3-4, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 1-1, Williamson 1-3, Schumacher 1-5, Tyson 1-8, Chatfield 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Grigsby). Turnovers: 15 (Dawson 3, Grigsby 3, Tyson 3, Reiley 2, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Rajkovic). Steals:...
No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56

UCLA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.8, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Bessoir 2-5, Osborne 1-9, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 2, Bessoir 1, Brown 1, Sontag 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Conti 1, Rice 1, Jaquez 1, Masikewich 1, Sontag 1, Team 1)
Dennis and Toledo host Marshall

Toledo Rockets (7-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Thundering Herd are 6-0 in home games. Marshall has an 8-0...
