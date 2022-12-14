ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

Meet the members of the new Broadway show ‘Almost Famous’

NEW YORK (PIX11) – “Almost Famous” the musical is now showing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in Midtown, Manhattan. The new Broadway show is based on the Oscar-winning film, written and directed by Cameron Crowe, about a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone magazine who gets swept up in the rock ‘n’ roll world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Newer Broadway shows fight to stay on the stage in NYC

It's been a short-lived stay on Broadway, for some newer productions who can't seem to keep up with ticket sales. While other top-grossing shows keep their curtains rising, many question Broadway's success and its future. Newer Broadway shows fight to stay on the stage in …. It's been a short-lived...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

20 churches across NYC offering free health services

United Way of New York City is partnering with Black churches to host free health screenings. 20 churches across NYC offering free health services. United Way of New York City is partnering with Black churches to host free health screenings. New Jersey men back home after 10 days stranded at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Decades of NYPD evidence destroyed in Brooklyn fire

NYPD officials said it will take some time to figure out exactly what was lost and the impact it will have on cold case and cases up for appeal. Decades of NYPD evidence destroyed in Brooklyn fire. NYPD officials said it will take some time to figure out exactly what...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Mental health peer counselors graduate from NYC hospital

NYC Health and Hospitals is graduating another class from the training program called the Peer Academy. It is designed to train people who have experienced mental health or substance use issues to become peer counselors. Mental health peer counselors graduate from NYC hospital. NYC Health and Hospitals is graduating another...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow largely misses NYC area, but rain and wind hover over region

Unsettled weather will continue for much of Friday as a slow-moving storm system will drift offshore. Snow largely misses NYC area, but rain and wind hover …. Unsettled weather will continue for much of Friday as a slow-moving storm system will drift offshore. Food expert predicts drink trends for 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Inside ‘Wonderland Dreams,’ an interactive art exhibit in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – “Wonderland Dreams” by artist Alexa Meade is an interactive art experience in New York City that was inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s tale “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with Meade about the exhibit and what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn fire rages NYPD impound, evidence warehouse; several injured

A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Red Hook warehouse that shares an address with an NYPD auto pound, officials said. Brooklyn fire rages NYPD impound, evidence warehouse; …. A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Red Hook warehouse that shares an address with...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

8 hurt in fire at Brooklyn NYPD warehouse where evidence is stored

A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn used to store evidence, officials said. 8 hurt in fire at Brooklyn NYPD warehouse where evidence …. A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn used to store evidence, officials...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Thousands of NY families victim of EBT card skimming

Families across New York City are having money stolen from their SNAP benefits. They go to grocery shop with their EBT cards that hold their SNAP benefits, and their money is gone. Thousands of NY families victim of EBT card skimming. Families across New York City are having money stolen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC ‘Save for College’ program gifts Brooklyn kids $1,000

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Over 1,000 first graders in the Canarsie and East Flatbush sections of Brooklyn have been awarded $1,000 in scholarship money through New York City’s “Save for College” program. Deputy Mayor of Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Vigil for Saniyah Lawrence, NY teen stabbed to death by boyfriend

A vigil was held in Harlem Tuesday night. Friends and family gathered to remember the life of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence after her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her and killed her Sunday. Vigil for Saniyah Lawrence, NY teen stabbed to death …. A vigil was held in Harlem Tuesday night. Friends and...
LAWRENCE, NY
pix11.com

'Puzzling': NY dad fears for college student missing in France

The father of Kenny DeLand, the 22-year-old New York college student who went missing during a semester abroad in France, said Monday night that his son was set to graduate in May with a dual major in psychology and pre-law. ‘Puzzling’: NY dad fears for college student missing …
NEW YORK CITY, NY

