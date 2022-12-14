Read full article on original website
pix11.com
Meet the members of the new Broadway show ‘Almost Famous’
NEW YORK (PIX11) – “Almost Famous” the musical is now showing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in Midtown, Manhattan. The new Broadway show is based on the Oscar-winning film, written and directed by Cameron Crowe, about a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone magazine who gets swept up in the rock ‘n’ roll world.
pix11.com
Animal sanctuary owners want to replace horse-drawn carriages with electric ones
The founders of The Gentle Barn Animal Sanctuary are planning to open their fourth location in South Salem, Westchester and said they want to strike a deal to replace New York City's Horse and Carriages with electric carriages. Animal sanctuary owners want to replace horse-drawn …. The founders of The...
pix11.com
Newer Broadway shows fight to stay on the stage in NYC
It's been a short-lived stay on Broadway, for some newer productions who can't seem to keep up with ticket sales. While other top-grossing shows keep their curtains rising, many question Broadway's success and its future. Newer Broadway shows fight to stay on the stage in …. It's been a short-lived...
pix11.com
20 churches across NYC offering free health services
United Way of New York City is partnering with Black churches to host free health screenings. 20 churches across NYC offering free health services. United Way of New York City is partnering with Black churches to host free health screenings. New Jersey men back home after 10 days stranded at...
pix11.com
Decades of NYPD evidence destroyed in Brooklyn fire
NYPD officials said it will take some time to figure out exactly what was lost and the impact it will have on cold case and cases up for appeal. Decades of NYPD evidence destroyed in Brooklyn fire. NYPD officials said it will take some time to figure out exactly what...
pix11.com
FDNY firefighter won’t survive 20-foot fall at Brooklyn firehouse: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) – An FDNY firefighter is not expected to survive a serious head injury he sustained in a 20-foot fall at his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this week, officials announced on Friday. William Moon, 47, fell on Monday just before noon while preparing for a fire drill at...
pix11.com
'Hip Hop Nutcracker' ballet returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Kurtis Blow returned to New York Living on Wednesday to talk more about the show as it celebrates its tenth anniversary. ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ ballet returns to the New Jersey …. Kurtis Blow returned to New York Living on Wednesday to talk more about the show as it celebrates...
pix11.com
Mental health peer counselors graduate from NYC hospital
NYC Health and Hospitals is graduating another class from the training program called the Peer Academy. It is designed to train people who have experienced mental health or substance use issues to become peer counselors. Mental health peer counselors graduate from NYC hospital. NYC Health and Hospitals is graduating another...
pix11.com
Snow largely misses NYC area, but rain and wind hover over region
Unsettled weather will continue for much of Friday as a slow-moving storm system will drift offshore. Snow largely misses NYC area, but rain and wind hover …. Unsettled weather will continue for much of Friday as a slow-moving storm system will drift offshore. Food expert predicts drink trends for 2023.
pix11.com
Inside ‘Wonderland Dreams,’ an interactive art exhibit in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – “Wonderland Dreams” by artist Alexa Meade is an interactive art experience in New York City that was inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s tale “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with Meade about the exhibit and what...
pix11.com
Brooklyn fire rages NYPD impound, evidence warehouse; several injured
A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Red Hook warehouse that shares an address with an NYPD auto pound, officials said. Brooklyn fire rages NYPD impound, evidence warehouse; …. A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Red Hook warehouse that shares an address with...
pix11.com
8 hurt in fire at Brooklyn NYPD warehouse where evidence is stored
A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn used to store evidence, officials said. 8 hurt in fire at Brooklyn NYPD warehouse where evidence …. A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn used to store evidence, officials...
pix11.com
Thousands of NY families victim of EBT card skimming
Families across New York City are having money stolen from their SNAP benefits. They go to grocery shop with their EBT cards that hold their SNAP benefits, and their money is gone. Thousands of NY families victim of EBT card skimming. Families across New York City are having money stolen...
pix11.com
NYC ‘Save for College’ program gifts Brooklyn kids $1,000
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Over 1,000 first graders in the Canarsie and East Flatbush sections of Brooklyn have been awarded $1,000 in scholarship money through New York City’s “Save for College” program. Deputy Mayor of Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to...
pix11.com
Snow may return to NY, NJ soon; follow the PIX11 weather forecast
Snow could be set to return to the New York and New Jersey area in the days ahead after a recent brief appearance. Follow the PIX11 weather forecast to track the storm. Snow may return to NY, NJ soon; follow the PIX11 …. Snow could be set to return to...
pix11.com
Vigil for Saniyah Lawrence, NY teen stabbed to death by boyfriend
A vigil was held in Harlem Tuesday night. Friends and family gathered to remember the life of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence after her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her and killed her Sunday. Vigil for Saniyah Lawrence, NY teen stabbed to death …. A vigil was held in Harlem Tuesday night. Friends and...
pix11.com
LI man dead in snowboarding fall at American Dream’s Big SNOW: report
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A Long Island man died after a fall at American Dream Mall’s Big SNOW on Thursday, Newsday reported. Peter Mathews, 24, fell while snowboarding at the indoor facility, his family told Newsday. Matthews served in the Maryland Air National Guard. Big SNOW confirmed...
pix11.com
Joyful, joyful: Newark’s Jubilation Choir prepares for holiday concert
NEWARK, New Jersey (PIX11) – Newark’s Jubilation Choir is here and ready to spread some holiday cheer. New York Living’s Kirstin Cole was at the Greater Abyssinian Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey with a preview of the Grammy Award-winning choir. Watch the video player for more.
pix11.com
How to ‘sleigh’ the competition and create the best gingerbread house
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Spice things up this holiday season with a friendly gingerbread house competition. Watch as New York Living anchors Marysol Castro and Chris Cimino compete to make the best gingerbread house. Play the video player for the full competition.
pix11.com
'Puzzling': NY dad fears for college student missing in France
The father of Kenny DeLand, the 22-year-old New York college student who went missing during a semester abroad in France, said Monday night that his son was set to graduate in May with a dual major in psychology and pre-law. ‘Puzzling’: NY dad fears for college student missing …
