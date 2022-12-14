Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Spring-Ford's balanced game leads to resounding win over Norristown
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Most games in the region affected by the inclement weather, one game that still went on as scheduled, Spring-Ford and Norristown. The Rams with a flurry of offense in this one, 78-16. The Rams jumped out to a commanding 33-2 lead though the first quarter of play. They were getting production from everywhere on the court, Mackenzie Pettinelli with 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus rolls past previously unbeaten Whitehall for 5th straight win
EMMAUS, Pa. - Early season showdown between two of the current top-teams within the EPC. Emmaus continuing to motor right along against Whitehall on Tuesday night though, 69-39. The Green Hornets picking up their fifth straight win in the rout, while the Zephyrs suffer just their first loss of the season.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus vs. Whitehall boys basketball, 12.13.22
Emmaus rolls past previously unbeaten Whitehall for 5th straight win. Early season showdown between two of the current top-teams within the EPC. Emmaus continuing to motor right along against Whitehall on Tuesday night though, 69-39.
WFMZ-TV Online
Oley Valley heads into League play as one of the top teams
OLEY, Pa. - Opening night for division play pushed back due to the weather affecting the area. One of those teams, Oley Valley is off to a 3-1 start heading into league play. The Lynx has turned to some younger talent to jump out to this fast start. They're currently led by Ben Debalko, a sophomore leading the team in scoring.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus vs. Northampton wrestling, 12.14.22
Emmaus playing host to Northampton on the mat, looking to make a statement in the early portion of the season. Wednesday night would go the way of the Konkrete Kids though, 52-24.
Lehigh Valley schools announce closures, remote learning Thursday (UPDATE)
Thursday’s wintry weather is offering an early day off for some students in the Lehigh Valley and remote learning for others. The Allentown School District is running on an Emergency Virtual Flexible Instruction Day. Students must log on online for attendance and staff will communicate additional information on classroom activities. District buildings will be closed, but offices will operate remotely.
thevalleyledger.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for Carl’s Corner Nazareth
On Wednesday, December 14th, from 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the One Year Anniversary of the Carl’s Corner Nazareth’s opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony!. Carl’s Corner officially opened...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs ballpark construction project will be funded in its entirety, construction on time for Opening Day 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Lehigh County, announced Friday the ballpark construction project has been funded in its entirety and the construction remains on time for Opening Day on April 4, 2023. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Lehigh County made the announcement at a news...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton teen cured of cancer plays bass during concert in Philadelphia
A Northampton County teen was on stage at Union Transfer Station in Philadelphia. She was picked out of the crowd to play bass guitar at an indie pop concert. But what's even more amazing is a milestone she's set to hit later this month. It's been quite a big month...
WFMZ-TV Online
In wake of storm, PPL says approximately 1,756 without power
As rain and sleet falls through the area, 1,756 PPL Electric Utilities customers in Lackawanna County are without power. Shortly after 8 a.m., 505 in Carbondale were in the dark, as were 281 in Dickson City, according to PPL. South Abington Twp. had 264 outages, Scott Twp. reported 183 and Benton, Ransom and Greenfield townships reported 178, 177 and 132 outages respectively.
East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
thevalleyledger.com
COVID-19 Deaths of Northampton County Residents in 2022
Between January 1st and December 12, 2022 the Northampton County Coroner recorded 213 COVID-19 related deaths in Northampton County (189 Residents/24 Non-Residents). “A rise in respiratory infections is being reported across the nation which includes cases of COVID-19,” says Lamont McClure. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted and to wear a mask when in the presence of someone who is vulnerable to infection.”
WFMZ-TV Online
'Free Bridge' connecting NJ to Pa. gets back its century-old monuments
EASTON, Pa. - An important piece of the puzzle is back in place, amid ongoing repairs to the "Free Bridge" connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Monuments, more than a century old, were restored this year. Right on that Northampton Street Bridge connecting Easton, Pa. to Phillipsburg, N.J., two shiny, golden...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
WFMZ-TV Online
Salisbury Township's Honeysuckle Road closed due to downed utility pole
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Drivers will have to find another way to get around part of Salisbury Township in Lehigh County. Police say Honeysuckle Road is closed between Emmaus Avenue and Black River Road because of a downed utility pole and power lines. According to a post on the department's...
Lehigh Valley weather: Thursday’s snow-ice-sleet-rain storm expected to make driving dangerous
UPDATE: Lehigh Valley weather: Chance for rain, snow and freezing rain arrives Thursday morning. When meteorologists begin speaking about their levels of confidence in their forecast, it’s time to start seriously listening. From the early Wednesday morning forecast discussion from the Mount Holly, New Jersey, office of the National...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas comes early for kids at two elementary schools in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Christmas will come early for kids in Allentown. Capital Blue Cross and the Lehigh Valley Labor Council are once again teaming up to deliver toys to students at Roosevelt and Sheridan elementary schools. Police officers and firefighters will escort vehicles filled with toys to the schools starting...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bomb threat at PPL Center deemed non-credible following investigation
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police say a bomb threat Monday at the PPL Center was deemed non-credible. A media release writes that just after 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the PPL Center on Hamilton Street for a report of a bomb threat. Officials say precautionary measures were taken while...
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD in market for new school board member with Miller resignation
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District's Board of School Directors is in the market for a new member. The board announced Thursday night that board member Nicholas Miller has submitted his resignation to the board, effective Jan. 2. Miller is leaving because he's been elected to the Pennsylvania State...
