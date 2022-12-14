ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Spring-Ford's balanced game leads to resounding win over Norristown

ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Most games in the region affected by the inclement weather, one game that still went on as scheduled, Spring-Ford and Norristown. The Rams with a flurry of offense in this one, 78-16. The Rams jumped out to a commanding 33-2 lead though the first quarter of play. They were getting production from everywhere on the court, Mackenzie Pettinelli with 10.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus rolls past previously unbeaten Whitehall for 5th straight win

EMMAUS, Pa. - Early season showdown between two of the current top-teams within the EPC. Emmaus continuing to motor right along against Whitehall on Tuesday night though, 69-39. The Green Hornets picking up their fifth straight win in the rout, while the Zephyrs suffer just their first loss of the season.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus vs. Whitehall boys basketball, 12.13.22

Emmaus rolls past previously unbeaten Whitehall for 5th straight win. Early season showdown between two of the current top-teams within the EPC. Emmaus continuing to motor right along against Whitehall on Tuesday night though, 69-39.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Oley Valley heads into League play as one of the top teams

OLEY, Pa. - Opening night for division play pushed back due to the weather affecting the area. One of those teams, Oley Valley is off to a 3-1 start heading into league play. The Lynx has turned to some younger talent to jump out to this fast start. They're currently led by Ben Debalko, a sophomore leading the team in scoring.
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus vs. Northampton wrestling, 12.14.22

Emmaus playing host to Northampton on the mat, looking to make a statement in the early portion of the season. Wednesday night would go the way of the Konkrete Kids though, 52-24.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley schools announce closures, remote learning Thursday (UPDATE)

Thursday’s wintry weather is offering an early day off for some students in the Lehigh Valley and remote learning for others. The Allentown School District is running on an Emergency Virtual Flexible Instruction Day. Students must log on online for attendance and staff will communicate additional information on classroom activities. District buildings will be closed, but offices will operate remotely.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for Carl’s Corner Nazareth

On Wednesday, December 14th, from 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the One Year Anniversary of the Carl’s Corner Nazareth’s opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony!. Carl’s Corner officially opened...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

In wake of storm, PPL says approximately 1,756 without power

As rain and sleet falls through the area, 1,756 PPL Electric Utilities customers in Lackawanna County are without power. Shortly after 8 a.m., 505 in Carbondale were in the dark, as were 281 in Dickson City, according to PPL. South Abington Twp. had 264 outages, Scott Twp. reported 183 and Benton, Ransom and Greenfield townships reported 178, 177 and 132 outages respectively.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

COVID-19 Deaths of Northampton County Residents in 2022

Between January 1st and December 12, 2022 the Northampton County Coroner recorded 213 COVID-19 related deaths in Northampton County (189 Residents/24 Non-Residents). “A rise in respiratory infections is being reported across the nation which includes cases of COVID-19,” says Lamont McClure. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted and to wear a mask when in the presence of someone who is vulnerable to infection.”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Free Bridge' connecting NJ to Pa. gets back its century-old monuments

EASTON, Pa. - An important piece of the puzzle is back in place, amid ongoing repairs to the "Free Bridge" connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Monuments, more than a century old, were restored this year. Right on that Northampton Street Bridge connecting Easton, Pa. to Phillipsburg, N.J., two shiny, golden...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas comes early for kids at two elementary schools in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Christmas will come early for kids in Allentown. Capital Blue Cross and the Lehigh Valley Labor Council are once again teaming up to deliver toys to students at Roosevelt and Sheridan elementary schools. Police officers and firefighters will escort vehicles filled with toys to the schools starting...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bomb threat at PPL Center deemed non-credible following investigation

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police say a bomb threat Monday at the PPL Center was deemed non-credible. A media release writes that just after 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the PPL Center on Hamilton Street for a report of a bomb threat. Officials say precautionary measures were taken while...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD in market for new school board member with Miller resignation

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District's Board of School Directors is in the market for a new member. The board announced Thursday night that board member Nicholas Miller has submitted his resignation to the board, effective Jan. 2. Miller is leaving because he's been elected to the Pennsylvania State...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy