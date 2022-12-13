Doc Rivers praises Sixers for offensive success in blowout win over Kings

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers were able to come away with a rather easy 123-103 win over the Sacramento Kings at home on Tuesday night. They led by as many as 28 and it was a win that almost encapsulated how coach Doc Rivers wants the team to play while out on the floor together.

Philadelphia had 34 assists on 43 field goals, they received 15 assists from James Harden, nine from Tobias Harris, and three each from Shake Milton and Georges Niang off the bench. They shot 51.2% from the floor, they drilled 16 triples and they scored 80 points in the first half.

“Really the last two games,” said Rivers after the win. “120s, shooting over 50%, ball’s moving, the floor is wide open, that’s exactly what we’re talking about. Tobias had nine assists tonight (Tuesday). James had 15. It just says that they’re moving the ball, they’re playing together, our spacing is correct, and it’s good to see.”

This was another game where it looked like Harden was very comfortable with what he was wanting to do out there. He did a really good job of being a leader out on the floor and he did a terrific job of setting up his teammates on the offensive end with his play.

“I think offensively, it’s just knowing what we’re trying to accomplish possession by possession,” said Harden. “That’s the most important thing. If we’re out here and everybody’s on different pages and have their own individual agendas, and that goes for any team, the offense isn’t gonna be successful. It doesn’t matter how many great guys you have on the team so I think just knowing what we’re trying to accomplish and just going out there and doing our best job to accomplish it on both ends of the ball.”

The Sixers are at their best on offense when they’re playing with pace. When they are able to keep pushing the ball up the floor and being able to allow Harden to be who he is as a ball-handler, then they are going to have success on the offensive end as they did against the Kings.

“For me, individually, I just try to pick up the pace, get the ball up as fast as we can before Joel (Embiid) gets down there, and once he gets down there, we know what to do,” Harden added. “Guys are doing a great job of just moving their bodies, finding open spots, and then I’m just trying to hit them on target.”

The Sixers are now 3-0 on this homestand and they will look to keep it going against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.