Emmaus, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Spring-Ford's balanced game leads to resounding win over Norristown

ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Most games in the region affected by the inclement weather, one game that still went on as scheduled, Spring-Ford and Norristown. The Rams with a flurry of offense in this one, 78-16. The Rams jumped out to a commanding 33-2 lead though the first quarter of play. They were getting production from everywhere on the court, Mackenzie Pettinelli with 10.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus vs. Whitehall boys basketball, 12.13.22

Emmaus rolls past previously unbeaten Whitehall for 5th straight win. Early season showdown between two of the current top-teams within the EPC. Emmaus continuing to motor right along against Whitehall on Tuesday night though, 69-39.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Oley Valley heads into League play as one of the top teams

OLEY, Pa. - Opening night for division play pushed back due to the weather affecting the area. One of those teams, Oley Valley is off to a 3-1 start heading into league play. The Lynx has turned to some younger talent to jump out to this fast start. They're currently led by Ben Debalko, a sophomore leading the team in scoring.
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus vs. Northampton wrestling, 12.14.22

Emmaus playing host to Northampton on the mat, looking to make a statement in the early portion of the season. Wednesday night would go the way of the Konkrete Kids though, 52-24.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track

EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley schools announce closures, remote learning Thursday (UPDATE)

Thursday’s wintry weather is offering an early day off for some students in the Lehigh Valley and remote learning for others. The Allentown School District is running on an Emergency Virtual Flexible Instruction Day. Students must log on online for attendance and staff will communicate additional information on classroom activities. District buildings will be closed, but offices will operate remotely.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for Carl’s Corner Nazareth

On Wednesday, December 14th, from 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the One Year Anniversary of the Carl’s Corner Nazareth’s opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony!. Carl’s Corner officially opened...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

In wake of storm, PPL says approximately 1,756 without power

As rain and sleet falls through the area, 1,756 PPL Electric Utilities customers in Lackawanna County are without power. Shortly after 8 a.m., 505 in Carbondale were in the dark, as were 281 in Dickson City, according to PPL. South Abington Twp. had 264 outages, Scott Twp. reported 183 and Benton, Ransom and Greenfield townships reported 178, 177 and 132 outages respectively.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Architect breaks down plans for Easton's Centre Square hotel

EASTON, Pa. - 69 News is learning more about the proposal for Easton's Centre Square Hotel, now that planners have municipal approvals under their belts. The group Enjoy with Gusto, which owns several of the city's prominent restaurants and the Townley House boutique hotel, is spearheading the project. Architect Jeff...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Proposed solar farm project clears hurdle in West Brunswick Twp.

WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A 2500-panel solar farm in Schuylkill County is a step closer to happening. The West Brunswick Township zoning board has given its go-ahead, with some stipulations. The solar farm would be on a plot of land along Municipal Road, just east of Orwigsburg. The developer,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

