WFMZ-TV Online
Spring-Ford's balanced game leads to resounding win over Norristown
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Most games in the region affected by the inclement weather, one game that still went on as scheduled, Spring-Ford and Norristown. The Rams with a flurry of offense in this one, 78-16. The Rams jumped out to a commanding 33-2 lead though the first quarter of play. They were getting production from everywhere on the court, Mackenzie Pettinelli with 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus vs. Whitehall boys basketball, 12.13.22
Emmaus rolls past previously unbeaten Whitehall for 5th straight win. Early season showdown between two of the current top-teams within the EPC. Emmaus continuing to motor right along against Whitehall on Tuesday night though, 69-39.
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Catholic holds off Northampton, Grace Lesko records 1000th point in loss
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - EPC girls basketball with some early season fireworks on the court as two top contenders, Northampton and Allentown Central Catholic collide. The Vikettes handling things at home with a, 41-35 victory over the Konkrete Kids. The K-Kids in business early holding an 11-2 lead after the first...
WFMZ-TV Online
Oley Valley heads into League play as one of the top teams
OLEY, Pa. - Opening night for division play pushed back due to the weather affecting the area. One of those teams, Oley Valley is off to a 3-1 start heading into league play. The Lynx has turned to some younger talent to jump out to this fast start. They're currently led by Ben Debalko, a sophomore leading the team in scoring.
Girls basketball rankings: Defending district champ off to strong start
The Parkland girls basketball team won District 11 Class 6A gold last season. The Trojans are off to an impressive start this year, winning games by 28, 29 and 46 points.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus vs. Northampton wrestling, 12.14.22
Emmaus playing host to Northampton on the mat, looking to make a statement in the early portion of the season. Wednesday night would go the way of the Konkrete Kids though, 52-24.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: St. Joseph's Prep finishes No. 1 in final Pennsylvania MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Pennsylvania came to a close over the weekend. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) was among the victors, beating No. 6 Harrisburg 42-7 in the Class 6A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Hawks to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
Pennridge Grad Making a Name for Herself as a Player in the National Women’s Soccer League
The Bucks County native has been a much-talked-about player since high school.Photo byJavier Fernandez Dussaq/ Washington Spirit. A Bucks County native and well-known athlete was recently resigned to her position in a major team on women’s professional soccer. Tom Moore wrote about the local player in the Bucks County Courier Times.
WFMZ-TV Online
East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
Lehigh Valley schools announce closures, remote learning Thursday (UPDATE)
Thursday’s wintry weather is offering an early day off for some students in the Lehigh Valley and remote learning for others. The Allentown School District is running on an Emergency Virtual Flexible Instruction Day. Students must log on online for attendance and staff will communicate additional information on classroom activities. District buildings will be closed, but offices will operate remotely.
thevalleyledger.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for Carl’s Corner Nazareth
On Wednesday, December 14th, from 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the One Year Anniversary of the Carl’s Corner Nazareth’s opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony!. Carl’s Corner officially opened...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs ballpark construction project will be funded in its entirety, construction on time for Opening Day 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Lehigh County, announced Friday the ballpark construction project has been funded in its entirety and the construction remains on time for Opening Day on April 4, 2023. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Lehigh County made the announcement at a news...
Sheetz Proposes Outpost at Route 378’s Saucon Valley Square
The proposal followed one day after the company received approval from a planning board in neighboring Bethlehem.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 11/19/22-12/3/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
WFMZ-TV Online
In wake of storm, PPL says approximately 1,756 without power
As rain and sleet falls through the area, 1,756 PPL Electric Utilities customers in Lackawanna County are without power. Shortly after 8 a.m., 505 in Carbondale were in the dark, as were 281 in Dickson City, according to PPL. South Abington Twp. had 264 outages, Scott Twp. reported 183 and Benton, Ransom and Greenfield townships reported 178, 177 and 132 outages respectively.
WFMZ-TV Online
Salisbury Township's Honeysuckle Road closed due to downed utility pole
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Drivers will have to find another way to get around part of Salisbury Township in Lehigh County. Police say Honeysuckle Road is closed between Emmaus Avenue and Black River Road because of a downed utility pole and power lines. According to a post on the department's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Architect breaks down plans for Easton's Centre Square hotel
EASTON, Pa. - 69 News is learning more about the proposal for Easton's Centre Square Hotel, now that planners have municipal approvals under their belts. The group Enjoy with Gusto, which owns several of the city's prominent restaurants and the Townley House boutique hotel, is spearheading the project. Architect Jeff...
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed solar farm project clears hurdle in West Brunswick Twp.
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A 2500-panel solar farm in Schuylkill County is a step closer to happening. The West Brunswick Township zoning board has given its go-ahead, with some stipulations. The solar farm would be on a plot of land along Municipal Road, just east of Orwigsburg. The developer,...
