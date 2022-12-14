Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 72, Florida A&M 47
MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.552, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 0-6, .000 (Powe 0-1, An.Hayes 0-1, Jordan 0-2, Smith 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (J.Carter 4, Kohl 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 20 (An.Hayes 4, J.Carter 3, Jordan 2, Smith 2, D.Carter 2, Kohl 2, Johnson 2, Powe 1, Weber 1, Team...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58
SEATTLE (7-2) Chatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Udenyi 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 3-6 2-4 11, Tyson 1-10 1-3 4, Grigsby 5-14 2-2 14, Williamson 1-5 0-2 3, Schumacher 3-12 3-4 10, Rajkovic 2-2 2-2 7, Reiley 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 19-56 11-20 58. OREGON ST. (5-6) Rataj 3-4 1-2 9, Ryuny...
Porterville Recorder
Auburn 79, NC A&T 63
AUBURN (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.2, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Scott-Grayson 4-8, Shaw 2-6, Levy 1-3, Wells 0-3, McFadden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Richardson 2, Duhon 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 3, Pratcher 3, Wells 3, Bostic 2, Levy 1, Shaw 1, Duhon 1) Steals: 13 (Scott-Grayson 5, Pratcher 2,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56
UCLA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.8, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Bessoir 2-5, Osborne 1-9, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 2, Bessoir 1, Brown 1, Sontag 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Conti 1, Rice 1, Jaquez 1, Masikewich 1, Sontag 1, Team 1)
Bucks hope to bounce back at home vs. Jazz
On a night when the Utah Jazz picked up a second consecutive win over the team that had the best
Porterville Recorder
SANTA CLARA 86, UC IRVINE 74
Percentages: FG .491, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Baker 3-6, Hohn 3-6, Butler 2-2, Davis 1-2, Henry 1-2, Tillis 1-4, Leuchten 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Keeler). Turnovers: 18 (Ujadughele 4, Crockrell 3, Hohn 3, Baker 2, Keeler 2, Tillis 2, Davis, McBirney-Griffin). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95
Percentages: FG .463, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Bridges 2-5, Paul 2-6, Lee 1-1, Craig 1-2, Landale 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Booker 1-9, Shamet 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Bridges 2, Landale 2, Biyombo, Craig, Okogie, Paul). Turnovers: 8 (Booker 2, Landale 2, Bridges, Lee,...
Porterville Recorder
Cummings and Pittsburgh host North Florida
North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the North Florida Ospreys after Nelly Cummings scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 91-66 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.5 points while...
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 4, Edmonton 3
Edmonton1110—3 St. Louis won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 14 (Barrie, Draisaitl), 1:03 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Kyrou 11 (Buchnevich, Schenn), 6:47. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Leivo (Bench Penalty), 0:31; Hamblin, EDM (Holding), 10:58; St. Louis bench, served by Kyrou (Too Many Men on the Ice), 18:43.
Porterville Recorder
Dennis and Toledo host Marshall
Toledo Rockets (7-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Thundering Herd are 6-0 in home games. Marshall has an 8-0...
