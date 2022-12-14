Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
