Troy has won 12 games for the first time in school history. The No. 24 Trojans took down No. 25 UTSA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl on Friday to finish the 2022 season at 12-2. Troy scored the final 18 points of the game after UTSA took a 12-0 lead in the first half.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 MINUTES AGO