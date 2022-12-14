ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56

UCLA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.8, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Bessoir 2-5, Osborne 1-9, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 2, Bessoir 1, Brown 1, Sontag 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Conti 1, Rice 1, Jaquez 1, Masikewich 1, Sontag 1, Team 1)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58

SEATTLE (7-2) Chatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Udenyi 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 3-6 2-4 11, Tyson 1-10 1-3 4, Grigsby 5-14 2-2 14, Williamson 1-5 0-2 3, Schumacher 3-12 3-4 10, Rajkovic 2-2 2-2 7, Reiley 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 19-56 11-20 58. OREGON ST. (5-6) Rataj 3-4 1-2 9, Ryuny...
SEATTLE, WA
Auburn 79, NC A&T 63

AUBURN (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.2, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Scott-Grayson 4-8, Shaw 2-6, Levy 1-3, Wells 0-3, McFadden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Richardson 2, Duhon 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 3, Pratcher 3, Wells 3, Bostic 2, Levy 1, Shaw 1, Duhon 1) Steals: 13 (Scott-Grayson 5, Pratcher 2,...
AUBURN, CA
SANTA CLARA 86, UC IRVINE 74

Percentages: FG .491, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Baker 3-6, Hohn 3-6, Butler 2-2, Davis 1-2, Henry 1-2, Tillis 1-4, Leuchten 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Keeler). Turnovers: 18 (Ujadughele 4, Crockrell 3, Hohn 3, Baker 2, Keeler 2, Tillis 2, Davis, McBirney-Griffin). Steals:...
IRVINE, CA
Cummings and Pittsburgh host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the North Florida Ospreys after Nelly Cummings scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 91-66 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.5 points while...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dennis and Toledo host Marshall

Toledo Rockets (7-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Thundering Herd are 6-0 in home games. Marshall has an 8-0...
TOLEDO, OH
Portland visits Oregon after Wood's 21-point game

Portland Pilots (8-5) at Oregon Ducks (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Oregon Ducks after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Portland's 100-61 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Ducks are 5-2 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per...
PORTLAND, OR
Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95

Percentages: FG .463, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Bridges 2-5, Paul 2-6, Lee 1-1, Craig 1-2, Landale 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Booker 1-9, Shamet 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Bridges 2, Landale 2, Biyombo, Craig, Okogie, Paul). Turnovers: 8 (Booker 2, Landale 2, Bridges, Lee,...
Thursday's Scores

Farmington 65, Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 43. Farmington vs. Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz., ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
UTAH STATE
NBAGL Glance

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m. Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m. College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m. G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
WISCONSIN STATE
Utah St. 106, Westminster (Utah) 68

WESTMINSTER (UTAH) (0-2) Middleton 2-5 2-2 6, Farrer 0-4 6-6 6, Avila 2-2 0-0 4, Miller 12-16 1-1 26, Sterling 0-4 0-0 0, Kadoguchi 4-6 2-2 12, L.Johnson 1-5 3-4 6, Dowdell 1-4 1-1 3, Oliviera 0-2 0-0 0, Kurtz 2-3 0-0 5, Heath 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Alagic 0-0 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 15-16 68.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Herro hits 10 3-pointers, scores career-high 41 to lead Heat

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night. A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the...
MIAMI, FL

