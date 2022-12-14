Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ex-Big 12 rivals Nebraska, Kansas State set to reunite
Former conference rivals Nebraska and Kansas State will face each other Saturday night in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center, renewing a
WVU's Jose Perez denied immediate eligibility; appeal next
West Virginia plans to appeal the NCAA's decision to deny guard Jose Perez immediate eligibility. Perez transferred from Manhattan in October after the Jaspers5' coach was fired.
Porterville Recorder
No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56
UCLA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.8, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Bessoir 2-5, Osborne 1-9, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 2, Bessoir 1, Brown 1, Sontag 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Conti 1, Rice 1, Jaquez 1, Masikewich 1, Sontag 1, Team 1)
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58
SEATTLE (7-2) Chatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Udenyi 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 3-6 2-4 11, Tyson 1-10 1-3 4, Grigsby 5-14 2-2 14, Williamson 1-5 0-2 3, Schumacher 3-12 3-4 10, Rajkovic 2-2 2-2 7, Reiley 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 19-56 11-20 58. OREGON ST. (5-6) Rataj 3-4 1-2 9, Ryuny...
Porterville Recorder
Auburn 79, NC A&T 63
AUBURN (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.2, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Scott-Grayson 4-8, Shaw 2-6, Levy 1-3, Wells 0-3, McFadden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Richardson 2, Duhon 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 3, Pratcher 3, Wells 3, Bostic 2, Levy 1, Shaw 1, Duhon 1) Steals: 13 (Scott-Grayson 5, Pratcher 2,...
Porterville Recorder
SANTA CLARA 86, UC IRVINE 74
Percentages: FG .491, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Baker 3-6, Hohn 3-6, Butler 2-2, Davis 1-2, Henry 1-2, Tillis 1-4, Leuchten 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Keeler). Turnovers: 18 (Ujadughele 4, Crockrell 3, Hohn 3, Baker 2, Keeler 2, Tillis 2, Davis, McBirney-Griffin). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Cummings and Pittsburgh host North Florida
North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the North Florida Ospreys after Nelly Cummings scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 91-66 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.5 points while...
Porterville Recorder
Dennis and Toledo host Marshall
Toledo Rockets (7-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Thundering Herd are 6-0 in home games. Marshall has an 8-0...
Porterville Recorder
Portland visits Oregon after Wood's 21-point game
Portland Pilots (8-5) at Oregon Ducks (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Oregon Ducks after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Portland's 100-61 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Ducks are 5-2 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95
Percentages: FG .463, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Bridges 2-5, Paul 2-6, Lee 1-1, Craig 1-2, Landale 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Booker 1-9, Shamet 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Bridges 2, Landale 2, Biyombo, Craig, Okogie, Paul). Turnovers: 8 (Booker 2, Landale 2, Bridges, Lee,...
No. 24 Troy beats No. 25 UTSA 18-12 in Cure Bowl
Troy has won 12 games for the first time in school history. The No. 24 Trojans took down No. 25 UTSA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl on Friday to finish the 2022 season at 12-2. Troy scored the final 18 points of the game after UTSA took a 12-0 lead in the first half.
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Farmington 65, Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 43. Farmington vs. Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz., ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
NBAGL Glance
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m. Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m. College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m. G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
Utah St. 106, Westminster (Utah) 68
WESTMINSTER (UTAH) (0-2) Middleton 2-5 2-2 6, Farrer 0-4 6-6 6, Avila 2-2 0-0 4, Miller 12-16 1-1 26, Sterling 0-4 0-0 0, Kadoguchi 4-6 2-2 12, L.Johnson 1-5 3-4 6, Dowdell 1-4 1-1 3, Oliviera 0-2 0-0 0, Kurtz 2-3 0-0 5, Heath 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Alagic 0-0 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 15-16 68.
Porterville Recorder
Herro hits 10 3-pointers, scores career-high 41 to lead Heat
HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night. A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the...
Comments / 0