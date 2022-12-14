Read full article on original website
MSSU men top Central Missouri for third straight win
JOPLIN, Mo. - (WATCH) Missouri Southern tops Central Missouri 82-74 Tuesday night for their third straight win.
Carl Junction claims Mustang Classic championship over Bentonville West
Carl Junction beats Bentonville West 69-40 Wednesday night to claim the Mustang Classic title at McDonald County High School. The Bulldogs beat Bentonville West 69-40 in the championship game Wednesday night.
#6 Colgan cruises by Riverton for 4-0 start
PITTSBURG, Kan. - (WATCH) #6 Colgan tops Riverton 60-27 Tuesday night to get to 4-0 this season. Lily Brown lead the way for Colgan with 18 points. Freshman Jakayla Davis scores 16 for the Panthers, while Lauren Torrance adds 9.
Buckmaster announces retirement as Carl Junction head football coach
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - Carl Junction High School head football coach Doug Buckmaster plans to retire at the end of the school year. "I've been doing this for 37 years," Buckmaster says in a phone call with KOAM Wednesday night, "My mindset right now is that I want to figure out what life is like outside of football...see what it's like to be away and be retired."
Wild Cat Wednesday: Check-out incubators
It's Wednesday and that means it's time to sit down with the K-State Extension Office for another Wildcat Wednesday. This week we meet Katie Townsend from the K-State extension office. She sat down with Tawnya to talk about how educators can check out an incubator to teach their students how chicks hatch.
Pete's celebrates funds raised for local CASA Organizations
PARSONS, Kan. - Pete's today hosted an awards ceremony in Parsons, Kansas to celebrate funds raised that benefit children in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. The fundraiser is held in Pete's Locations throughout the Month of October, according to officials. Because Pete's has locations in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, funds raised...
A Kansas elementary school donates to PALS Animal Shelter
PARSONS - Ks. - Bartlett Elementary School in Kansas, donated to a local animal shelter. "I think the spirit of Christmas was with my class because their excitement for giving was just amazing," said Hannah Haraughty, a Bartlett Elementary Teacher. The kids donated toys and food to the shelter. "Intake...
KOAM marks 69 years on the air
JOPLIN METRO AREA — KOAM celebrates 69 years! KOAM started broadcasting on December 13, 1953. 👉🏼 📺 Click here to read our history and see archive video from “Fun Club”, “Melody Matinee” and other gems!. K… Kansas. O… Oklahoma. A…...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - Anticipated more than a year and now it is coming to fruition! Crumbl Cookie opens Friday in Joplin. Hello Joplin!🍪 Introducing cookies as you’ve never experienced before! Join us in our Grand Opening celebration for our Joplin store! Doors open Friday, December 16th from 8 am until MIDNIGHT! Join us as we bring friends and family together over the world’s best box of cookies.
Car goes off-road, breaking off utility pole, active lines down
Car goes off-road, breaking off utility pole, active lines down.
Local Veterinarian sees rise in dog flu
PITTSBURG, Kan. - A local veterinarian is seeing more cases of the flu in dogs than previous years. Doctor Brandy Lawrence with Broadway Animal Hospital in Pittsburg says in the past two weeks they have seen around 30 dogs that have been positive with the flu. Knowing your dog and...
Carthage announces newest Parks & Rec. Director
CARTHAGE, Mo. - The City of Carthage today announced that Abi Almandinger will be the new Parks and Recreation Director of Carthage. Ms. Almandinger is a graduate of Missouri Southern State University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish Education. She is a recipient of the ATHENA award...
The season of flu and holiday gatherings hits the 4-States
JOPLIN, Mo - Local health professionals are sharing their insight into how sickness and symptoms play a role during cold winter months. Nurse Practitioner Caitlin Busch says you could actually be sick before you show symptoms. Stone's Corner pharmacy in Joplin says they have had more people come in this...
Beer truck overturns, blocking highway in Lawrence County crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, reports of a beer truck overturned on MO-37 near Pierce City, Mo. alerted E-911. Pierce City Fire, Lawrence County Deputies and EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Initial reports the truck and trailer were completely across...
The Big 3: SUV crashes into side of building, full list of Christmas displays in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, reports of medical emergency resulting in a crash into a building in the 2900 block of East 4th alerted Joplin E-911. The driver of the southbound SUV experienced a medical emergency. The passenger was able to steer the vehicle...
Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery
JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
Pictures with the Grinch at Gringos, benefits Moving Mountains
JOPLIN, Mo. — Pictures with the Grinch at Gringos, 317 West 26th, is Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. This is the annual tradition held at Joplin’s Gringos, outside, in front of the restaurant as they raise money for Moving Mountains. There is no set price for...
Car goes off-road, slams into utility pole, breaking it off
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, reports of a single vehicle crash near County Road 100 along Newton Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept were already at a nearby crash event and responded, Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies and Mercy Ambulance. Newton County Sheriff's Deputies also responded since Newton Road is the jurisdictional line. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
Watered Gardens presents funds from Empty Bowls 2022
JOPLIN, Mo. - Watered Gardens in Joplin presented the funds gathered from the 10th annual Empty Bowls event. The Empty Bowls event is a chance for patrons to purchase a handcrafted pottery bowl, enjoy a serving of soup, and take the bowl home as a reminder that someone, somewhere is hungry.
21st Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Ronald McDonald Charities of the Four States' annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love event is on!. Although the event started in November -- it continues on until the 1st of January. Their goal is to raise $200,000!. They turned the Ronald McDonald House into a light...
